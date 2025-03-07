Voter apathy group to consider endorsing CSA candidate

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
Carleton implements permanent test-optional policy
February 28, 2025
CSA candidates: who are they and what do they want?
February 28, 2025
How federal funding cuts could affect Carleton research
February 28, 2025
Carleton likely to continue allowing professors to decide own AI policies
February 28, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 14, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 31, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 24, 2025
A deep dive into Carls for Religious Understanding
March 7, 2025
Small FISH in a big sea: juggling club attends convention
March 7, 2025
American Studies Department hosts Chris Elias for book talk
March 7, 2025
CSA struggles to engage
February 28, 2025
Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk visits Carleton
Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk visits Carleton
February 28, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Trump cannot erase the trans community
February 28, 2025
Art in a time of crisis
February 28, 2025
Why FERPA is dangerous for Carleton admissions
February 21, 2025
Deconstructing Carleton’s demolition methods: when sustainability meets the bulldozer
February 21, 2025
Death to the Jones Act
February 21, 2025
Voter apathy group to consider endorsing CSA candidate
March 5, 2025
Scientists discover new organism growing in Watson 3
March 5, 2025
Carleton entrepreneurs start hex business operating out of chapel tower
March 5, 2025
Advertising mistake drives horde of Chappell Roan fans to “Chapel Concert”
March 5, 2025
Myers residents write 2025 resolutions
March 5, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum
January 27, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Voter apathy group to consider endorsing CSA candidate

Bax Meyer, Editor-in-Chief
March 5, 2025

It’s not often that the Carleton Apathetic Voters for Elections (CAVE) does anything. “Most meetings get canceled 15 minutes before we start,” said interim CAVE President Maya Pinion ’26. “I’m only the interim president because we can never get around to electing a real one, but I don’t care enough to change it, so here I am.” 

But despite the lackluster lack of meetings, CAVE might actually endorse a candidate for Carleton Student Association this year. 

“Some freshman that joined the group chat during New Student Week in the fall said that we should endorse somebody for CSA this year and none of us had the initiative to go in the groupchat and argue back,” said Jen Ericsen ’25, an inactive member of CAVE. “We probably should update our charter to prevent this kind of abuse of the group chat, but I’m like compsing, so that just doesn’t fit on my plate, ya know?” 

The freshman, who will remain unnamed because nobody that the Carletonian talked to was willing to look through the group chat and see who it was, pushed for an endorsement for an event that many in CAVE didn’t even know existed. 

“Elections?” asked Sam O’Really ’27. “We still do those? I didn’t think we did. Huh, you learn something new everyday.” 

O’Really, a former member of the now defunct Carleton Organization for Gullible Students (COGS) represents a large portion of the CAVE vote this year. 

“There are a lot of COGS in CAVE now,” said O’Really. “You can usually tell who’s who based on the reaction that they have to learning obviously false information. The former COGS will all believe it, and the true CAVE people will be on their phone doom scrolling YikYak.” 

Many political pundits expect that the CAVE vote will matter in the general election, and their endorsement even more so. One professor in the Political Science Department, who will remain unnamed because he said some really hurtful things to this author, said that “I expect they’ll endorse someone from within the ranks. Now get out of my office, you @^%$*&*!” 

Most with insider information expect this endorsement to be given to Carl Shadowman ’24, a man that many in CAVE refer to as “a true believer.”

Mr. Shadowman declined to comment because he “wasn’t feeling it right now.” Those inside the Shadowman campaign expect that he will run under the pseudonym “Did Not Vote” so as to maximize his chances of representing the most Carleton students.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Scientists discover new organism growing in Watson 3
Carleton entrepreneurs start hex business operating out of chapel tower
Advertising mistake drives horde of Chappell Roan fans to “Chapel Concert”
Myers residents write 2025 resolutions
Lackluster goals cut from CSA platforms
Date Knight to become Purge Night as SAO tries “something new”
About the Contributor
Bax Meyer
Bax Meyer, Managing Editor
Hey, all! I’m Bax (he/him), and I’m a junior Econ major with a Middle East Studies minor. I love talking about Middle East politics and American Indian Treaty Rights. I’ll always send you good book or movie recomendations. You can probably find me on campus wandering the arb, on 1st libe, or at step areobics. I like dad jokes, American Indian Treaty Rights, shawarma, and publishing my hot takes in the Carletonian anonymously.
Red flags: econ major, will judge you for using the Oxford comma, and hates geese
Green flags: Middle East Studies minor, still uses the Oxford comma, and quotes the Star Wars prequels on the daily
Bax was previously Managing Director and Viewpoint Editor.