What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11

Women’s Soccer

The Knights played a tough, competitive game with St. Catherine on Nov. 4, losing 1-0 and getting 14 shots off on one of the strongest defenses and best goalkeepers in the country. Kathryn Kreese ’26, Lauren Caldwell ’27 and Ashlyn Haigh ’26 all recorded close shots on goal. Goalkeeper Avery Trapp ’27 made two saves. The Knights received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, as announced on Nov. 6. They posted the second-highest win record in program history with 16 wins and will have the opportunity to win even more games in a matchup in California with Cal Lutheran in the first round on Nov. 11. Coach Jessica Mueller received the honor of MIAC Coach of the Year for the first time in her career, and Piper Dean ’25 repeated as MIAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Men’s Soccer

The Knights received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on Nov. 7, and will be facing Pacific Lutheran at St. Olaf on Nov 11. Justin Crawmer ’24 was named as the MIAC Defensive Player of the Year, the first in Carleton’s history and the first Men’s soccer athlete to receive a postseason award since Mark Roth (MIAC Player of the Year) in 2018.

Volleyball

The Knights finished their season with a three-set loss to Concordia on Nov. 4. Sylvia Dixon ’26 registered nine kills to lead the team, while Catie Marvin ’24 and Annika Tuma ’24 had six kills each. Annelise Sokolow ’24 led the match with 21 digs, and Kerrigan Candra ’25 had 10 digs and two aces. Marvin recorded three blocks. Megan Smith ’27 tallied 15 blocks and Isabel Macia ’26 recorded 13. The Knights finish their season with a record of 7-15 overall, 4-7 MIAC, higher than any season since 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights dominated Macalester, 187-106, in a dual meet on Nov. 4, Ethan Tun ’25 won the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke races in 59.84 and 2:13.28, as well as the 200-yard IM, winning over teammates Nicholas Chang ’26 and Alex Lee ’27 in 2:01.44. He also competed in the winning 200-yard medley relay alongside Chang, Jackson Rankin ’27, and Noah Lee ’27 in a time of 1:39.13. The performance netted Tun MIAC Athlete of the Week honors. Also earning MIAC Athlete of the Week honors was diver Hans Anderson ’26, who won both the one-meter (254.55 points) and three-meter (238.10 points) events. Ian Scott ’24 won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:48.19, while Chang won the 100-and-200-yard backstroke events in times of 54:90 and 1:58.08. Rankin, Aiden Johnson ’27, and Sean Smith ’25 went 1-2-3 in the 200-yard butterfly. Rankin claimed victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.33. Sam Glaubitz won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:01.63. The Knights’ next meet is the 18th annual Ted Mullin “Hour of Power for Sarcoma Research” invitational on Nov. 18.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights dropped a close meet, finishing second by just three points to Macalester, on Nov. 4. Zoe Morton ’26 won two individual events, the 50-yard freestyle (25.44) and tied with a Macalester swimmer (56:29). She was joined in the top two in the 50-yard freestyle by Daya Tucker ’27, and the two joined with Ema Yao ’27 and Grace Hou ’27 to claim victory in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.79 to start the meet. Yao won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.91 while Hou led a trio of Knights in the 100-yard backstroke, swimming 1:00.95 to beat Lily Wong ’26 and Stephanie Baranov ’26. Morton, Yao, Tucker and Eleanor Hubard ’25 won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:41.63. Hailey Westrup ’27 dominated both the one-meter and three-meter diving events, scoring 250.65 in the former and 245.45 in the latter. The Knights’ next meet is the 18th annual Ted Mullin “Hour of Power for Sarcoma Research” invitational on Nov. 18.

Football

The Knights lost to MIAC #1 Gustavus Adolphus on Nov. 4, scoring several field goals and a touchdown in the process. Jack Curtis ’26 threw 25-for-46 yards and a touchdown, passing to Bensen Han ’27, who scored his first career touchdown. Curtis is tied for third in school history with 25 touchdown passes in a single season and a clear third in school history in completed passes in a single season with 245, as well as second in school history in terms of passing yards in a single season with 2,442 yards. Rye Storrs ’26 and Ntense Obono ’25 (who is now second in school history with 77 receptions in a single season) both had seven receptions during the game, and brothers Owen Detmer ’26 and Henry Detmer ’24 registered seven stops. Isaac Simons led the game defensively with 11 tackles. Up next for the Knights is a MIAC Championship crossover week game with Augsburg University on Nov. 11.