Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This Week in Sports: Spring Break Edition
April 5, 2024
Carleton celebrates campus cat’s birthday
April 5, 2024
Admitting the Class of 2028: Admissions after affirmative action and legacy preference
April 5, 2024
IFSA tracks down community transit justice needs
March 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
Chaplain Ailya Vajid seeks to engage students and build interfaith community
April 19, 2024
Black writer enters satirical bout to combat cultural white-out: A review of “American Fiction” (2023)
April 19, 2024
SEXploration promotes sexual positivity across campus offices
April 19, 2024
From the archives: Campaigning Carls
April 19, 2024
Perlman Museum caps off exhibit with Art Night
April 12, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
The Curb finale was pretty, pretty pretty good
April 12, 2024
A plea for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict
April 12, 2024
Nothing spoils an appetite more than BonApp
April 12, 2024
Objects, sentimentality and letting go
April 12, 2024
The real cost of modern technology
April 5, 2024
Advice for spring
April 12, 2024
Carleton Connections
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Carleton Crossword
April 12, 2024
Resident decisions from CANOE house cause campus-wide upset
April 12, 2024
The Cottonwoods of Minnesota
April 12, 2024
The Arboretum’s home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
The deadly designs of the Elm Bark Beetle
March 1, 2024
No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?
February 23, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: feeling bad
April 10, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Isolation – day 1
February 23, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

From the archives: Campaigning Carls

Charles Lutvak, Contributing Writer
April 19, 2024

Note from the Editors: This article was originally published on Feb 12, 2016. The Carletonian is 147 years old, with over 3,400 issues published since its inception. To reflect and learn from the newspaper’s substantial history, pieces from the archive that have particular relevance either to current events will be republished. 

The summer after his first year at Carleton, Stu Lourey ’16 completed an internship at the Washington, DC office of US Sen. Al Franken (D-MN). When Lourey returned to campus in 2013, he helped organize Carleton’s participation in a two-week phone bank competition for Franken among colleges across Minnesota. Carleton won, even though it was up against much larger schools.

“It was really exciting to show that Carleton students are interested, show the value of off-year work, and have a ton of capacity to do a lot in elections,” Lourey said.

A year later, when Sen. Franken was up for reelection, Lourey saw an opportunity. He decided to spend his junior fall term off-campus as a political coordinator in the eighth congressional district, his home district, for the Franken campaign. “I thought it’d be valuable to take some time off from Carleton, personally, to really invest myself in something I believed in,” Lourey explained.

In his home area of northeastern Minnesota, Lourey’s responsibilities largely revolved around facilitating and maintaining relationships at the local political level. “It was really important to me that they had someone who really cared, and it was a really great opportunity to learn more about an area that I’m from,” Lourey said. Winning, he added, “was incredible.”

Lourey isn’t the only Carleton student involved in political campaigns. In this year’s presidential election, students were on the ground talking to voters before even a single vote was cast in the presidential primary. The weekend before the Iowa caucus, four members of Carls for Hillary drove down to Mason City, IA to canvass a neighborhood to get out and vote. Miko Zeldes-Roth ’18 had never canvassed for a candidate or spent time in Iowa, but he found himself in the group in Mason City two weeks ago.

“I went because I strongly support Hillary Clinton for president,” Zeldes-Roth said. As a prospective political science major, he continued, it was exciting to move beyond headlines and models to create a campaign that is responsive to current and potential supporters. 

Zeldes-Roth said that perhaps most striking about the experience was the proximity of supporters of one candidate to supporters of another. In a political environment defined largely by polarization and geographic separation, the idea of a Hillary Clinton supporter living next door to a Ted Cruz supporter and a Bernie Sanders supporter might seems strange. Their lives and relationships are about “more than politics,” he said. Carls that have been “Feeling the Bern” have largely taken a different approach to engagement with their candidate.

Near the end of January, several members of the Carleton Students for Bernie Sanders group attended a “Future to Believe In” rally featuring Senator Sanders in St. Paul that drew a crowd of more than 14,000 people, according to Minnesota Public Radio. Such an event on its own serves little purpose for a campaign, since supporters willing to attend a rally are also likely willing to participate in their state’s primary or caucus. What the Sanders campaign has done so well, however, is convert the energy of a large rally into a substantial social media presence, through which many students – and Carls are no exception – can engage with the campaign from a separate geographic location.

That digital outreach is likely a major reason the Sanders campaign continues to have a tremendous amount of success with the young voters that have participated in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary. Congressional races, however, often lack the grandeur of presidential campaigns There are rarely rallies with tens of thousands of supporters, millions of dollars raised overnight in small-dollar donations, or national media attention. These more localized races rely even more heavily on the most effective and efficient direct voter contact strategies, which can be a tremendous opportunity for groups of students.

Since healthcare executive Angie Craig became the de facto Democratic nominee in the race to replace US Rep. John Kline (R, MN-02), who represents Carleton and is not seeking reelection, the CarlDems have organized two phonebanks on her behalf and plan to hold two each week for the rest of winter term.

“My motivation for coming out is just to do my little part in helping progressive candidates get elected,” said CarlDems co-chair Zayn Saifullah ’17. “Phonebanking isn’t glamorous, but it’s completely necessary as part of a strong ground game. And without ground game, there’s no turn out. No turn out, no progressive victories.”

None of the students engaged on the campaign trail are under any illusions about the challenges of the work. “It’s really hard to ask your friends to do things,” said Lourey. “It’s hard to ask my friends to volunteer, because [I] know the different pulls on their time. I know the Carleton schedule – I’m here.” But organizers are a humble breed.

When asking for support, “it’s not a favor for me,” Lourey said. “We’re trying to help organize something that hopefully people are passionate about already, for their own reasons … it’s never about who’s organizing who’s making those asks. It’s about changes people want to see, and this is a way they can work towards making those happen.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
Chaplain Ailya Vajid seeks to engage students and build interfaith community
Black writer enters satirical bout to combat cultural white-out: A review of “American Fiction” (2023)
SEXploration promotes sexual positivity across campus offices
Perlman Museum caps off exhibit with Art Night
The photos are deliberately untitled.
Trans women of Kolkata exhibit debuts future comps project
Office of the Chaplain hosts Won Buddhist meditation with St. Olaf professor

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *