Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Sam Zachs at Carletons game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
One of the new Lilac Hill houses during construction.
Inaugural Lilac Hill room draw begins
May 10, 2024
Students recently set up an encampment on the Chapel lawn in support of Palestine.
Carleton students begin encampment amid nationally high campus tensions
May 9, 2024
IFSA leaders and members introduce the speakers.
IFSA and Sustainability Office host state legislators, ISAIAH to discuss transit justice
May 3, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Sam Zachs at Carletons game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
This week in sports: Apr. 19 – Apr. 26
April 29, 2024
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
“Weird, Disturbing, Scarlett Johannson Luring Men Into Her White Van”: A Review of “Under the Skin” (2013)
May 17, 2024
Students and faculty share diverse culture at annual Poetry Without Borders
May 17, 2024
“I say let ‘em crash!”: A review of “Airplane!” (1980)
May 10, 2024
Carleton theater’s spring performance “Intimate Apparel” runs
May 10, 2024
Carleton’s-a-drag hosts “the last refrain of Carleton confessions”
May 10, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Kendrick, Drake and where we go from here
May 17, 2024
Let’s not get into specifics
May 17, 2024
Beyond Yom HaShoah: We must stand up to antisemitism
May 17, 2024
In defense of Kristi Noem
May 17, 2024
Reflections on staying organized in the last few weeks of term
May 10, 2024
Donald Trump puts down Kristi Noem: “She was just untrainable”
May 17, 2024
Weekly comic: gender
May 12, 2024
Room draw cancelled; replaced by gosling-focused process
May 12, 2024
Confusion between drag show and druid event
May 12, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
Cackling grackles
May 12, 2024
A tiny delight
May 3, 2024
Trout Lilies abloom
April 28, 2024
A beautiful invader
April 24, 2024
The Cottonwoods of Minnesota
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: gender
May 12, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
Weekly comic: post-grad
April 24, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
May 17, 2024
Sam+Zachs+at+Carletons+game+vs+St.+Olaf
Sam Zachs at Carleton’s game vs St. Olaf

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights finished fifth with 91.5 points at the MIAC Outdoor Championships, turning in many strong performances, including All-MIAC (1-3 individual and relay) and All-MIAC Honorable Mention (4-6 individual and 4th place relay). Katie Hirsche `25 scored two points with a seventh-place finish in the 10,000-meter event, Aliya Larsen `26 scored two points with eighth-place finishes in the 1500-meter event (a PB of 4:49.72) and the 5,000-meter event, Riley Roberts `24 ran as part of the 4×100-meter relay (tied for sixth with a season’s best of 50.266), 4×400-meter relay, and placed eighth in the 100-meter event (12.74, a PB). The team’s All-MIAC performances included Sophie McManus’ win in the 3000-meter steeplechase (10:45.1, second all-time at Carleton and a likely NCAA qualifier) and a sixth-place finish for honorable mention in the 1500-meter run. Libby Rowland `25 ran as part of the 4×800-meter relay who were the runner-ups and was the runner-up in the steeplechase (11:20.49, a PB), Mary Blanchard `24 was second in the 800-meter run (2:11.57, a season’s best), fourth in the 1500-meter run, and ran as part of the 4×400 relay. Lara Erickson `25 finished fifth in the 800-meter event (2:16.61, a PB) and ran as part of the runner-up 4×800-meter relay. Hannah Preisser `26 finished sixth in the 10,000 meters and fourth in the 5,000 meters. Phoebe Ward `24 ran a PB of 35:54.26 for third in the 10,000 meters and also placed third in the 5,000 meters. Helen Cross `24 finished third in the 1,500-meter run and second in the 5,000-meter run. Nora Daley `27 and Alice Cutter `24 ran as part of the 4×800-meter relay. Up next for individually qualified Knights is the NCAA Outdoor Championships on May 23-25. Blanchard ran the 800, finishing ninth in 2:12.03, and Ward ran a 10,000-meter race solo, setting a meet record to finish out her Carleton career, in Illinois at the Augustana Last Chance meet on May 15.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights concluded their regular season with a fourth-place finish at the MIAC Outdoor Championships, scoring 93.5 points. They had three event champions and several other All-MIAC and Honorable Mention All-MIAC performances. Gabe Nichols `26 won the 1500-meter run, was part of the winning 4×800-meter relay (7:37.29), and placed second in the 5,000-meter run (14:34.88, a PB and fifth-best in school history). Indy Lyness `26 anchored the 4×800-meter relay and won the 800-meter event, setting a PB of 1:53.56, the eighth-best time in program history. Ethan Ash `24 and Josh Meier `25 were finalists in the 800, finishing eighth and seventh to score. Soren Kaster `27 finished second in the pole vault with a PB of 4.6 meters and Ian Mortensen `24 placed second in the javelin throw. Kaster finished fifth and Mortenen was the champion of the decathlon last week. The 4×400-meter relay  of Lyness, Alistair Pattison `24, Meier and Ash were the runner-ups with a time of 3:18.74, the eighth-best time in team history. Up next for the Knights is the Augustana Midwest Twilight Qualifier on May 16 in Rock Island, Illinois. There Nichols set a new school record of 3:46.18 to win the 1500, putting him in NCAA qualifying contention, while Lyness ran a PB of 3:50.17. 

