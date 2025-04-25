Myers laundry conflict results in fight ring

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
April 25, 2025
Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays
April 25, 2025
Emperor Tamarin performs during Battle of the Bands | Rachel Bingham '27
Original songs take center stage at Battle of the Bands
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
April 18, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
Whittling Wednesdays carve new connections in the Makerspace
April 25, 2025
Northfielders, Carls and Oles gather for Hands Off protest.
Carls, Northfield residents gather for “Hands Off” protest
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
Declaring a major without taking classes in the department? A quirk of major declaration
April 18, 2025
Siberian squill densely pack into lawns.
Spring has sprung, in the Arb and Northfield
April 18, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Interstellar and Tenet: Impactful vs. Logical
April 25, 2025
Amtrak has a new Minnesota train. You should take it
April 25, 2025
A Jew and a Unitarian Universalist walk into a church
April 25, 2025
Harakiri and Martial Honor
April 25, 2025
Why I chose to learn a (new) language at Carleton
April 18, 2025
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
April 25, 2025
BonApp hosts Easter Grilled Chicken Hunt due to rising egg prices
April 25, 2025
Ready for rain? A guide for Spring Term preparation
April 18, 2025
BonApp offers new Passover dining options
April 18, 2025
SHAC hosts support group for victims of male haircuts
April 18, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Myers laundry conflict results in fight ring

Olivia Gottlieb, Bald Spot Editor
April 25, 2025

One of the key issues facing the Carleton student body is laundry services. In Cassat, clothing dryers simply do not do their job, leaving students’ laundry cold and damp after an hour-long cycle. All seven floors of Watson are restricted to using only four washing machines, three of which operate. And in Myers, students face a variety of difficulties that some residents have compared to the Hunger Games or, in some cases, “active combat”, according to Deter Gent, ’27. The four floors of Myers must fight to use the four washing machines on the first floor. At all times of the day, the incessant beeping of the laundry services touches off a battle between residents who wish to wash their laundry. First, students must encounter the several inches of standing grey water on the floor of the laundry room, hurtling through it like the steeplechase. Track runner Oxy Clean ’28, a third-floor resident, reported that he won his heat in the recent Carleton track meet after practicing doing his laundry in Myers. Next, students must play an impromptu game of roulette, each competitor praying that when they open each washing machine, they do not encounter one filled to the brim with water that has failed to drain. 

For those who are lucky enough to find an open and empty laundry machine, they face another obstacle once their cycle has finished. Students must swiftly and carefully transfer their laundry across the moat of grey sludge on the laundry room floor to the drying machines on the opposite wall. Myers dryers omit a jarring sound that is a combination of banging, smashing, and grinding, and some residents, like second floor resident Dryer Sheets ’27, fear that the dryer will “explode and ignite all of Myers”. 

When students open the dryers, their clothing, usually still damp after an hour on the highest possible temperature setting, plummets to the ground, soaking up the greyish sludge that has accumulated on the laundry room floor. Some students have attempted to solve this issue by placing singular paper towels on the floor. 

It is expected that tensions between Myers residents over laundry services are high. On the laundry room bulletin board is a piece of paper scrawled with “give me back my pants”. As such, last week, when a Myers resident monopolized all four washing machines for two cycles, angering their neighbor, who also sought to wash their laundry, dozens of Myers residents congregated in the laundry room, banging on washing and drying machines, chanting “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!”. Luckily, campus security intervened before the fight took place. “It was the craziest thing that’s happened in Myers since that girl kept walking into the mens’ room,” reported first-year and third Myers resident Tyde Podd ’25, referencing the span of several weeks in fall term in which a first-year girl repeatedly walked into the mens’ bathroom on the third floor, mistakenly believing it to be the kitchen. 

Laundry services across campus are stretched thin, especially in Myers. As the weather gets warmer and students commence their spring cleaning, some fear for their lives while attempting to do their laundry due to the war-like obstacles they must face.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
What's new in sports
ASC starts new accountability groups
Senior pleads insanity to arson, "I was compsing"
ENTS comps concludes after rocky start
Students gather outside Laird for a protest in favor of divesting
Students stage sit-in at Laird Hall