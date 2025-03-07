What’s new in sports this week

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights placed 6th at the MIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships from Feb. 27-Mar. 1, scoring 78.25 points. Individuals and relays placing 1st-3rd received All-MIAC status while the 4th place relays and individuals placing 4th-6th garnered All-MIAC Honorable Mention status. The top 8 places scored points for their teams, with 1st place scoring 10 points and 8th place scoring 1 point.

Day 1: The Knights had no entrants in the pentathlon.

Day 2: Hannah Preisser ’26 won the 5,000-meter run, her first track individual conference title, by 20 seconds; Bianca Lott ’26 finished 10th in the 60-meter dash with a big PB of 8.09 seconds; Sophie McManus ’25 won the mile, while Aliya Larsen ’26 and Libby Rowland ’25 finished 4th and 5th; Lara Erickson ’25 finished 3rd in the 800-meter run; and the DMR team of Rowland, Hadley Twitchell ’26, Celia Silverstein ’25, and Kayla Marx ’28 finished 2nd in 12:31.06. The team was 6th after the first day.

Day 3: The 4×200-meter relay of Twitchell, Charlotte Kusch ’28, Lott and Alice Islam ’28 finished 8th in a SB of 1:47.73; Islam cleared 1.46 meters in the high jump to tie for 8th place; Erickson was the runner-up in the 1,000-meter run, setting a PB of 3:01.40; Preisser took the title in the 3,000-meter run, running a PB of 9:54.6, while McManus broke 10 minutes to finish 3rd, Larsen finished 4th, and Rowland finished 7th; and the 4×400-meter relay of Erickson, Twitchell, Kusch and Silverstein placed 6th in 4:11.68.

Preisser’s 5,000-meter PB of 17:00.01 from this season is ranked 14th in Division III and highly likely to qualify her to the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Mar. 14-15 in Rochester, NY.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights placed 9th at the MIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships from Feb. 27-Mar. 1, scoring 46 points. Individuals and relays placing 1st-3rd received All-MIAC status while the 4th place relays and individuals placing 4th-6th garnered All-MIAC Honorable Mention status. The top 8 places scored points for their teams, with 1st place scoring 10 points and 8th place scoring 1 point.

Day 1: Soren Kaster ’27 and Reese Aderson ’25 competed in the first day of the heptathlon. Kaster had 4 PBs in 4 events, running 7.26 seconds in the 60-meter dash, jumping 6.18 meters in the long jump, throwing 10.96 meters in the shot put, and clearing 1.70 meters in the high jump. He was in 5th place at the end of the first day with 2,505 points. Anderson had 3 PBs on the first day and was in 9th place with 2,290 points after 4 events. He ran a PB of 7.44 seconds in the 60-meter dash, jumped 5.97 meters in the long jump, threw a PB of 9.94 meters in the shot put and cleared a PB of 1.64 meters in the high jump.

Day 2: Kaster recorded a time of 8.93 seconds in the 60-meter hurdle event, cleared 4.40 meters in the pole vault, and ran 2:51.65 in the 1,000-meter run to place 2nd overall, scoring a PB and school record of 4,745 points. Anderson placed 6th in the event with a PB of 4,380 points, recording a PB of 9.11 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, cleared 3.90 meters in the pole vault, and running a time of 2:48.81 in the 1,000-meter run; Gabe Nichols ’26 finished 2nd in the mile with a SB of 4:13.01; Daniel Schneider ’28 finished 8th in the 400-meter dash in a PB of 50.92; and the distance medley relay of Emerson Lange ’26, James Alexander ’28, Sam Reiter ’27 and Torte Tortensen ’27 finished 7th. The team was 9th after the second day.

Day 3: Schneider and Josh Meier ’25 finished 7th and 8th in the 600-meter run, with Schneider running a PB of 1:22.84; in the pole vault, Kaster was the runner-up with a SB clearance of 4.56 meters and James Gates ’28 finished 3rd; Nichols finished 7th in the 3,000-meter run; the 4×400-meter relay of Asher Nathan ’28, Meier, Alexander and Schneider finished 4th in a SB time of 3:26.55.

Women’s Basketball

Addy Huss ’28 was named All-MIAC First Team, the first rookie since 2006 to do so and the first All-MIAC honor for the Knights since 2017.

Men’s Basketball

The (18-10, 9-7 MIAC) Knights defeated Gustavus Adolphus College, the No. 1 conference seed, for the second time this season to advance to the MIAC Playoff final. They scored 75 points to Gustavus’ 64, with Spencer Goetz ’25 scoring 16 points to lead the team, and Sam Koelling ’28 scoring 12 points in a balanced scoring game. They faced No. 10 St. John’s College (MN) on Mar. 1, with an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships on the line. They fell 59-74 to end their season, with Luke Harris ’25 scoring a game-high 22 points in the final game of his career and matching his career high of 3-pointers and Goetz ending his senior career with 14 points. Koelling and Harris earned First Team All-MIAC honors, while Goetz earned Second Team All-MIAC and Matt Drake ’28 was named the Rookie of the Year. Koelling and Harris were named to the all-playoff team.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Nina Schwab ’28 and Hailey Westrup ’27 traveled to the Region 1 NCAA Diving Regional Championship in Granville, Ohio from Feb. 28-Mar. 1, looking for a spot at the national championships. Schwab placed 2nd on the 1-meter board, scoring 446.3 points. Westrup scored 407.75 points to place 9th. On the 3-meter board, Schwab scored 485.55 points to win the event by 13 points, solidifying a spot at nationals, and Westrup scored 408.45 points to finish 11th. Schwab was selected to compete at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in the 1m and 3m events in Greensboro, NC. She will compete in the 1m event on Mar. 20 and the 3m event on Mar. 22.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Hans Anderson ’26 competed at his first career NCAA Diving Regional meet in Granville, Ohio from Feb. 28-Mar. 1. He finished 5th on the 3-meter board, scoring 448.6 points. On the 1-meter board, he scored 429.25 points and finished 6th, solidifying his chances at a bid to nationals. Anderson was selected to compete at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in the 1m and 3m events in Greensboro, NC. He will compete on the 3-meter board on Mar. 19 and off the 1-meter board on Mar. 21.

Women’s Tennis

The No. 24 (5-1) Knights lost 3-4 to No. 25 Denison University on Mar. 1, competing in Rochester, Minnesota. Kylie Pickens ’28, Amelia Asfaw ’25,and Miriam Shteyman ’25 won their singles matches.

Baseball

The (2-32) Knights had two wins and two losses to open their season. They beat the University of Wisconsin-Superior 10-5 and 10-7 over 7 innings on Mar. 2. They lost two games against the same opponent on Mar. 3, scoring 4-5 and 5-17 over 7 innings.