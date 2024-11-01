What’s new in sports: Halloween week

Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights opened their season at the Cows, Colleges and Contentment Classic in Northfield on Oct. 26, facing Luther College, St. Olaf College, and divers from St. Cloud State. Grace Hou ’27, Emma Yao ’27, Daya Tucker ’27, and Zoe Morton ’26 combined to win the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:51.53, Chelsea Anderson ’28 won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:01.04 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:27.63, Hou swam 1:01.55 to win the 100-yard backstroke, and Nina Schwab ’28 won both the 3-meter and 1-meter diving events with scores of 415.6 and 437.5 respectively. Not only did she post NCAA qualifying scores on each event, she is already number 2 in school history in the 3-meter diving event and number 3 in Carleton history on the 1-meter board. She also earned her first career MIAC Athlete of the Week award.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights opened their season at the Cows, Colleges and Contentment Classic on Oct. 26, facing St. Olaf College, Luther College, and divers from St. Cloud State. Ethan Tun ’25 won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.58 alongside the 200-yard backstroke in 2:02.86 and swam 4:57.01 for the win in the 500-yard freestyle, and Aiden Johnson ’27 won the 200-yard butterfly in a time of 2:02.71. Tun earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors for his triple win.

Football

The (3-4, 2-3 MIAC) Knights won 35-14 against the College of St. Scholastica on Oct. 26. Tyler Diamond ’26 recorded a career-high four touchdowns.

Volleyball

The (12-11, 3-6 MIAC) Knights won 3-0 against Hamline University on Oct. 26, with Rachel Bingham ’27 registering a match-high 10 kills, Jennifer Bricker ’27 had three blocks and eight kills, and Megan Smith ’25 recorded twenty-two assists and twelve digs. Ella Curtis-Revelle ’26 had six aces. The Knights lost 1-3 to St. Benedict College on October 30, with Bingham tying her career high with fourteen kills to highlight the game. The Knights have three matches remaining in the regular season and are currently ranked eighth in the MIAC, with the top six teams making playoffs.

Women’s Soccer

The number 23 (13-1-5, 7-0-3 MIAC) Knights played to a 0-0 draw against St. Mary’s University on Oct. 26. The Knights had 17 shots, and Avery Trapp ’27 made three saves for her MIAC-best eighth shutout of the season. The Knights are in for a showdown for the MIAC regular season title with St. Catherine’s University, tying them for the lead, and St. Mary’s is only a point behind. They only have one game remaining in the regular season left.

Men’s Soccer

The (10-4-3, 5-4-0 MIAC) Knights beat St. Mary’s University 3-0 on Oct. 26. Ben Pennel ’26 had a goal and two assists while Hays Turner ’27 logged an assist and Felix Shapiro ’28 scored a goal alongside Willan Schrock ’27. The win moved the Knights up to fifth in the regular season MIAC standings, two points ahead of Augsburg University, and clinched a berth to the offseason for the seventeenth time in a row, a conference record. Leo Kugel ’26 won his first career weekly MIAC Athlete of the Week Award after his sixth career shutout of the season. His 0.339 goals against average leads the conference, is fifth in Division III and sixth among all divisions, and his 0.893 save percentage also leads the conference, is sixth in Division III and seventh among all divisions.