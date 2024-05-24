As Jewish alumni, we support protesting students and their demands

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
ENTS comps concludes after rocky start
May 24, 2024
Board of Trustees responds to calls for divestment
May 24, 2024
Students gather outside Laird for a protest in favor of divesting
Students stage sit-in at Laird Hall
May 24, 2024
Rising sophomores begin preparing for room draw
May 17, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carletons game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
This week in sports: Apr. 19 – Apr. 26
April 29, 2024
The opening event hosted lots of visitors.
Carleton celebrates studio art majors at the senior art show
May 23, 2024
Carl Henry to throw first pitch at Rotblatt 158
May 23, 2024
A history of Carleton protests
May 23, 2024
Office of the Chaplain hosts Vesak with Buddhist monk Bhante Sathi
May 23, 2024
“Weird, Disturbing, Scarlett Johannson Luring Men Into Her White Van”: A Review of “Under the Skin” (2013)
May 17, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
The use of sound in the Zone of Interest
May 24, 2024
As Jewish alumni, we support protesting students and their demands
May 24, 2024
Do not divest: a defense of the endowment
May 24, 2024
What does student journalism mean?
May 24, 2024
Kendrick, Drake and where we go from here
May 17, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
An analysis of PDA at Carleton
May 25, 2024
Students shocked by information about unorthodox psychology experiments
May 25, 2024
Admin suspected of telepathically harassing students who are not prepared to move out
May 25, 2024
Weekly comic – hollywood
May 20, 2024
Squirrels in the Arb
May 25, 2024
Snapping turtles by Lyman Lakes
May 20, 2024
Cackling grackles
May 12, 2024
A tiny delight
May 3, 2024
Trout Lilies abloom
April 28, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Weekly comic – hollywood
May 20, 2024
Weekly comic: gender
May 12, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

As Jewish alumni, we support protesting students and their demands

Jimmy Rothschild '12 and Graham Schneider '12
May 24, 2024

Over the past two weeks, students from across the Carleton community have come together on the Chapel lawn and at Laird Hall to demand justice — to demand that the college acknowledge and condemn the ongoing genocide of Palestinians that Israel is carrying out in Gaza and to divest from any holdings that support that violence. These students are taking courageous action against a US-supported military invasion that has killed tens of thousands of civilians and destroyed, among many other institutions, every single college and university in Gaza. 

As Jewish alumni, we are deeply proud of the Carls advocating for justice. We call upon the college to heed their demands, to reverse their unwise and shameful decision to disregard student and faculty demands and impose disciplinary action on students who engaged in a sit-in at Laird.

As Jewish alumni, we are also well aware of the ways that universities and politicians have used accusations of antisemitism to shut down speech that is critical of Israel and its actions, and how they have used Jewish safety as an excuse to enact often-violent oppression on students peacefully calling for an end to genocide. Antisemitism is a real threat. But discomfort and disagreement are not the same as danger. Ignoring, disciplining and potentially arresting peaceful student protesters does not protect Jewish people or our allies.

Both our pride and our concerns lead us to believe that it is important for Jewish alumni to speak up in support of the students, their demands and their actions. So, a group of us wrote and sent this letter to President Bylerly last week demanding that the college heed the students’ demands. 

Over 140 (and counting) Jewish Carleton alums have signed this letter, indicating clearly that the college’s actions do not align with its stated mission or with justice. These alums range from people who graduated in the 1970s all the way to folks who graduated earlier this year. They include people who never engaged with Jewish life on campus and people who sat on or even chaired the JSC board. They identify as liberal Zionists and non-Zionists and anti-Zionists. People who are all in on the encampment movement and people who have concerns about some of the messaging and methodology, but trust the Carls leading this movement. We come from different backgrounds and hold different perspectives, but we all support these courageous Carleton  students and their call for divestment. 

Our letter makes clear that commitment to a lasting and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and our support of the students and their demands comes because of, not in spite of, our Jewishness. Jewish text, tradition and history compel us to pursue justice and love peace, to stand with the oppressed. When we say “Never again,” we mean for anyone. And just as we support divestment from Israel, we support divestment from repression of student voices. In our letter, 140 Jewish alums pledge to withhold donations to the college until it meets the demands laid out by SJP.

On behalf of these dozens of Jewish alumni, the two of us sent the letter to President Byerly and the board last week. Since then, our concern has only increased. President Byerly has not acknowledged our letter, much less engaged with its substance. The college has responded to the sit-in in Laird by placing involved students on disciplinary probation.

