Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
CarlDems meet with Kristi Pursell
CarlDems and Rep. Kristi Pursell host “What’s going on in Minnesota?” talk
February 14, 2025
Office of Health Promotion administers Mental Health First Aid training
February 14, 2025
Trump is back in office. Here’s what it could mean for Carleton
January 24, 2025
CCCE runs clothing grab in Goodhue
January 24, 2025
A show on the Bald Spot ice rinks performed in 2001 (Credit: Carleton Archives)
The ice rinks are back at the Bald Spot!
January 24, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
October 18, 2024
Carleton students harvest indigenous tubers at Prairie Island Indian Community
October 18, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
Philosophy department hosts post-doc candidate talk about AI
February 14, 2025
“In Other Words” magazine project kicks off
February 7, 2025
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
January 31, 2025
Challenges in higher education institutions amid Trump’s immigration policies
January 31, 2025
Cognitive Science and Linguistics departments to merge, will maintain separate majors
January 24, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Tackling Trump’s tariff trouble
February 14, 2025
A review of SUMO’s pick “The Wild Robot”
February 14, 2025
So…what has Trump done well?
February 14, 2025
From the archives: a Valentine’s Day survival guide
February 14, 2025
Reflections on three books, winter and London
February 7, 2025
Date Knight to become Purge Night as SAO tries “something new”
February 16, 2025
Broomball: Carleton’s favorite contact sport
February 16, 2025
Fishmonger opens on Myers 3
February 16, 2025
Students in disarray as Midwinter Ball shuttle turns into giant squash
February 16, 2025
Bill North buys TikTok
February 14, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum
January 27, 2025
Hefty pocket gophers just under your feet in the Arb
January 20, 2025
Marcescence in the Arb
November 16, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks

Maxima Gomez-Palmer, Contributing Writer
February 16, 2025
A stunning female raccoon after washing up in the river

Ahhh, scavenging from garbage dumps, sunbathing in trees, no opposable thumbs and partially hibernating in the winter. If this were a human I was describing, you might be concerned. But fear not! This is the majestic Procyon lotor (common raccoon), abundant throughout the nation. I’m here to hopefully expand your mental schema of raccoons, beyond their association with trash. They may be one of the most adaptable species in the United States, both in diet and habitat. These critters will eat nearly everything, from insects and frogs to birds and pet food (University of Minnesota Natural Resources Research Institute). They’ve been spotted in forests, prairies, swamps and urban areas. 

Many of their behaviors are surprisingly human-like. Raccoons have been observed washing their food before they eat it. In doing so, they gain sensory information to aid them in identifying what they’re about to eat (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance). In fact, the lotor (species) part of their scientific Latin name means “the washer”! Raccoons aren’t as filthy as we make them out to be. Their native Powhatan name, “aroughcun,” loosely translates to “one who scratches with the hands” (Virginia State University).

Their characteristic shape and gait are due to their hind legs being longer than their front legs. Despite being slightly hunched over, they’re extremely dextrous and can open latches, doorknobs and jars. It’s no surprise that they have an International Union for Conservation of Nature rank of Least Concern! Despite their dexterity, they still have to keep an eye out for predators, such as coyotes and foxes (pbs.org). To evade these predators, raccoons can run up to 15 miles per hour, seek refuge in tall tree cavities and even swim. Next time you see a raccoon, see if you can observe any of these behaviors (and marvel at how ingenious they are)!

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arb Notes
Are the beavers still here?
Minnesota's new marsupial: the opossum
Hefty pocket gophers just under your feet in the Arb
Marcescence in the Arb
The two main ecological subsections of Northfield
Asian lady beetles in the Arb