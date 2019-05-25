Tennis duo slated for NCAA championships

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two members of the Carleton College men’s tennis team, sophomore Leo Vithoontien (Bangkok, Thailand/Bangkok Patana School) and senior Jordon O’Kelly (Lake Forest, Ill.), have been selected to compete at the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships.

The singles and doubles championships begin on Friday, May 24 and run through Sunday, May 26 at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. The national committee selected seven singles players and three doubles teams from each of the four regions. Additionally, the committee selected the remaining four singles players and four doubles team berths from a national at-large pool. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule, and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

This is the second time that Vithoontien qualified for the singles championships. Last year, he achieved All-American status by winning his opening-round matchup, becoming the fourth Knight to do so and the first to collect the honor since Tom James in 1989.

This year, he will compete in both singles and doubles competition after amassing 23 wins against just two losses in singles play. In doubles, he was nearly as impressive, going 21-5 on the season.

The sophomore will team up with O’Kelly, making his first NCAA championships appearance, in the doubles draw after the two spent most of the year paired in doubles competition. O’Kelly claimed victory in doubles 20 times this year, losing just five times.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1:00 p.m. ET.