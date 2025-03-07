Advertising mistake drives horde of Chappell Roan fans to “Chapel Concert”

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
Carleton implements permanent test-optional policy
February 28, 2025
CSA candidates: who are they and what do they want?
February 28, 2025
How federal funding cuts could affect Carleton research
February 28, 2025
Carleton likely to continue allowing professors to decide own AI policies
February 28, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 14, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 31, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 24, 2025
A deep dive into Carls for Religious Understanding
March 7, 2025
Small FISH in a big sea: juggling club attends convention
March 7, 2025
American Studies Department hosts Chris Elias for book talk
March 7, 2025
CSA struggles to engage
February 28, 2025
Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk visits Carleton
Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk visits Carleton
February 28, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Trump cannot erase the trans community
February 28, 2025
Art in a time of crisis
February 28, 2025
Why FERPA is dangerous for Carleton admissions
February 21, 2025
Deconstructing Carleton’s demolition methods: when sustainability meets the bulldozer
February 21, 2025
Death to the Jones Act
February 21, 2025
Voter apathy group to consider endorsing CSA candidate
March 5, 2025
Scientists discover new organism growing in Watson 3
March 5, 2025
Carleton entrepreneurs start hex business operating out of chapel tower
March 5, 2025
Advertising mistake drives horde of Chappell Roan fans to “Chapel Concert”
March 5, 2025
Myers residents write 2025 resolutions
March 5, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum
January 27, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Advertising mistake drives horde of Chappell Roan fans to “Chapel Concert”

Isaac Kofsky, Viewpoint Editor
March 5, 2025

On Monday, Feb 17, posters were set out for Chaplain’s Associates to hang up around campus. These posters were advertising chapel events happening over the next week and weekend and, as they do every week, student employees went around campus hanging them up, more concerned with the color of the pushpins than the actual posters they were displaying. But with a slight glitch in autocorrect, the unsuspecting CAs accidentally put Skinner Memorial Chapel on the map in a very big way. Posters advertising a choir concert were accidentally printed with the words “Chappell concert this Sunday at 5pm! All are welcome!”

On the night of the concert, Chaplain’s Associates immediately noticed some peculiar occurrences.“I think I first thought something was up when people were lining up to come in waaaayyy before the concert was supposed to start,” said Emma Ployie, a CA. “I mean, people are never even on time to chapel events, but being EARLY? And why were they all wearing red wigs? I always knew there were a lot of gingers on campus, but I never knew there were so many.  The chapel may not be a denominational space, but we do like people to at least wear pants, if not cover their shoulders. But everyone was in rhinestone leotards. It’s not just inappropriate, it’s cold!”

With more than five thousand people packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the main sanctuary, vestibule, staircases and basement of the chapel, the show was set to begin. Reports allege that three students even forced their way into the Druid Closet, using the giant druid horn as a periscope to try and hear the sound better. The students, as well as community members from far and wide following an intense YikYak advertising campaign, were in for a surprise, as instead of Chappell Roan walking onto the chapel stage, a 30-person choir from a local Episcopalian church sensibly field inside to an engaging yet modest organ tune. 

Fans didn’t lose hope, however. The crowd murmured that this was likely a big act, and the real Chappell was hiding in the chapel somewhere, maybe not even in the choir. 

“I really truly believed that once everyone was on stage, one of the choir people would take off their little robe and reveal a sparkly Ally B costume or something and start singing Good Luck Babe!” an anonymous Chappell Chapel fan said. “But then it looked like this choir thing was actually happening. I still held out hope. I thought she was really leaning into this ‘chapel’ thing, you know? Like doing a camp Christian vibe. Like that one Sabrina Carpenter music video”

But after a few short Bible readings, the choir concert began, with not a lyric from Roan to be heard. 

“I thought she was playing the long game, I really was,” a Chappell Roan fan who flew all the way from California lamented. “They were singing this super long song in Latin, and I was like ‘this kinda sounds like the Pink Pony Club opening!’ No! It was the Magnificat.”

Ultimately, the Episcopalian choir finished their concert with no pop icon in sight, if you don’t count the soloist on the rousing rendition of Psalm 145 that is. While fans of Roan left a bit dejected, some attendees went in Chappell fans and came out Chapel fans.

“Ok ok ok, those choir people got to me.” Carol Singer ‘27 said. “About halfway through I lost all hope that Chappell would show up, but then I saw it. In those couture white robes, super elaborate costumes, singing those deep cut hymns about love and acceptance in Heaven, with that ORGAN? It’s really the essence of Chappell Roan distilled into a few dozen devout Episcopalian adults.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Voter apathy group to consider endorsing CSA candidate
Scientists discover new organism growing in Watson 3
Carleton entrepreneurs start hex business operating out of chapel tower
Myers residents write 2025 resolutions
Lackluster goals cut from CSA platforms
Date Knight to become Purge Night as SAO tries “something new”
About the Contributor
Isaac Kofsky
Isaac Kofsky, Viewpoint Editor
Hi there! I’m Isaac (he/him) and I’m a first-year prospective religion or geology major. I’ve been described as “the chapel’s press liaison” and I love eating dinner at 4:45pm, reading non-fiction, wearing sweaters, and drinking two cups of black coffee at every meal. When I’m not in Carletonian pitch meetings or in religion class, you can normally find me doing homework in the chapel or drinking tea in the religion lounge.   Isaac Kofsky ’27 was previously a Beat Writer.  