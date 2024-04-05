Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This Week in Sports: Spring Break Edition
April 5, 2024
Carleton celebrates campus cat’s birthday
April 5, 2024
Admitting the Class of 2028: Admissions after affirmative action and legacy preference
April 5, 2024
IFSA tracks down community transit justice needs
March 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
RAs reflect on their communities
April 5, 2024
ECO hosts tote bag making event
April 5, 2024
Pride & Prejudice (2005) vs Pride & Prejudice (1995): A comparative review
March 1, 2024
Date Knight: a beloved unofficial tradition at Carleton
March 1, 2024
Build-a-Buddy builds community
March 1, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Support for CSA’s divestment resolution
March 10, 2024
The phony and the whiney: Defending Holden Caulfield
March 1, 2024
Carleton needs to rehumanize itself
March 1, 2024
Pride & Prejudice (2005) vs. Pride & Prejudice (1995): A comparative review
March 1, 2024
From the archives: Acid: the thinking person’s drug?
March 1, 2024
Carleton Connections
April 5, 2024
Carleton Crossword
April 5, 2024
SUMO budget slashed in CSA austerity measures, to be replaced by ‘very good shadow puppets,’ magician
April 5, 2024
Finding a new Bald Spot Editor: An inside look at the mystical process
April 5, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
The Arboretum’s home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
The deadly designs of the Elm Bark Beetle
March 1, 2024
No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?
February 23, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Paddling the Cannon
Following the flow
February 9, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Isolation – day 1
February 23, 2024
Posers
February 16, 2024
Little Victories
February 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

This Week in Sports: Spring Break Edition

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
April 5, 2024

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights qualified four athletes to the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) championships (coming home with two second-team All-American honors) on March 8 and 9, with two to compete over Spring Break. At the NCAAs, Phoebe Ward ’24 finished 14th in the 5000 meters, beating both her seed place and personal best (PB) with a time of 17:07.18, earning Second Team All-American honors in the first track nationals of her career. Sophie McManus ‘25, another NCAA track meet debutant, finished 20th in the same event with a time of 17:27.14. Mary Blanchard ’24 placed 17th in the 800 meters, running 2:14.27 in her third national meet. Helen Cross ’24 finished 11th in the 3000 meters, beating her seed place by six  spots and running a PB of 9:48.4 to earn her first career All-American honor (second team). Blanchard ran 4:45.61 at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Invite in San Diego, California on March 16 while Libby Rowland ’25 set a new best time in the 3000-meter steeplechase (11:34.10, 10th all-time in school history) at the Bill Schmidt Classic at the University of North Texas.

Men’s Track and Field 

The Knights had two athletes compete at the Jim Klein Decathlon in Santa Barbara, California. Soren Kaster ’27 finished fifth  with 5,612 points, which is currently fifth-best in the country. This earned him  Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Men’s Athlete of the week awards. Reese Anderson ‘25 finished eighth with 3891 points. Ethan Ash traveled to Wartburg on March 29, winning the 800-meter  with a MIAC-leading time of 1:56.95.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Hailey Westrup ’27 debuted at the NCAA DIII Swimming and Diving Championships on March 21 and 23. She posted 386.35 points for 18th in the one-meter dive. Her highest score was her ninth dive, for 43.05 points. She placed 19th in the three-meter dive with 388.45 points, scoring 44.4 points for her highest-scoring dive and moving up from 20th in the last round.

Men’s Tennis

The Knights (8-3) recorded three wins and a loss against a ranked opponent in Hilton Head, South Carolina. They won 9-0 over Western New England and 9-0 over Nazareth on March 18, with Kenton Young ’24’s comeback win over a Nazareth opponent as a highlight. March 19 brought a 6-3 win over Frostburg State, with Jasper Yang ’27 and Aniketh Vipparla ’24 winning in both singles and doubles. No. 38-ranked Grinnell defeated the Knights 7-2 on March 21, with Baiyun Jing ’27 and Cooper Kline ’26 winning their singles matches, the latter with an exciting tiebreak finish. 

Women’s Tennis

The (10-0, No. 34) Knights maintained their winning streak over spring break in Hilton Head, South Carolina. They won 9-0 against St. Ambrose on March 20, with Kathryn Burton ’24, Piper Brown ’25 and Zoe Rose ’25 doubling as doubles and singles winners and remaining undefeated on the season as individuals. The Knights prevailed 7-2 over Grinnell on March 21, with Amelia Asfaw ’25 and Mary Hose ’24 winning in both singles and doubles. The pair repeated the feat on March 30 with a 9-0 victory over St. Katherine’s. Asfaw earned MIAC Athlete of the Week for her performance.

Softball

The (9-5) Knights played ten games in Clermont, Florida over spring break. They beat Trinity College (Conn.) 2-0 and Lasell University 7-4 on March 15, but lost to St. Mary 2-1 and Middlebury 6-3 on March 17, fell to Wesleyan 2-0 and Luther College 7-4 on March 18, beat Elmhurst 3-1 and lost to Bowdoin 11-5 on March 20 before closing their trip with a 9-6 win over Kalamazoo and 7-0 victory over Westminster on March 23.  

Baseball

The (4-9) Knights traveled to Tucson, Arizona and recorded seven losses and two wins. They beat the SAGU (Southwestern Assemblies of God University) American Indian College 14-0 and had a close loss to Edgewood College, 10-12, on March 16. They lost to Luther College 5-7 on March 17, fell 1-7 to Bates College on March 18, and lost a tight game to Wesleyan (11-13) on March 19. After three more consecutive losses, the Knights beat the University of Redlands 11-10 on March 22 to close out their trip. They opened Spring Term with a sweep (3-2, 5-4) of St. Scholastica on Gustavus Adolphus’ campus. Sam Gossard ’26 performed well to clinch wins at the end of both games. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Carleton celebrates campus cat’s birthday
Admitting the Class of 2028: Admissions after affirmative action and legacy preference
IFSA tracks down community transit justice needs
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 - Feb. 23
Carleton hosts “The Parents Circle: Voices of Israel and Palestine”
CSA removes cultural org designation, replaces Cultural Org Fund with Cultural Programming Fund

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *