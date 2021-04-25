In photos: Pfizer vaccine clinic distributes 500 doses

On April 21, Carleton partnered with Thrifty White Pharmacy, a regional chain, to host a private first-dose Pfizer vaccination clinic in the Recreation Center, offering 500 doses. Meanwhile, Carleton has been consistently supplied with the Moderna vaccine. Carleton is currently in Phase 4 of its vaccine distribution plan, meaning all on-campus employees and students (including Northfield Option) are eligible. The college’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 60 percent of community members (including remote students) have at least reported a first-dose, and 21 percent have reported full vaccination.