Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
May 12, 2022
May 5, 2022
April 28, 2022
April 22, 2022
May 26, 2022
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
February 14, 2021
Support for CSA’s divestment resolution
March 10, 2024
The phony and the whiney: Defending Holden Caulfield
March 1, 2024
Carleton needs to rehumanize itself
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
From the archives: Acid: the thinking person’s drug?
March 1, 2024
Advice for spring
April 12, 2024
Advice for spring

Becky Reinhold, Editor-in-Chief
April 12, 2024

As the snow melts and temperatures rise in Northfield, Carleton students are left with a question: what should I do now that it’s no longer freezing?

Reader, I have advice. So much advice. Here is the list of things you should be aware of as the weather changes and spring arrives.

  1. You think it’s not cold, but actually, it is —- the cold is still here, it’s just hiding. I’m convinced there’s no such thing as warm weather because it always gets cold at night. Bring a sweater. Or, if you’re interested in comfort in addition to warmth, bring a blanket. A blanket has the bonus benefit that you can be cool and mysterious by hanging out on the Bald Spot under a warm blanket in the sun when it’s hot out. For an extra splash of mystery, try wearing your blanket like a Halloween ghost costume. It does wonders for the hair.
  2. Since there’s no more snow, there will now be rain. Human skin is, of course, water proof, but most clothing isn’t. It’s really not fun to arrive to class soaking wet. But, there’s a tried and true solution to this issue. Are you familiar with the concept of snowsuits? Well, they’re great for cold and snowy weather, such as that of Northfield in the winter. For summer, however, leave your snowsuit in your closet and bring out your rainsuit. Instead of a shirt, you can wear a rain shirt. Instead of pants, rain pants. This way, you can stay both fashionable and dry! If you’re looking to really draw a crowd, try buying a rainsuit that matches the pattern of your rainboots.
  3. Sometimes, when the weather is nice, professors will move their classes outside. This is a lovely experience, and can help address the issue of Carleton students forgetting that the sun is not, in fact, their enemy. While the outdoor environment can be somewhat more distracting for many students, it also has its benefits, such as fresh air and promoting sanity. Students should remember that they can ask their professors to hold class outside. The most effective way to encourage outdoor learning is to stage a protest by sitting on the grass outside of the academic building class is being held in instead of entering the classroom. In fact, you may as well form a barricade at the door so the professor can’t enter the room. From outside the building, it is possible to wave one’s textbooks around in the air and teach the class to any worms, frogs, or other interested small creatures, until the class comes to join you. 
  4. Spending time in the Arb is one of the highlights of spring. Flowers are blooming, the grass is turning green, and students are remembering that the Arb exists for purposes other than cross country skiing. This term, plan to maximize your time there. Spend time in the Arb. Do your readings or problem sets in the Arb. Bring Green to Go boxes to the Arb. Bring a sleeping bag and sleep there. Consume substances in and from the Arb. Take everything you need for Spring Term into the Arb and hide there until after Spring Term ends (your assignments can’t find you there, the trail rules are too strict). 
  5. Above all else, remember, spring is short. Soon it will be too hot, because the weather here is very good at very-hot and very-cold and doesn’t seem to stay at the in between temperatures for long. Accepting this, however, is a choice: you don’t actually have to believe in season changes. If you prefer winter, keep wearing your winter clothes and just tell yourself you’re cold, not hot! If you prefer summer, wear your summeriest of summer clothes, and tell yourself you’re worried about getting sunburned, you’re not actually cold! It’s all about willpower – if you’re feeling the wrong temperature, your mind isn’t strong enough. Spring is a social construct and can be whatever you want it to be!

Happy start of spring!
Becky Reinhold, Editor in Chief
I'm a junior Philosophy major, and I can usually be found in the basement of Anderson or wandering around Northfield. I like thunderstorms and writing articles around 2am. Becky was previously Managing Editor, Viewpoint Editor, and Design Editor.

