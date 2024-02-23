What’s New in Sports this Week: 2/16-2/23

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights sent most of their roster to St. Olaf for the Tostrud Invitational on Feb. 17th and recorded three wins in preparation for the Minnesota Interregional Athletic Conference (MIAC) Championships. Lara Erickson ‘25 won the 600-meter run with a time of 1:40.5 with Alice Cutter ‘24 placing fifth in 1:47.17. Mary Blanchard ‘24 won the 1000-meter run in 2:56.82 seconds, a personal best time. Phoebe Ward ‘24 won the mile in a personal best of 5:10.01, Aliya Larsen ‘26 following in second with a personal best of 5:14.26. Libby Rowland ‘25 ran 5:18.37 for third place. Riley Roberts ‘24 was eighth in the 60 meter event in 8.42 seconds. Hadley Twitchell ‘26 was ninth in the 200-meter event in 27.72 seconds. Maggie Vortruba ‘25 was sixth in the 3000-meter run in 11:26.34. The 4×200-meter relay made up of Roberts, Michelle Musa ‘27, Bianca Lott ‘26 and Natalie Berman-Schneider ‘27 was second in 1:55.04 for a conference qualifier and Blanchard, Larsen, Cutter and Rowland joined together in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:23.52, placing fourth overall. Next up for the Knights is the MIAC Championships at St. Olaf on Feb. 23rd and 24th.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights recorded eight top-5 results at the Tostrud Classic on Feb. 17th and six top-4 finishes at the Maverick Invitational on Feb. 16th, finishing fourth of ten teams in the latter meet. Indy Lyness ‘26 won the 1000-meter event on Friday in 2:33.55, the best time of his season, and set a personal best in the 800-meter event the next day by finishing third in 1:56.66, the tenth-best time in program history. Gabe Nichols ‘26 was second in the 1000m in 2:34.18 and second in the mile the next day in a season’s best of 4:15.31. Soren Kaster ‘27 was third in the 600-meter run on Friday in 1:25 and set a personal best in the pole vault on Saturday with a third-place height of 4.25 meters. Roy Llewyn ‘26 was third in the 1000 in 2:35.27, a season’s best. Ethan Cline-Cole ‘25 was fourth in the high jump on Saturday with 1.78 meters and Noah Morris ‘25 was fourth in the weight throw with a personal best distance of 10.92 meters. Next up for the Knights is the MIAC Championships at St. Olaf on Feb. 23rd and 24th.

Basketball

The (17-8, 14-6) Knights defeated St. Mary’s (Minn.) 90-51 on Senior Night on Feb.17th, clinching a playoff bye and the No. 2 seed at the MIAC Championships. John Carragher ‘24 scored a career-high 15 points, Matt Banovetz ‘24 scored 13, and both Alex Gibbens ‘24 and Luke Harris ‘25 scored 11 points.

Softball

The Knights (1-0) swept Crown College 9-0 and 14-3 on Feb. 17th to open their season/. Sydney Trentman ‘27 earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors by striking out 14 straight batters as a pitcher to record the fourth no-hitter in school history and the first since 2013. Helen Moses ‘24 recorded two points and Bryanna Schafer ‘25 had three.

Women’s Tennis

The No. 39 (4-0) Knights remain undefeated after a 9-0 sweep of St. Mary’s (Minn.) on Feb. 17th. The pairs of Piper Brown ‘25 and Kathryn Burton ‘24, Katerina Smirincinschi ‘27 and Ryann Witter ‘27, and Mariam Nechiporouk ‘25 and Ingrid Smith ‘25 all won their doubles matches. Nechiporuk, Amelia Asfaw ‘25, Mary Hose ‘24, Miriam Shteyman ‘25, Kiley Pickens ‘27, and Zoe Rose ‘25 all won their singles matches.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights came fourth at the MIAC Championships with several all-MIAC (1-3 relays and individual) and Honorable Mention All-MIAC (4th place relay, 4th-6th individual) performances and 530.5 points. The 200-medley relay of Grace Hou ‘27, Emma Yao ‘27, Zoe Morton ‘26 and Daya Tucker ‘27 was third in 1:46.73, more than three seconds faster than their previous season’s best. Brenna Russell ‘24 posted her second NCAA Regional qualifying score for third in the 1-meter diving event with 413.8 points. Hailey Westrup ‘27 was fifth in the same event with 398.65 points. The 400-yard medley relay of Hou, Yao, Caroline Crampton ‘25 and Morton was third in 3:56.45. Yao was the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.4 seconds while Hao was third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.58 seconds with Lily Wong ‘27 finishing fifth in 58.52 seconds. Jenna Drummond ‘25 was fifth in the 400-yard IM in 4:45.33. Stephanie Baranov ‘26 was fifth in the 1650-yard freestyle in 18:08.98. Morton was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.86. Crampton was fourth in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:14.89. Russell and Westrup were the second-and-third-place finishers in the 3-meter diving competition with 423.65 and 387.55 points respectively. Next up for the Knights is the NCAA Diving Regionals on Mar. 1st and 2nd.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights had their highest placement at the MIAC Championships since re-joining the conference in 1983 with 649 points. The team had several all-MIAC (1-3 relays and individual) and Honorable Mention All-MIAC (4th place relay, 4th-6th individual) performances. The 200-yard medley relay of Ethan Tun ‘25, Josh Wu ‘24, Jackson Rankin ‘27 and Sam Glaubitz ‘24 was third in 1:33.17. Tun, Wu and Glaubuitz joined Ian Scott ‘24 for second in the 800-yard freestyle relay in 6:55.01. Glaubitz was fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:33.33. Tun was second in the 200-yard IM in 1:52.98. Rankin, Tun, Wu and Scott combined for a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay in 3:26.96. Glaubitz placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.17), Sean Smith ‘25 finished third in the 400-yard IM (4:11.96), Wu was sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.55), Tun was the runner-up in the 100-yard breastrike (51.71), Nicholas Chang ‘26 was fifth in the 400-yard IM (4:14.43) and sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (53.31), Scott finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.64) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (52.54). Rankin broke a 31-year-old school record in the 200-yard butterfly, finishing runner-up in 1:51.77. Wu was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (46.7), Scott was the runner-up in the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.48), Chang was fourth in the same event (1:56.8), John Rosseel was third in the 1650-yard freestyle (16:50.74) and Aidan Johnson ‘27 placed sixth in the 200-yard butterfly (1:56.75). Next up for the Knights is the NCAA Diving Regionals on Mar. 1st and 2nd.