Women’s Tennis

The (17-1) No. 17 Knights lost 5-0 to No. 13 Case Western Reserve University on May 10. Amelia Asfaw `25 and Mary Hose `24 will represent the Knights, Asfaw as both an individual and in doubles, during the NCAA Individual Championships on May 25-27 in St. Louis, Missouri. Asfaw, Hose, Mariam Nechiporuk `25 and Miriam Shteyman `25 earned Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communication (CSC). 

Women’s Golf

The No. 19  Knights’ full team season is over but they received end-of-year awards and Carter Sichol `26’s season will continue at the NCAA Championships in Kentucky on May 21-24. Sichol was named All-MIAC and MIAC Player of the Year, the first of her career. She finished tenth and was named an All-American last year. Her stroke average this year was a 73.9, the lowest in the conference. Mindy Zhai `27’s 78.3 scoring record earned her All-MIAC status. Cynthia Lu `26 also earned All-MIAC, scoring 78.8 strokes per round on average during the season.  Sarah Zheng `27 was the last Knight to receive the All-MIAC award with a 79-stroke average on the season.

Men’s Golf

The Knights had two named to the All-MIAC team. Sam Higaki `27 was the Rookie of the Year while Ryan Choi `25 earned his second All-MIAC award after being named to the honorable mention team last year. Higaki’s average stroke scoring was 73.6 and Choi’s was 74 despite studying abroad in the fall.

Baseball 

Sam Gossard `26 earned All-MIAC status, the first of his career, and Will Schnepf `26 earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention status, also the first of his career.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
This week in sports: May 3 - May 8
One of the new Lilac Hill houses during construction.
Inaugural Lilac Hill room draw begins
Students recently set up an encampment on the Chapel lawn in support of Palestine.
Carleton students begin encampment amid nationally high campus tensions
IFSA leaders and members introduce the speakers.
IFSA and Sustainability Office host state legislators, ISAIAH to discuss transit justice
Workday transition kicks off with the Registrar's Office 'Recipe for Registration Success.’
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
More in Sports
This week in sports: Apr. 19 - Apr. 26
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 - Feb. 23
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
More in Uncategorized
Conversations of self-care: “Let’s talk about self-care scripts”
Good things on campus
New directions for the newest Bald Spot: Carleton's construction plans
Archaeological Methods students take a field trip to Grand Meadow Chert Quarry
Archaeological Methods students take a field trip to Grand Meadow Chert Quarry
Downtown Northfield parking problems and changes
Downtown Northfield parking problems and changes
Religion department hosts “Apocalypse Party” to display student creations
Religion department hosts “Apocalypse Party” to display student creations

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *