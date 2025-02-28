Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton implements permanent test-optional policy
February 28, 2025
CSA candidates: who are they and what do they want?
February 28, 2025
How federal funding cuts could affect Carleton research
February 28, 2025
Carleton likely to continue allowing professors to decide own AI policies
February 28, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 14, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 31, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 24, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 17, 2025
CSA struggles to engage
February 28, 2025
Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk visits Carleton
Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk visits Carleton
February 28, 2025
Muslim Chaplain Ailya Vajid departs Carleton
February 28, 2025
Philosophy department hosts guest lecture on “Is Creating AI Art Plagiarism?”
February 21, 2025
CSA fails to meet Constitutional transparency requirements
February 21, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Trump cannot erase the trans community
February 28, 2025
Art in a time of crisis
February 28, 2025
Why FERPA is dangerous for Carleton admissions
February 21, 2025
Deconstructing Carleton’s demolition methods: when sustainability meets the bulldozer
February 21, 2025
Death to the Jones Act
February 21, 2025
Date Knight to become Purge Night as SAO tries “something new”
February 16, 2025
Broomball: Carleton’s favorite contact sport
February 16, 2025
Fishmonger opens on Myers 3
February 16, 2025
Students in disarray as Midwinter Ball shuttle turns into giant squash
February 16, 2025
Bill North buys TikTok
February 14, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum
January 27, 2025
Hefty pocket gophers just under your feet in the Arb
January 20, 2025
Marcescence in the Arb
November 16, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Carleton likely to continue allowing professors to decide own AI policies

Mallory Atack, News Editor
February 28, 2025

On Feb. 18, soon-to-be Director of Academic AI Initiatives George Cusack hosted a roundtable discussion about Artificial Intelligence (AI). The discussion hosted faculty, staff and students from across Carleton to discuss the role of AI at Carleton. This year, according to a Fall Term Carleton Today, was designated as “The Year of AI Curiosity.” The discussion reflects the ongoing discussion of how AI should be regulated or incorporated at Carleton.

“It sounded like it was really useful in… getting a sense of other perspectives on AI, you know, students seeing how faculty think about it, faculty seeing how students are thinking about it,” Cusack said, “A lot of people mentioned learning something new about how it works or how people might use it.”

Cusack, the current Director of Writing Across the Curriculum, will assume the additional position of Director of Academic AI Initiatives as a result of increased consideration of AI in classes at Carleton, which is largely driven by Provost Michelle Mattson.

“Over last school year, [Mattson] became increasingly interested in trying to get, not necessarily college-wide policies set in place, but at least a common level of understanding among the faculty about how AI was affecting student work and what we could do about it,” Cusack said.

Cusack explained that his new role as Director of Academic AI Initiatives came as a natural evolution from his previous role. “I had already started doing some of that in my job as Writing Across the Curriculum Director,” he said. “I created some materials online for how to create a course policy, how to run an assignment through ChatGPT, those kinds of things.”

“The main thing I’m trying to do in my job is just make sure faculty are thinking about it in some way, and trying to get all the different voices that you get at a liberal arts college into the conversation.” Cusack said.

Chief Technology Officer and co-chair of the AI Coordinating Team Janet Scannell explained that “AI Curiosity” is important to consider when approaching such a rapidly changing technology at Carleton.

“The thing about having a year of [AI] curiosity is we’re not rushing toward any big mandates or campus policies, but we’re working incrementally in a mindset of curiosity,” Scannell said.

She also says that at Carleton, the administration wants to be very careful and cohesive about any policy decisions, but that it is a difficult process.

“It’s very challenging for an institution that likes to be thoughtful and reflective about policies, and where there’s so many individual opinions and who tend not to force policy top-down,” she said. “With something that’s changing that quickly, and with an institution that likes to be thoughtful, it’s very hard to have a common position as an institution.”

Instead of setting overarching or restrictive policies for the entire college, Cusack anticipates faculty will continue to decide what policies are best for their classes.

“I think it’s unlikely that at Carleton we’ll ever have across the board ‘Yes, students are always in all classes allowed to use [AI] this way, and they’re not allowed to use it this way,’” she said. “It’s always going to be each faculty member deciding what makes the most sense for their class.”

According to Scannell, the AI Coordinating Team is currently considering AI’s role at Carleton.

“The AI Coordinating Team is pursuing projects that will help us understand AI and to properly manage ethical considerations,” she said. “For example, we want to know more about the training data that was used for particular GenAI models, and we want to evaluate the environmental impact of AI and the related issue of our collective digital footprint.”

Scannell is also looking towards the future, in which incoming students will have always had access to AI.

“Classmates come in with really different backgrounds, whether it’s writing skills or quantitative reasoning, or how math is taught very differently in different schools across the country,” she said. “Just imagine how diverse the use of AI is gonna be.”

“I don’t know exactly where all of this is gonna go, but I am partly pragmatic about the fact that it is happening,” Scannell said. “It’s partly my responsibility to try to understand it and offer advice where I can, where it’s applicable or how it’s going to affect our students.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
What’s new in sports this week
Ban on trans athletes in women’s sports to affect Carleton rosters
SAO hosts annual Date Knight on Valentine's Day
What's new in sports this week
Office of Health Promotion administers Mental Health First Aid training
Reformed Druids celebrate Imbolc, welcome new members