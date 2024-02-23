No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
What’s New in Sports this Week: 2/16-2/23
February 23, 2024
Carleton hosts “The Parents Circle: Voices of Israel and Palestine”
February 23, 2024
CSA removes cultural org designation, replaces Cultural Org Fund with Cultural Programming Fund
February 23, 2024
Bulletin boards across campus display posters of hopeful CSA candidates.
CSA elections begin, will end Sunday
February 16, 2024
CSA treasurer candidates divided over issue of budget priorities, Sproncert funding
February 16, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
Booking across the bay with CANOE
Booking across the bay with CANOE
February 23, 2024
Professors spar in JSC’s Latke Hamantaschen Debate
February 23, 2024
Carleton women’s hockey team prepares for game against St. Olaf this Sunday
February 16, 2024
Kristen Vogel joins Carleton as coordinator of multilingual writing support
February 16, 2024
From the archives: Beyond the Carleton bubble
February 16, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
The unsurprisingly problematic history of Date Knight
February 23, 2024
The limits of CSA
February 23, 2024
Symbolism within “Saltburn” (2023)
February 23, 2024
How device policies in classes affect learning
February 23, 2024
Cows, colleges and complaints about CSA
February 16, 2024
Carleton Crossword
February 23, 2024
Carleton Connections
February 23, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Carleton men streak en masse in strange pre Date-Knight ritual
February 23, 2024
Isolation – day 1
February 23, 2024
No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?
February 23, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Paddling the Cannon
Following the flow
February 9, 2024
Sneaky scale insects
February 2, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Isolation – day 1
February 23, 2024
Posers
February 16, 2024
Little Victories
February 9, 2024
Posers
February 2, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?

Geoff Bynum
February 23, 2024

Winter 2024 is on track to be the warmest winter on record for much of Minnesota, and with unprecedented warmth comes anomalies to the environment around us, one of which can be seen with ice. One of the ways that ice levels are tracked throughout the year is through the ice-out date, which refers to the first day when lakes become ice free. These ice-out days signal that temperatures are warming and spring is approaching, and ice-out dates are commonly used by scientists as a measure of a changing climate.

According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources data, the median ice out date for the area around Northfield occurs in early April and typically varies from mid March to late April. However, 2024 has been a very strange year. With an unusually warm winter in late January and through mid February, Lyman Lakes and the Cannon River completely thawed by the beginning of February. This is significant because it can cause anomalies in wildlife behavior, several of which have been noted in the past month.

Waterfowl behavior has notably changed, especially with geese and ducks which need open water to stay on campus in the winter. The Lyman Lakes have been teeming with common Canada geese and mallards, which have been gliding on the lakes in large flocks lately. Other rare occurrences have been seen along the Cannon River. Common mergansers, an early spring migratory duck, were spotted in early February this year along the Cannon River. These striking ducks can often be spotted in small groups of up to three birds, but do not usually appear on campus until March when the water begins to thaw. Find out more information about when birds typically are on campus on Cowling Arboretum’s Birds page

Aquatic mammals are also out in mass this February, with both muskrats and American mink spotted swimming along the Cannon River these past few weeks. The Lower Arb’s trail next to West Gym provides great views along the Cannon where you may be able to spot aquatic animals yourself.  

As temperatures look to remain warm and our short Valentine’s Day freeze may come to an end, keep an eye out — with these warm temperatures wildlife may be more active than usual, especially around Carleton’s bodies of water.

Muskrat – Joanne Bouknight

 

Geoffrey Bynum ‘25, for the Cole Student Naturalists
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arb Notes
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
Paddling the Cannon
Following the flow
Sneaky scale insects
The Princess Pine in the Arb
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *