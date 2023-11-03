What’s new in sports this week

Women’s Cross Country

The No. 3 Knights claimed a fantastic victory and second consecutive MIAC title over a competitive St. Olaf team, scoring just 25 points and putting 8 athletes in the top 21, earning All-MIAC and Honorable Mention honors. Hannah Preisser ’26 led the team in 2nd, running 21:29, with Phoebe Ward ’24 coming in right behind her teammate in 3rd and 21:31. Helen Cross ’24 finished 4th in 21:47. Three more athletes finished close together, led by Sophie McManus in 7th, Aliya Larsen ’26 in 9th and Mary Blanchard ’24 in 10th. Libby Rowland ’25 rounded out the top 7 in 14th, the last Carleton athlete to claim all-MIAC honors. Nora Daley ’27 claimed Honorable Mention honors in 21st. The rest of Carleton’s athletes included Katie Hirsche ’25 in 33rd, Alice Cutter ’24 in 44th, Maggie Vortruba ’25 in 71st, and Isabel Hoyt-Niemec ’24 in 234th. This performance jumped the team up into the top 3 in USTFCCCA rankings for the first time in school history. Next up for the Knights’ top 7 is the North Regional on Saturday, November 12th.

Men’s Cross Country

The #22 Knights finished runner-up to #11 St. Olaf at the MIAC Championships, a strong result, scoring 65 points, just 31 off St. Olaf. Three athletes claimed All-MIAC honors, with Gabe Nichols ’26 finishing fifth overall in 24:50.9, Roy Llewyn placing 12th with a time of 25:26.3, and Indy Lyness ’26 finishing 13th in the same time. Chris Melville ’24 came back from injury to place 17th while Henry Bowman ’24 also claimed Honorable Mention honors in 22nd. Ryan Bernstein ’26 was 50th and Josh Meier ’25 completed the top 7 in 71st. Nathaniel Malchow ’27 placed 81st, Brett Hanley ’25 finished in 101st, Simon Chambers-Trumbach ’26 in 118th, Emerson Lange ’26 in 122nd, and Hayden McDevitt ’27 in 139th. Helping their cause, the finish pushed the team up to No.22 in national rankings. Next up for the Knights’ top 7 is the North Regional on Saturday, November 12th.

Football

The Knights suffered a 0-40 conference loss to Bethel (Minn.) on October 28th. Jack Curtis ’26 proved why he is ranked in the top 10 nationally in terms of passing yards per contest by playing 17-of-30 for 90 yards. Nathan Streiff ’25 had 5 receptions for 38 yards and Ntense Obono ’25 had four receptions for 26 yards. Henry Detmer ’24 recorded 9 tackles, while teammates Luis Miranda ’24, Isaac Simons ’24, and CJ Richards ’25 each had eight tackles to their record. Spencer Goetz ’25 managed to recover a fumble and Luke Sugalski ’26 recorded a sack. Carleton is now ranked #3 in the MIAC going into conference playoffs.

Volleyball

The Knights swept St. Catherine on October 28th, which is ranked higher in MIAC standings, in three sets on an inspired Senior Night. Sylvia Dixon ’26 led the team in offense, recording nine kills. Kerrigan Candra ’25 had a career day, recording five aces and five digs, and Isabel Macia ’26 had a great day, posting 13 assists, 3 aces, and 6 digs. Catie Marvin ’24 recorded 3 blocks and Anneleise Sokolow ’24 led the match in digs with 23. The Knights are now ranked eighth in the MIAC with a record of 4-6 in the conference, 7-14 on the season.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights won 9 swimming races out of a 13-event meet, the Cows, Colleges, and Contentment Classic, on October 28th in an unscored dominant performance. Ethan Tun ’25, Jackson Rankin ’27, Alex Lee ’27 and Josh Wu ’24 won the 4×50-yard medley relay in 1:39.04. Tun would go on to win the 100 yard backstroke in 54.07 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:15.36 while Wu claimed victory in the 200 yard freestyle in 1:48.50. Lee finished first in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:02.59. Aiden Johnson ’27 won the 200-yard butterfly by seven seconds, in a time of 2:02.17. Nicholas Chang ’26 won both the 200-yard backstroke (1:15.16) by 8 seconds and the 400-yard IM (4:23.49). Sam Glaubitz ’24 won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:05.82 to close the meet. Sebastian Lee ’24 won the 6-dive 1 meter event with 113.95 points and came second in the 6-dive 3-meter diving event with 108.95 points. Hans Anderson ’26 came second in the 11-dive 3-meter event with 413.6 points.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights recorded three wins and four runner-up results at the Cows, Colleges and Contentment Classic on October 28th. The 4×50-yard relay started the meet with a victory in 1:52.93, the winning relay made up of Grace Hou ’27, Emma Yao ’27, Zoe Morton ’26, and Daya Tucker ’27. Jenna Drummond ’25 won the 200-yard freestyle event in 2:05.25 while Hope Yu ’26 won the 6-dive 1-meter event with 88.2 points. Yao followed up her relay win with a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 57.61. Bryn Ashland ’27 finished as the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.84. Aubrey Tran ’27 was the runner-up in the 200-yard butterfly (2:29.29) and breaststroke (2:27.05).

Men’s Soccer

Despite being locked into the #2 seed and first-round bye for conference playoffs, the #14 Knights didn’t hold back and defeated St. John’s 2-0 on October 28th. Ben Pennell ’26 scored two goals, netting a brace, raising his season total up to 13 goals, second among MIAC players and tying him for the third-highest season total in school history. Jonathan Vangerlage ’26 recorded both goal-scoring assists while goalie Daniel Linder ’24 had his 10th clean sheet of the season and 2 saves. He is ranked #4 in DIII and No. 2 all-time in school history. He and the defense have only allowed a nation-best average of 0.24 goals per game. This victory brings the Knights’ record to 15-1-1 season total, fourth-best in school history. The team lost a 0-1 heartbreaker to MIAC No. 3 Gustavus Adolphus on November 2nd, despite recording 9 shots on goal and making 15 shots. Linder saved 3 shots on goal, and the team will not move onto the conference final. They may advance to the NCAA playoffs due to their national ranking.

Women’s Soccer

The (16-1-2, 9-0-2) Knights claimed the regular-season MIAC title and first-round playoff bye by tying St. Benedict, 0-0, on October 28th. Goalkeep Avery Trapp ’27 made four saves and recorded a solo clean sheet, the sixth on her season. Casey MacVeagh ’24 and Cate Patterson ’24 both had a shot on goal. After a bye in the quarterfinals, the Knights played No. 6 Augsburg on Nov. 2nd., shutting them out 3-0. Kathryn Kreese ‘26, Piper Dean ‘25, and Dylan Baker ‘26 scored with Kreese and Patterson (who extended upon her program record) making the point-scoring assists. Kreese increased her goal total on the season to nine, leading the team, while Dean has six goals on the season. Trapp recorded her seventh shutout of the season, and the defense recorded its twelfth. The Knights will now have a rematch with No. 2 St. Catherine on November 4th, battling for an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.



