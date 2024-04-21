From the archives: Carleton wants Rottblatt dead

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
CSA approves funding for pilot program of free, sustainable detergent
April 21, 2024
Pins for students to take
Carleton hosts major declaration celebration for Class of 2026
April 21, 2024
This Week in Sports: Spring Break Edition
April 5, 2024
Carleton celebrates campus cat’s birthday
April 5, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
Chaplain Ailya Vajid seeks to engage students and build interfaith community
April 19, 2024
Black writer enters satirical bout to combat cultural white-out: A review of “American Fiction” (2023)
April 19, 2024
SEXploration promotes sexual positivity across campus offices
April 19, 2024
From the archives: Campaigning Carls
April 19, 2024
Perlman Museum caps off exhibit with Art Night
April 12, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
From the archives: Carleton wants Rottblatt dead
April 19, 2024
From the archives: Seniors should pledge to consider social effects of future jobs
April 19, 2024
What’s in a home?
April 19, 2024
MEN-struation at Carleton
April 19, 2024
From student potential to employee performance: The postgraduate paradigm shift
April 19, 2024
Advice for spring
April 12, 2024
Carleton Connections
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Carleton Crossword
April 12, 2024
Resident decisions from CANOE house cause campus-wide upset
April 12, 2024
The Cottonwoods of Minnesota
April 12, 2024
The Arboretum’s home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
The deadly designs of the Elm Bark Beetle
March 1, 2024
No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?
February 23, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: feeling bad
April 10, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Isolation – day 1
February 23, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

From the archives: Carleton wants Rottblatt dead

Anonymous, Contributing Writer
April 19, 2024

Note from the Editors: This article was originally published on April 22, 2022. The Carletonian is 147 years old, with over 3,400 issues published since its inception. To reflect and learn from the newspaper’s substantial history, pieces from the archive that have particular relevance either to current events will be republished. 

For those who find themselves blissfully unaware, last week the Carletonian revealed a set of changes to our yearly tradition we so love and adore: Rotblatt. Gone are the days where Rotblatt was truly a celebration of Carleton’s life from sunrise to sunset. Now we are only able to drink from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ruining the one single rule that Rotblatt has had since its inception: drink in hand, always. The committee in charge of Rotblatt is no longer allowed to solicit donations from alumni unless the alumni approach them first (alumni, please re-read that sentence). What used to be a well-funded event will now suffer in quality because Carleton does not want their precious money pots—I mean alumni—to feel in any way tied to this so treacherous event. But of course, Rotblatt will still have a slight presence in Carleton’s admissions material. The administration wants us, the student body, to settle for whatever butchered version of Rotblatt they  deem feasible for marketing purposes while keeping their personal responsibility as small as possible. 

Like many rule changes in the past year, I’m sure Carleton would want you to believe that these changes are in the name of COVID-19. We live in a COVID-19 ‘normalcy’ where we blindly accept restrictions that are introduced in the name of public safety. Let’s not be ridiculous though, most of these regulations are perfectly sane and needed, but an emphasis on the word most is necessary. This won’t stop the college from instituting completely irrelevant changes, taking advantage of the situation. A similar thing happened last fall, when the college made the decision to restrict student OneCard access to residential buildings  apart from one’s own. While this decision was made in the name of COVID-19, it was a decision that had been debated  years prior. Where the rest of us saw a pandemic and strict regulation, the Administration saw an opportunity. Thankfully, students did not give in (or perhaps the college did not feel strongly enough about it) and the changes were not permanent. 

If you don’t believe that this is completely unrelated to ‘pressing necessity’ in regard to the pandemic, then allow me to demonstrate. These changes are not new. Some of them were once introduced in 2014, but students fought back. An anonymous student started a Change.org petition titled Rotblatt is an organic, living celebration of the life, freedom and humanity of our unique Carleton community. Stop the changes now! and garnered over a thousand signatures from students and alumni alike. The changes were not implemented then, but it appears as if the college remains dedicated to making these happen eventually. As the petition also mentions, this is part of a larger effort for the college to absolve themselves of institutional responsibility for events that involve alcohol. Sorry, Carleton, but no matter how much you would want it to be so, banning kegs on campus and heavily restricting alcohol at the Cave will not help your liability and image issues (especially concerning Title IX cases). If I were you, I’d be ready to assign blame to the ineptitude of the college’s processes concerning sexual assault and harassment. These issues run far deeper than student drinking and are institutional at their core. 

This is  past the beginning of the end, and if we let them, the administration will continue to take advantage of the fact that about 75% of students on campus have never experienced Rotblatt and  many other traditions, and they will introduce the changes they see fit because, quite frankly, we don’t know better. And with two years of COVID-19 regulations, we are supposed to be ‘thankful’ for whatever we can get. 

I’m good, though.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
MEN-struation at Carleton
The Curb finale was pretty, pretty pretty good
A plea for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict
Nothing spoils an appetite more than BonApp
Objects, sentimentality and letting go
The real cost of modern technology

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *