An analysis of PDA at Carleton

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
ENTS comps concludes after rocky start
May 24, 2024
Board of Trustees responds to calls for divestment
May 24, 2024
Students gather outside Laird for a protest in favor of divesting
Students stage sit-in at Laird Hall
May 24, 2024
Rising sophomores begin preparing for room draw
May 17, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carletons game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
This week in sports: Apr. 19 – Apr. 26
April 29, 2024
The opening event hosted lots of visitors.
Carleton celebrates studio art majors at the senior art show
May 23, 2024
Carl Henry to throw first pitch at Rotblatt 158
May 23, 2024
A history of Carleton protests
May 23, 2024
Office of the Chaplain hosts Vesak with Buddhist monk Bhante Sathi
May 23, 2024
“Weird, Disturbing, Scarlett Johannson Luring Men Into Her White Van”: A Review of “Under the Skin” (2013)
May 17, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
The use of sound in the Zone of Interest
May 24, 2024
As Jewish alumni, we support protesting students and their demands
May 24, 2024
Do not divest: a defense of the endowment
May 24, 2024
What does student journalism mean?
May 24, 2024
Kendrick, Drake and where we go from here
May 17, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
An analysis of PDA at Carleton
May 25, 2024
Students shocked by information about unorthodox psychology experiments
May 25, 2024
Admin suspected of telepathically harassing students who are not prepared to move out
May 25, 2024
Weekly comic – hollywood
May 20, 2024
Squirrels in the Arb
May 25, 2024
Snapping turtles by Lyman Lakes
May 20, 2024
Cackling grackles
May 12, 2024
A tiny delight
May 3, 2024
Trout Lilies abloom
April 28, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Weekly comic – hollywood
May 20, 2024
Weekly comic: gender
May 12, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

An analysis of PDA at Carleton

Zoe Roettger and Rahim Hamid
May 25, 2024

PDA, or public displays of affection, we all know it, love it and definitely do not engage in it during West Coast Swing. Nor would any couple or group of individuals engaging in said practice be called out for this behavior in the previously stated class. Regardless, PDA is all around us in the shared glances between star-crossed lovers (gross), hand-holding while walking (mega gross) and (super extra super super icky) the occasional pecks on the cheek for no apparent reason. The mysterious and seemingly unreasonable cause for these actions ought to be examined and we as your Carletonian reporters are eager to discuss the implications of these confusing occurrences that occur on our very own Carleton campus.

First, we must acknowledge the general level of education about romantic interaction at Carleton, which is to say that it is entirely non-existent. Instead, many of the readings that Carleton students find themselves ingesting come from outside sources, such as popular fanfiction sites with untrustworthy and dubious .net web addresses. Ubiquitous Chapel’s Associate, Isaac, when asked what pillow-talk was, proceeded to describe something that was very much not what pillow-talk is no matter how many times we played “Pillow Talk” by Zayn Malik for him. This named and nonymous serves as a prime example of the academic failings on Carleton’s part to its hoping-to-be social and definitely curious students.

Anyhow, what causes the desperate students of this great institution to engage in very unprofessional and non-platonic behavior for the affect and audience of their fellow peers? The answer, dear reader, may be quite simple; to quote the title of a book by bell hooks that one of your writers is currently reading, it’s “all about love.” Specifically, the public performative aspect of love, where at a campus where it is (from reports collected through a thorough survey of three people who third-wheel in the group chat who we know) that it comes off as quite inauthentic when couples walk side by side, giggle or in general acknowledge the existence of their significant other in public.

Sorry, the writer of the previous sentence seems to have misunderstood how to effectively convey sarcasm via text; there is nothing performative about these actions as they are simply indications of a love too overwhelming in strength and intensity to be contained to private spaces and domains. Anyways, back to the point at hand, it is entirely natural and expected (desired even some would say) to display affection to your partner but making it a problem for the general public to deal with and remind them of their own romantic floundering often goes a step too far for most. But the true problem is framing these displays of affection for your partner as a problem for others.

[At this point, unnamed reporter 2 had to leave to work on an assignment, leaving this writer free to express their opinions—much like PDA ought to be freely expressed—without limitations like trading off writing after every sentence.]

Of course, PDA is dependent on each couple’s preferences and comfort level with displaying rather intimate moments in more public settings as well as dictated by social norms and values. Hand-holding and cheek-pecking may not be appropriate in the classroom, especially not in Cowling during West Coast Swing. And in general, all behavior should ideally be kept to a PG-13 level. (Please, I enjoy Arb walks at night, let me have these moments of quiet and solitude in the quiet while solitary.)

But in most cases, PDA faces light-hearted teasing, sometimes in the form of the words “gross,” “mega gross” and “super extra super super icky,” but usually from a place of affection for the individuals engaging in these affectionate within reason (please please please, stop making out, you know who you are) actions. So in a way, couldn’t reacting to PDA from a place of fondness and love for the happy couple also be considered a public display of affection? Could smiling and laughing while reading this analysis of PDA in Sayles be considered PDA? Are the things that we love, that define us as Dr. Taylor Alison Swift said in “Daylight,” not expressions of affection, of love and is that not a beautiful thing to be surrounded by at Carleton College?

Ugh. Gross.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Weekly comic - self-care
Students shocked by information about unorthodox psychology experiments
Admin suspected of telepathically harassing students who are not prepared to move out
Weekly comic - hollywood
Campus Squirrels host storage workshop
CSA uses COVID activity fees to bring Aurora Borealis to campus
About the Contributors
Zoe Roettger
Zoe Roettger, Features Editor
Hi there!  I'm Zoe (she/her), and I'm a prospective Linguistics major with a Classics minor.  I love anything language-related, arts-related, writing & reading, and cats.  I also have a spider plant named "Pulchra," which, against all odds, is still alive.  When not testing my plant's resiliency, I can usually be found in Anderson or Blue Monday. Zoe Roettger '27 was previously an Arts & Features writer.
Rahim Hamid
Rahim Hamid, Viewpoint Editor
I write, I debate, I bike, I lie, I true, I draw and program and dance and all the rest. Say hi and don’t be a stranger! Rahim is a sophomore and previously wrote for the Viewpoint Section.

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *