This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights finished fifth with 91.5 points at the MIAC Outdoor Championships, turning in many strong performances, including All-MIAC (1-3 individual and relay) and All-MIAC Honorable Mention (4-6 individual and 4th place relay). Katie Hirsche `25 scored two points with a seventh-place finish in the 10,000-meter event, Aliya Larsen `26 scored two points with eighth-place finishes in the 1500-meter event (a PB of 4:49.72) and the 5,000-meter event, Riley Roberts `24 ran as part of the 4×100-meter relay (tied for sixth with a season’s best of 50.266), 4×400-meter relay, and placed eighth in the 100-meter event (12.74, a PB). The team’s All-MIAC performances included Sophie McManus’ win in the 3000-meter steeplechase (10:45.1, second all-time at Carleton and a likely NCAA qualifier) and a sixth-place finish for honorable mention in the 1500-meter run. Libby Rowland `25 ran as part of the 4×800-meter relay who were the runner-ups and was the runner-up in the steeplechase (11:20.49, a PB), Mary Blanchard `24 was second in the 800-meter run (2:11.57, a season’s best), fourth in the 1500-meter run, and ran as part of the 4×400 relay. Lara Erickson `25 finished fifth in the 800-meter event (2:16.61, a PB) and ran as part of the runner-up 4×800-meter relay. Hannah Preisser `26 finished sixth in the 10,000 meters and fourth in the 5,000 meters. Phoebe Ward `24 ran a PB of 35:54.26 for third in the 10,000 meters and also placed third in the 5,000 meters. Helen Cross `24 finished third in the 1,500-meter run and second in the 5,000-meter run. Nora Daley `27 and Alice Cutter `24 ran as part of the 4×800-meter relay. Up next for individually qualified Knights is the NCAA Outdoor Championships on May 23-25. Blanchard ran the 800, finishing ninth in 2:12.03, and Ward ran a 10,000-meter race solo, setting a meet record to finish out her Carleton career, in Illinois at the Augustana Last Chance meet on May 15.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights concluded their regular season with a fourth-place finish at the MIAC Outdoor Championships, scoring 93.5 points. They had three event champions and several other All-MIAC and Honorable Mention All-MIAC performances. Gabe Nichols `26 won the 1500-meter run, was part of the winning 4×800-meter relay (7:37.29), and placed second in the 5,000-meter run (14:34.88, a PB and fifth-best in school history). Indy Lyness `26 anchored the 4×800-meter relay and won the 800-meter event, setting a PB of 1:53.56, the eighth-best time in program history. Ethan Ash `24 and Josh Meier `25 were finalists in the 800, finishing eighth and seventh to score. Soren Kaster `27 finished second in the pole vault with a PB of 4.6 meters and Ian Mortensen `24 placed second in the javelin throw. Kaster finished fifth and Mortenen was the champion of the decathlon last week. The 4×400-meter relay of Lyness, Alistair Pattison `24, Meier and Ash were the runner-ups with a time of 3:18.74, the eighth-best time in team history. Up next for the Knights is the Augustana Midwest Twilight Qualifier on May 16 in Rock Island, Illinois. There Nichols set a new school record of 3:46.18 to win the 1500, putting him in NCAA qualifying contention, while Lyness ran a PB of 3:50.17.

Women’s Tennis

The (17-1) No. 17 Knights lost 5-0 to No. 13 Case Western Reserve University on May 10. Amelia Asfaw `25 and Mary Hose `24 will represent the Knights, Asfaw as both an individual and in doubles, during the NCAA Individual Championships on May 25-27 in St. Louis, Missouri. Asfaw, Hose, Mariam Nechiporuk `25 and Miriam Shteyman `25 earned Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communication (CSC).

Women’s Golf

The No. 19 Knights’ full team season is over but they received end-of-year awards and Carter Sichol `26’s season will continue at the NCAA Championships in Kentucky on May 21-24. Sichol was named All-MIAC and MIAC Player of the Year, the first of her career. She finished tenth and was named an All-American last year. Her stroke average this year was a 73.9, the lowest in the conference. Mindy Zhai `27’s 78.3 scoring record earned her All-MIAC status. Cynthia Lu `26 also earned All-MIAC, scoring 78.8 strokes per round on average during the season. Sarah Zheng `27 was the last Knight to receive the All-MIAC award with a 79-stroke average on the season.

Men’s Golf

The Knights had two named to the All-MIAC team. Sam Higaki `27 was the Rookie of the Year while Ryan Choi `25 earned his second All-MIAC award after being named to the honorable mention team last year. Higaki’s average stroke scoring was 73.6 and Choi’s was 74 despite studying abroad in the fall.

Baseball

Sam Gossard `26 earned All-MIAC status, the first of his career, and Will Schnepf `26 earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention status, also the first of his career.