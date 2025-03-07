What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk visits Carleton
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Gorpcore is in.
March 5, 2025
Isabelle Connolly, Contributing Writer
March 5, 2025

The grass is finally covered in snow and Carleton skiers have been out and about. Most skiers are using the waxless skis from the Rec, which allow people to explore the snow-covered Arb in a harmless way. But when skis treated with fluorinated waxes are used on these trails it can be very detrimental to the ecosystem and environment. 

Racing waxes contain a lot of fluorocarbons that can stay in the environment for a long time. PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) also known as “forever chemicals” are absorbed into the soil after snow melt and can impact soil respiration and increase the risk of groundwater contamination. There are also a lot of personal health issues with using fluorinated waxes that are also important to understand. These chemicals essentially act as a pollutant that can linger in the environment for long periods of time, which is something that we want to avoid in the Arb. 

While scientific research is being done on these waxes and the harmful chemicals to determine which are the most dangerous, this is still something that we should consider when purchasing or applying wax for ski adventures in the Arb. Next time you go skiing, look into using pure hydrocarbon waxes or other waxes marked as environmentally friendly when not taking part in competitions. 

With that being said, the ski trails in the Arb are a fabulous way to get outside in the winter and take advantage of the chilly season, just make sure the wax on your skis is Arb friendly!

Skier venturing in the Arb
