Categories:

What’s new in sports this week

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
February 21, 2025

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights traveled to Mankato State University for the Maverick Premier #2 on Feb. 15. Hannah Preisser 26 finished 2nd in the 5000-meter run with a personal best time of just over 17 minutes.

Men’s Track and Field

Gabe Nichols 26 ran at the ultra-competitive BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational in the mile on Feb. 14, and the rest of the team competed at the Maverick Premier #2 on Feb. 15. Women’s Basketball

The Knights lost 53-59 to St. Mary’s University on Feb. 15. They lost to No. 6 Gustavus Adolphus College 49-84 on Feb. 19.

Men’s Basketball

The Knights beat St. Mary’s University 79-66 on Feb. 15. They beat No. 21 Gustavus Adolphus College 73-61 on Feb. 19.

Women’s Tennis

Returning to competition for the first time since the fall, the Knights defeated St. Mary’s University 9-0 on Feb. 15. 

Men’s Tennis

The Knights defeated the University of California, Santa Cruz, 7-0 on Feb. 15. 

Softball

The Knights lost two games to open their 2025 season. They lost 0-6 to Bethany Lutheran College and 3-4 to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Feb. 16.

