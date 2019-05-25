In wake of historic performance at MIAC Championships, Mueller tabbed Outstanding Track Athlete

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – After being crowned the MIAC champion in both the 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs at last weekend’s conference meet, Lucas Mueller (So./St. Paul, Minn./Nova Classical Academy) earned his second consecutive Outstanding Track Athlete award.

On day one of the 2019 MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Mueller took home the gold in the 10,000-meter run, for the second year in a row, in 30:40.45. The following day, he claimed victory and broke the conference meet record in the 5,000-meter run, which had stood unbroken since 1980, with a blistering time of 14:22.67. He repeated as champion in that event as well.

Mueller was also named Outstanding Track Athlete during the 2019 indoor season, his second such honor in as many tries. At the MIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, he took 1st place in both the mile run and the 3000-meter run. He also finished in 3rd in the 1000-meter run.

In addition to the top individual award-winners, the MIAC recognized the 2019 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field All-MIAC Sportsmanship teams. Peter Keel (Jr./Roseville, Minn.) and Tonya Piergies (Sr./Kenilworth, Ill./North Shore) represented the Knights on the teams.

Keel turned in two All-MIAC Honorable Mention performances for the Knights at the 2019 outdoor meet. In the triple jump, the junior took 4th place with a mark of 13.67 meters, and in the long jump, his personal-best jump of 6.69 meters merited him 6th place.

Piergies competed in the MIAC Heptathlon and claimed eighth place with 3878 points. She also earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention with a 5th-place finish in the long jump (5.30 meters). In the 100-meter hurdles, she came across in 8th place with a time of 16.29 seconds.