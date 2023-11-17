What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Knights progress to NCAA Championships
November 17, 2023
Visiting Professor Laura Levitt delivers talk on book “The Objects that Remain”
November 17, 2023
Students raise $900 for Mutual Aid Myanmar
November 17, 2023
Chaplain’s Office hosts Zen Buddhist Meditation
November 10, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
The cover photo of the NORTH exhibit (courtesy of the Carleton College website).
Closing of the “NORTH” Exhibition in the Weitz
November 17, 2023
Social media anonymity: On the social impact of YikYak
November 17, 2023
An insider on Carleton’s social dance scene: Why is it so popular?
November 10, 2023
Miah Francis 26 looking stylish in an all purple fit.
Monochrome November: A growing Carleton tradition
November 10, 2023
Carletons Monk Trial team spent last weekend at Macalester College.
Mock Trial kicks off their season
November 3, 2023
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
A Bad First Impression: A Review of “The Handmaiden”
November 10, 2023
Formula 1: It’s not just cars
November 10, 2023
“The Golden Bachelor” is decadent and depraved
November 10, 2023
Bread and American food culture
November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
President Byerly devoured by alligator
November 17, 2023
LDC black tea shortage threatens structural integrity of Leighton Hall
November 17, 2023
SHAC releases new set of sleep advice for students
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
Good things on campus
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, no. 4
October 20, 2023

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
November 17, 2023

Women’s Cross Country

The No. 2 Knights claimed a decisive victory at the NCAA DIII North Region on Nov. 11, placing 5 runners in the top 22 runners and beating several strong teams in one of the more competitive regions in the country. Hannah Preisser ’26 led the way for the team, placing 3rd in a time of 21:31.5. Phoebe Ward ’24 finished 6th in a time of 21:41.5. Aliya Larsen ’26 had a fantastic race, running 21:59.3 to place eighth ahead of Sophie McManus ’25, who was ninth. Mary Blanchard ’24 closed out scoring in 22nd place, stepping up in the absence of Helen Cross ’24 who will race at the NCAA DIII Championships. Libby Rowland ’25 and Nora Daley ’27 finished close together, placing 43rd and 45th. Daley ran a personal best of 23:07. Next up for the Knights is the national championship on Nov. 18, with the race starting at 11 a.m. CDT and enters the meet undefeated against DIII competition, with the highest USTFCCCA ranking in school history.

Men’s Cross Country

The No. 28 Knights placed fifth in the North Region, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA DIII Championships. Gabe Nichols ’26 led the team, placing 18th with a time of 24:53.8, earning All-Region honors. Joining him in the top-35 were Roy Llewyn ’26 in 32nd and Chris Melville ’24 in 35th. Indy Lyness ’26 placed 42nd and Henry Bowman ’24 placed 45th to round out scoring, with just 30 seconds in between scorers. Ryan Bernstein ’26 finished in 127th and Josh Meier ’25 completed the Knights’ top 7. The team will now travel to Newville, PA, for the National Championships on Nov. 18, hosted by Dickinson College. The race will start at 10 a.m. CDT.

Women’s Soccer

The 16-2-3 Knights’ season came to an end with a first-round loss to Cal Lutheran, 3-2, on Nov. 11. Piper Dean ’25 and Ashlyn Haigh ’26 both scored goals, with Dylan Baker ’26 assisting Haigh’s goal. Goalkeep Avery Trap ’27 made a career-high nine saves. The Knights had a historic season, with 16 wins as the second-best in school history. Cate Patterson ’24 bows out as the school record holder in most career assists with 21, tied for fifth in school history with 23 career goals, and a clear third in school history with 67 career points. Casey MacVeigh ’24 ends her career tied for ninth in school history with 19 career goals, a clear third in school history with 15 assists in her career, and eighth in school history with 53 total points.

Men’s Soccer

The No. 12 Knights advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships, tying No. 14 Pacific Lutheran on Nov. 11 and losing 1-0 to St. Olaf on Nov. 12. In the first game, the Knights’ defense, the best in the country, held off the third-highest scoring team in the nation, with Daniel Linder ’24 letting just one penalty shot into the goal. Each team recorded six shots on goal and the Knights won off of a 4-1 penalty shootout, with Justin Crawmer ’24 sealing the win after Trevor Jones ’24, Ben Pennell ’26 and Owen Flanagan ’25 also got past the opposing goalie. The next day, the Knights suffered a loss to St. Olaf, with the opponents fresher from their first-round win. Riaz Kelly ’24, Pennell and Dylan Fox-Arnold ’25 had shots on goal. Linder recorded seven saves. Overall, Carleton only allowed six goals into the net the entire season, a program record. They ended the season with a record of 15-3-2. 

Football

The (7-5, 5-3 MIAC) Knights won their final game of the season, defeating Augsburg 41-25 for their third consecutive seven-win season. Jack Curtis ’26 broke the school record with 266 completed passes on the season, and holds the second-best totals in school history with 28 touchdown passes and 2,702 passing yards. Nathan Streiff ’25 recorded seven receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns, moving into ninth in school history in receiving touchdowns. Ntense Obono ’25 moved up to second in school history with 83 receptions on the season. Oryon Hamlin ’24 had 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown to lead the team, while Isaac Simons ’24 led the team with 11 tackles. 

Women’s Basketball

The Knights’ season opener against North Central University on Nov. 11 was canceled due to a lack of healthy players. The season was later canceled completely. 

Men’s Basketball

The Knights won their first game of the season, defeating North Central 57-50 on November 14th. Luke Harris ’25 had a game-high 26 points, tying his career high. The defense limited North Central to 30% overall shooting record, the lowest rate in a little less than a year. Sam Koelling ’27 led the team with nine points, five rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Matt Banovetz ’24, Alex Gibbons ’24, and Spencer Goetz ’25 all recorded eight rebounds. Next up for the Knights is a rematch of the 2022 MIAC Playoff Final with Saint John’s University on November 21. 
© 2023
