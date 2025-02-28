Muslim Chaplain Ailya Vajid departs Carleton

After nearly five years, Associate Chaplain for Muslim and Interfaith Life Ailya Vajid, is leaving Carleton College.

Vajid recounted how “When I first began at Carleton, the Muslim community was quite small, and we had sparse programming,”.

“That’s probably the biggest thing she established, being that kind of like “official” Muslim presence, if you want to call it that way, on campus,” Adam Paul, a Muslim Chaplain Associate said.

“She really helps coordinate everything, making sure that the events run smoothly and that students have a space to come together, share ideas, and connect with their faith,” Zubeyda Shute, another Muslim Chaplain Associate, said. “Her work is more behind the scenes too, ensuring that things are always moving forward. It’s not just about showing up, it’s about making sure there’s a lasting impact, which she does incredibly well.”

Vajid served Carleton’s Chaplain for Muslim and Interfaith Life from 2016-2019 before leaving Carleton for a period of time.

“Carolyn, my predecessor, just raved about her, said she was one of the best Muslim chaplains in the country, Schuyler Vogel, the College Chaplain, said.. Members of the Muslim Student Association (MSA) reiterated Vajid’s main role in providing for the Muslim community.

“I work very closely with the MSA and MSA board to plan different spiritual offerings for the community such as Muslim Dialogues, halaqahs, and Jummah prayers; to organize Ramadan logistics and plan the Knightly Iftar and Eid al-Fitr celebration; to plan fun community building gatherings such as dinners, brunches, and games nights; and to provide for the different needs of the community such as halal shopping trips into the Cities,”.

As Vajid continued to assist the community, Vogel noted how more Muslims arrived and benefitted from the resources set up by Vajid.

“The Muslim student body at Carleton can sometimes feel fragmented,” said Shute, “Ailya’s presence helps bridge that gap.”“We’ve seen a trajectory of really tremendous growth in Muslim life both numerically but also in the health and vibrancy of the Muslim community we have seen an expansion of programs and expansion of attendance,” said Vogel.

One event that many reminisce about was Vajid’s role during Women’s Halaqah. Shute describes her ability to “connect religious texts to our everyday lives, which deepens my understanding of my faith.”

“It’s not just theoretical with her, she makes it real and relatable,” Shute said. “Having someone who can help navigate the complexities of faith and college life has been so valuable.”

“It’s those connections that stem from those events that I think really those are the spaces where those characteristics really come through right so it’s not just: ohh hey we’re going to have this halakha and we’re just gonna like talk until the end of the time and then I’m just gonna go. It’s like: hey, let’s talk. You know, like, I know I’ve seen many times that conversations with her stem from events and go on way longer just because people like talking to her so much,” said Paul.

Shute also lauded Vajid’s contribution to the Muslim Dialogues, which are discussions regarding Muslim life and practices. These sessions ensure that “students’ voices are heard and that their needs are met” and can help create accommodations on campus, said Shute. They can also help students in the face of global conflicts.

“During the protests around what was going on in Gaza and in Palestine, working with students to process their feelings and emotions around that and and ensuring that the Muslim students, particularly who have a deep often a deep affinity and sense of responsibility for what is happening in Palestine, that they felt cared for, tended to, that the college was listening,” Vogel said.

“And often, Vajid was the person who was on the ground with them and then bringing their experiences and voices and concerns to the the wider Carleton leadership…I really admire her ability to do that and to build trust and maintain that trust and be supportive of folks no matter where they where they are and what they’re feeling, it’s amazing,” said Vogel.

When asked about Vajid’s strongest qualities, Paul highlighted her ability to connect with students on an individual level. “The willingness to listen and process with whatever you’re going through in life like she’s there to listen, she’s there to be a source of support, she’s also very knowledgeable and willing to tackle difficult questions,” Paul said. “She just has some very deep care for all the students here.”

“Ailya was there for me in a way I’ll never forget,” Shute said. “She didn’t just listen; she made me feel understood, and I can’t express how much that meant to me. She really went above and beyond, and I’ll always appreciate her for that.”

It is not just students who enjoy these interactions;Vajid described how these interactions are some of her favorite memories of Carleton.

“All of the time that I have spent 1-1 and in small groups with students learning about their lives and their journeys, exploring spirituality, being present to their joys and hardships and challenges, and supporting them in finding their answers within themselves through it all,” Vajid said. “I love working with students as they discover who they are and who they seek to be in the world, as they explore their spirituality and find that for themselves outside of the homes in which they were raised, as they figure out how they want to contribute to the world, as they work through struggles they are facing, as they celebrate joys and sweetness in their lives. It is what first brought me to chaplaincy and what I love most about this work.”

“I hope to do this work in a broader context, supporting people in their healing and self discovery and knowledge, with intersections in Islamic spirituality,” said Vajid in regard to her decision to depart from Carleton. “She’ll be really missed,” Vogel said. “ I’m optimistic about finding another wonderful Muslim chaplain in her place, but [she] has brought so many gifts and is really universally loved by the Carleton community from students through staff and faculty and and loved and trusted and admired and it’s real she’s left a real mark on campus and that will be missed.”.

“As a Muslim woman, it’s been so valuable to have a Muslim figure like her to turn to, especially since a lot of leadership positions in my youth were held by men,” Shute added, re-emphasizing the role Vajid had on student lives. “I never realized what I was missing until I had a Muslim woman in this position. Having Ailya here, especially in the role of chaplain, has been such a gift, and I’m truly grateful she’ll be here until the end of the year. It’s made all the difference for me, and I know it’s had the same impact on so many other students as well.”

“I’m sure most people would say that like ‘ohh we’re gonna miss her so much,’ because of course we’re going to miss her so much, but at the same time, I’m very happy for her,” Paul said. “I’m very happy that she’s pursuing new opportunities because I know that she’s passionate about other things.”

“I think my takeaway from my time at Carleton is gratitude: gratitude for deep and meaningful relationships with incredible students, and for their trusting me, gratitude for friendship and learning from wise and supportive colleagues, and gratitude for the opportunity to serve twice at Carleton alongside wonderful people who truly care,” Vajid concluded. “The other takeaway from my time at Carleton and in college chaplaincy more widely is the significance of witnessing and uplifting the humanity of everyone, and of seeing the beauty within each person –whether one sees that as a divine spark or humanity–and of centering this beauty in our interactions with one another.”