This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
April 21, 2024
Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
April 21, 2024

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights competed well at the Bethel Invitational on Apr. 13, recording seven top-ten finishes. Sophie McManus ’25 set a PB (personal best) time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, winning in a time of 11:00.09, which is a fifth all-time record for Carleton, and Libby Rowland ’25 set a PB of her own, 11:26.91, coming in second. Mary Blanchard `24 placed second in the 800-meter race with a season’s best time of 2:14.73 and Lara Erickson finished sixth with a season’s best time of 2:18.22. Hadley Twitchell ’26 ran a time of 60.67 seconds in the 400-meter event for sixth place. Helen Cross ’24 improved her PB, jumped to fourth all-time in school history, and finished second in the 1,500-meter event with a time of 4:34.19. Alice Cutter ’24, Riley Roberts ’24, Erickson and Twitchell ended the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay, clocking a time of 4:06.03.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights competed well at the Bethel Invitational on Apr. 13, with two event victories. Ian Mortensen ’24 threw the javelin 55.55 meters to set a season’s best and meet record to win the event. Gabe Nichols ’26 and Roy Llewyn ’26 finished as the top two in the 5,000-meter run, with PB times of 14:40.03 and 14:48.39. The Knights had three top-ten finishes in the 400-meter run, with Alistair Pattison ’24 finishing fifth in 49.99 seconds, Josh Meier ’25 placing seventh in 50.85 seconds, and Ethan Ash ’24 finishing eighth in 50.89 seconds. Soren Kaster ’27 finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a PB in  57.1 seconds, after placing fifth in the pole vault with a PB of 4.38 meters. Ethan Cline-Cole placed tenth in the triple jump with 12.18 meters. The 4×400-meter relay of Pattison, Ash, Meier and Asher Nathan ’27 finished fifth in a time of 3:23.4.

Softball

The (12-9, 2-5 MIAC – Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Knights lost 5-6 and 0-10 to Macalester on Apr. 12 and won 12-7 and 11-9 against St. Scholastica on Apr. 14. Megan Smith ’27 had six home runs and Reagan Wills ’24 hit five home runs against the Saints. Natasha Paez ’26 hit her first career home run versus Macalester. 

Baseball

The (8-17, 5-7 MIAC) Knights lost 8-13 and 9-20 to Saint John’s College on Apr. 13 and split 3-6 and 11-7 against Macalester on Apr. 15.​​​​ They dropped two games, 1-3 and 1-11, to Concordia-Moorehead on Apr. 17.

Women’s Golf

The No. 19 Knights finished a strong third at the Illinois Wesleyan Spring Fling in Norman, Illinois, with a 36-hole score of 316. Carter Sichol ’26 led the team with a seventh-place tie finish, recording a score of 149 (or five over par). Cynthia Lu ’26 finished in a tie for sixteenth with a total score of 154 (or 10 over par). Mindy Zhai ’27 finished tied for nineteenth overall with 155 (or 11 over par). Olivia Siebert ’26 scored 161 and Sarah Zheng ’26 and Taylor Kang ’24 finished at 169 and 170 respectively.

Men’s Golf

The Knights had a great weekend at the Augsburg Spring Invitational on Apr. 13 and 14. Their total score was 576, a program record overall and set two consecutive single-day program records, a 291 and a 285. Sam Higaki ’27 won the invitational with a total of 137 (-7 under par). His second-day score of 65 was the lowest by any Carleton athlete in school history and earned him MIAC Athlete of the Week honors. Ryan Choi ’24 scored 140 (-3 under par) over 36 holes to place tied for second overall, Justin Rodriguez ’27 was fourth overall with a score of 148 (five  over par), and Gordon Walker ’26 tied for ninth with a total score of 151. 

Men’s Basketball

Luke Harris ’25 earned CSC Academic All-American honors on Apr. 17, the first of his career, to finish off a fabulous season.