We are surprised and disappointed that the college has chosen this path: it is a sharp departure from the school’s traditions of respectful collaboration and dialogue across differences that we fondly remember from our time on campus. Moreover, peer institutions like Northwestern and Harvard have negotiated ends to the protests on campus without repression. Meaningful engagement with student leaders would be a significant step towards living out the Carleton values we hold dear. 

We hope other Jewish alumni will join our demands. You can read our full letter to President Byerly and add your name here. And we hope everyone of all backgrounds will join us in calling on the administration to meet the students’ demands.Our hearts are in Northfield and our eyes are on Gaza.

Jimmy Rothschild ’12 is a community organizer working for a Jewish nonprofit in Chicago. Graham Schneider ’12 is a history teacher in Brooklyn. 

Signed: Kate Abram, Emily Altschul, Jancyn Appel, Marshall Basson, Maya Ben-Shahar, Jen Bigelow, Yoni Blumberg, Lara Brenner, Sarah Bodansky, Naomi Borowsky, Sara Cantor, Elena Cebulash, Sanjay Chepuri, Lee Conrads, Brin Constant Gordon, Jacob Cohn, Ilana Crankshaw, Anna Donnella, Jack El-Hai, Leaf Elhai, Kaylin Engerman, Louis Enriquez-Sarano, Charlie Enriquez-Sarano, Max Felderman, Frank Firke, Alex Fisher, Elly Fireside-Ostergaard, Scott Fox,Cole Frank, Travis Fried, Simon G. Jake Gallant, Thea Garon, Rebecca Gelles, Hannah Gellman, Zoey Gold, Maggie Goldberger, Sal Graubard, Becca Greenstein, Isabel Gregersen, Emma Grisanzio, Seraphel Grosser, Emily Gruber, Sophie Guterl, Rebecca Haberkorn, Sam Haiken, Greta Hardy-Mittell, Zoe Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Jacob Isaacs, Joshua Isaacs, Natalie Jacobson, Eli Kamin, Ella Kampelman, Nora Katz, Shira Kaufman, Bix Klafter, David Kornfeld, Paul Kirk-Davidoff, Alex Korsunsky, Audrey Kupetsky, Sylvie Lam, Anna Larson, Bethany Lazo, Gabriela Lazo, Elias Levey-Swain, Elena Levi, Zoë Levin, Clara Ledsky, Laura Levitt, Becca Litwin, Hannah Lucal, Harper Makowsky, Maya Margolis, Casey Tova Markenson, Emily Massell, Kat Matson, Jillian Mattern, Harry Matthiasson, Rebecca McCartney, Mollie Meiches, Sarah Meister, Julia Miller, Darcy Mishkind, Anna Neiman-Golden, Liora Newman, Rebecca Newman, Leah Nelson, Sky Perlman,  Zoe Poolos, Rachel Porcher, Jill Poskanzer, Naomi Price-Lazarus, Ethan Ramsay,  Julia Reich,  Robin Reich,  Emily Rifkin,  Noah Robiner,  Leah Roche, Elena Rosenberg-Carlson,  Charlie Rosenthal, Molly Ross, Jimmy Rothschild,  Joshua Ruebeck,  Aaron Sala,  Noah Sapse,  Graham Schneider,  Amelia Schlossberg,  Lillie Schneyer,  Ezra Sergent-Leventhal,  Lily Sacharow,  Ryan Saeta,  Deborah Shapiro,  Sam Sharpe,  Jonah Shaw,  Sheff Sheffield,  Kat Siegal,  Sophie Siegel-Warren,  Rachel Simon,  Eliza Skoler,  Rebekah Stein,  Sam Stevenson,  Brady Soglin.  Jacob Spear,  Izaak Sunleaf,  Emma Sunog,  Lisa Taxier,  Track Trachtenberg,  Ori Wasserburg,  Peter Watkins,  C. E. Weinberg,  Janna Wennberg,  Mollie Weiss,  Ben Weiss,  Lena White;  Sam White,  Sam Whitman, Joe Willenborg,  Emily Winer,  Ruthie Yankwitt,  Will Yetvin,  Zach,  Amanda Zeilinger, and Matt Zekowski.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
The use of sound in the Zone of Interest
Do not divest: a defense of the endowment
What does student journalism mean?
Kendrick, Drake and where we go from here
Let's not get into specifics
Beyond Yom HaShoah: We must stand up to antisemitism

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *