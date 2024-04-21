Astrology: advice, and a new astrologist

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
April 21, 2024
CSA approves funding for pilot program of free, sustainable detergent
April 21, 2024
April 21, 2024
Pins for students to take
Carleton hosts major declaration celebration for Class of 2026
April 21, 2024
April 21, 2024
This Week in Sports: Spring Break Edition
April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024
Carleton celebrates campus cat's birthday
April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
April 21, 2024
What's New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What's new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
January 9, 2024
Chaplain Ailya Vajid seeks to engage students and build interfaith community
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Black writer enters satirical bout to combat cultural white-out: A review of "American Fiction" (2023)
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
SEXploration promotes sexual positivity across campus offices
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
From the archives: Campaigning Carls
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Perlman Museum caps off exhibit with Art Night
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
From the archives: Carleton wants Rottblatt dead
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
From the archives: Seniors should pledge to consider social effects of future jobs
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
What’s in a home?
April 19, 2024
MEN-struation at Carleton
April 19, 2024
From student potential to employee performance: The postgraduate paradigm shift
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Weekly comic: post-grad
April 24, 2024
Astrology: advice, and a new astrologist
April 24, 2024
April 24, 2024
Eclipse breaks new moon at twilight
April 24, 2024
April 24, 2024
A word of warning: strange side effects after donating blood
April 24, 2024
April 24, 2024
Advice for spring
April 12, 2024
A beautiful invader
April 24, 2024
The Cottonwoods of Minnesota
April 12, 2024
The Arboretum's home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024
The deadly designs of the Elm Bark Beetle
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?
February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024
Weekly comic: post-grad
April 24, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: feeling bad
April 10, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

Astrology: advice, and a new astrologist

Becky Reinhold, Editor-in-Chief
April 24, 2024

Dearest readers,

Let me introduce myself: I am the new Carletonian astrologist. I was selected after a series of interviews, exams and telepathic communications with past — and of course, future — Carletonian astrologists. In my last interview, I was told by Bald Spot Editor Tabitha that my “lack of knowledge about astrology makes [me] the ideal candidate.”

Thus, here we are. Except, unfortunately, it is currently the middle of the afternoon, so I can’t see the relevant constellations or other subject objects in the night sky. Unfortunately I cannot go outside during the daytime, due to a critical condition that makes my skin blindingly sparkly, so instead of using signs,  I’ll be predicting your future based on more locally relevant reference points. Your sign was established at birth, and while it might have been a good indicator of mood then, when the options were ‘crying’ or ‘sleeping,’ we’re all older now, and most of us have developed at least one additional option. In other words, star signs are simply outdated as a means of identifying the future.  Where you live is much more relevant. Your choice (or assignment, nothing is random) of dorms dictates not only how long it will take you to get to class, how miserable doing laundry will be and who you interact with, it also dictates your future.

Without further ado, let me tell you how this week will be.

Houses: This week will bring much sunlight, and perhaps an essay or two. As you move towards midterms, remember: your profs aren’t trying to assign too much homework, and if you don’t procrastinate it, you’ll have more free time. If you start the essays more than two days in advance of the due date, there will be a blessing on your house for the next three generations to come.

Goodhue: You have new developments in your interpersonal relationships to look forward to. Things may be going well, which would be wonderful, but (let’s be realistic) if they’re not, remember that this may be an opportunity to develop closer connections with new people. It’s never too late to make more friends!

Evans: Focus on spending time outside this week. This week may be stressful for you, but sunlight and air might be able to help. If you feel overwhelmed, try reorganizing your room. Something as simple as having an empty desk – and a bed free of laundry heaps –  might help to reduce stress (and your roommate might appreciate it).

Cassat: Planning this summer probably feels like a lot right now. Slow down, and remember that you have plenty of time, and your summer plans don’t matter that much. Summer isn’t as long as it seems, and you’ll be fine no matter what. 

Myers: I’m not convinced anyone lives in Myers. The Carletonian does. But I’ve never seen anyone walk into or out of Myers. If you live in Myers, come say hi to the Carletonian! If you live in Myers, know of the Carletonian, and never say hi, expect us to be sad.

Nourse: Beware of geese this week. I fear they may be unkind to you. 

James: Did you tell someone you’d text them back, and then not do that? If so, you should probably do that. If you find yourself with the opportunity to become closer to someone you kind of know this week, you should go for it! Spring is a great time to make friends, regardless of what year you are here.

The complex: This may be a great time to reconnect with old friends, from Carleton and elsewhere. Don’t forget about your classes, but don’t forget that you have a social life, too.

Xoxo,

Becky, Astrologist Extraordinaire

 
About the Contributor
Becky Reinhold
Becky Reinhold, Editor in Chief
I'm a junior Philosophy major, and I can usually be found in the basement of Anderson or wandering around Northfield. I like thunderstorms and writing articles around 2am. Becky was previously Managing Editor, Viewpoint Editor, and Design Editor.

