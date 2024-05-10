Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
One of the new Lilac Hill houses during construction.
Inaugural Lilac Hill room draw begins
May 10, 2024
Students recently set up an encampment on the Chapel lawn in support of Palestine.
Carleton students begin encampment amid nationally high campus tensions
May 9, 2024
IFSA leaders and members introduce the speakers.
IFSA and Sustainability Office host state legislators, ISAIAH to discuss transit justice
May 3, 2024
Workday transition kicks off with the Registrar’s Office ‘Recipe for Registration Success.’
May 3, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
May 10, 2024

Women’s Cross Country

The 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) DIII National Championship team was recognized at a Minnesota Twins vs. Red Sox game on May 5, with head coach Donna Ricks throwing an honorary first pitch with the team on the field. 

Women’s Track and Field

Emma Trojan ’27 finished in a strong fourteenth place at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC)Multi-Event Championships on May 2 and 3, at home. Her total score was 2,957 points for her first attempt at the full heptathlon. She had personal bests (PBs) in the 100-meter hurdles (17.71 seconds), matched her PB in the high jump (1.37 meters), and ran 29.17 seconds for a PB in the 200 meters. She also set a PB in the long jump with 3.97 meters. May 4 brought two Knights to the Ole Open at St. Olaf College. Hadley Twitchell ’26 ran a PB of 26.36 seconds for a MIAC qualifier. Neenah Bosman ’24 threw 42.89 meters for fourth place in the hammer throw. Up next for the Knights is the MIAC Conference Championships on May 10 and 11 at Hamline University.

Men’s Track and Field

Ian Mortensen ’24 won the MIAC Multi-Event Championships on May 2 and 3, scoring a personal-best 6,525 points while Soren Kaster ’27 finished fifth to earn an All-MIAC honorable mention with 6,301 points. Kaster had PBs in nine out of ten events —  the 100-meter run (11.39 seconds), the long jump (5.98 meters), the 400-meter run (51.53 seconds), the 110-meter hurdles (15.95 seconds), the discus (29.7 meters), the pole vault (4.4 meters), the javelin (47.11 meters) and the 1500-meter run (4:35.58). Mortensen set PBs in several events: the 100-meter run (11.33 seconds), the shot put (12.5 meters) and the 400-meter run (51.77 seconds). Mortensen’s point total is currently fifth in the nation and third on the school’s all-time list while Kaster is now seventh on the school’s all-time list and 22nd in the nation. The Ole Opener at St. Olaf on May 4 brought several top-five results for the Knights. Ethan Cline-Cole ’25 finished second in the triple jump with 11.92 meters, Liam Kennedy ’24 placed third in the 400-meter run with a PB of 51.05 seconds, Asher Nathan ’27 finished fifth in the 200-meter event with a time of 23 seconds. Up next for the Knights is the MIAC Conference Championships on May 10 and 11 at Hamline University.

 

Softball

The (13-20, 4-15 MIAC) Knights were swept by Gustavus Adolphus College on May 4, 1-3 and 0-3. 

Baseball

The (12-23, 8-12 MIAC) Knights split Senior Day games with Gustavus Adolphus College, with scores of 4-11 and 4-3. Sam Chutkow ’26 threw a career-best eight strikeouts in Game 2 to highlight the day.

Men’s Golf

The Knights beat St. Olaf, 6.5-3.5, in a Rusty Putter Match on May 4. Albert Jing ’25, Geoffrey Jing ’25, Sam Higaki ’27, Ryan Choi ’25, Bob Zhu ’24 and Gordon Walker ’26 won their matches.

Women’s Golf

The No. 19 Knights won two tournaments in two days, posting scores of 316 and 302 at the Carleton-St. Catherine Invitational and St. Catherine-Carleton Invitational on May 4 and 5.  Mindy Zhai ’27 tied for first on May 4 with a 3-over-par 75 and Carter Sichol ’26 won on May 5 with an even-par 72. The Knights celebrated seniors Alyssa Soma ’24 and Taylor Kang ’24, who finished their careers with a competition in the starting lineup.

Men’s Tennis

The (15-6) Knights made it to the MIAC final on May 2 but lost to Gustavus Adolphus College on May 3. The score was 5-1 against the College of St. Scholastica in the semifinals. Yuv Kataria ’24 received the MIAC Arthur Ashe Award for the most outstanding senior in the tournament, and was All-MIAC in singles and doubles (for the fourth year in a row) as well as being named to the All-Playoff team. Cooper Kline ’26, Jack Rivkin ’26, Jasper Yang ’27 and Baiyun Jing ’27 made the All-Singles team, with Rivkin, Jing and Klina also being named to the All-Doubles team alongside Aniketh Vipparla ’24. Rivkin was the second member of the All-Playoff team for the Knights. 

Women’s Tennis

The No. 17 (18-0) Knights stormed to a MIAC playoff victory for a third straight year, defeating St. Catherine’s University 5-0 in the semifinals on May 3 and Gustavus Adolphus College in the playoffs on May 4. They are set to play No. 43 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 9 in Wisconsin as part of the NCAA playoffs, due to their automatic bid. Amelia Asfaw ’25 and Mary Hose ’24 won both of their doubles matches and singles matches, improving to 12-0 on the year as a pair, while Kiley Pickens ’27 improved her record to 16-0 with two singles wins to lead the team. Play was halted two rounds before the full team could finish competing, as the Knights had an unbeatable lead. Asfaw was the MIAC Women’s Tennis Singles Player of the year and joined Hose as the MIAC Women’s Doubles Team of the Year and both earned All-MIAC in singles and doubles. Miriam Shteyman ’25, Mariam Nechiporouk ’25 and Pickens were also named All-MIAC in singles. Nechiporouk, Ingrid Smith ’24, Ryann Witter ’27 and Kat Smirichinski ’27 all earned All-MIAC Doubles status. Hose, Nechiporouk and Asfaw earned all-conference in both singles and doubles for the third consecutive year. Head coach Luciano Battaglini earned his fourth overall and second consecutive MIAC Coach of the Year award.

All results, links and recaps can be found on the website of Carleton Athletics.
