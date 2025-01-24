Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum

Geoff Bynum, Contributing Writer
January 27, 2025

Within the last few decades, Minnesota has become home to a new visitor, the Virginia Opossum, more commonly known as the Opossum. Opossums are unique in that they are the only marsupial native to North America. Marsupials are mammals that have pouches, like kangaroos, where the young animals (joeys) can stay in the pouch while they are infants and get protection from the mother. Marsupials went extinct in North America and Europe around 25 million years ago, but thrived in both South America and Australia. The opossum originated in South America but was able to migrate into North America across the Panama land bridge, where it continues to expand its range.  

Opossums are not adapted to cold climates, and are considered a warm-weather adapted mammal. Opossums do not hibernate, making cold winters difficult for their survival, and for that reason they traditionally did not make their home in Minnesota. Opossums also suffer easily from frostbite. They lack hair on their ears and tails, making them especially sensitive to the cold. 

However, as winter temperatures in Minnesota are trending warmer, faster than any other season, at 1.1 degrees per decade since 1970, opossums have found an ecological niche in the state. According to a short article titled, “Awesome Opossums” published by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, opossums only arrived in Southeastern Minnesota around the year 1900, and they have been spreading northward throughout the state ever since, with the edge of their range now encroaching northward into central Minnesota. 

Other theories have emerged as to why the warm-weather adapted opossums have made their way northward, one of which comes down to food access. Opossums are omnivores and will eat pretty much anything, including insects, birds, dead animals, and reptiles, as well as human food. One theory argues that opossums followed highways west and north, and had easy food access with free food on farm fields, garbage cans, and pet food. 

Whatever the case for the opossum’s success, Minnesota has a new inhabitant.

Opossum in the arb, 2018
