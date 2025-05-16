Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Funding cuts to the Carletonian threaten status as a weekly newspaper
May 16, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
Carleton to host 3rd annual Beaverfest
May 16, 2025
Carleton wraps up peer leader hiring, still without considering Title IX violations
May 16, 2025
Scott Wopata convocation addresses food insecurity
May 16, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
Philosophy department overhauls major requirements
May 16, 2025
Student performances took place in Kracum Hall.
ISL hosts International Fest
May 16, 2025
Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.
Carls in Rome mourn Pope Francis’ death
May 16, 2025
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
May 9, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Solidarity is not conformity
May 16, 2025
From the archives: Vote “yes” on swing-set referendum
May 16, 2025
NPR, PBS and DJT
May 16, 2025
A tribute to my predecessors
May 16, 2025
Advice from a Spring Term senior
May 9, 2025
CSA offers recognition for “most interesting budget request”
May 16, 2025
Spring allergies believed to just be allergies to men
May 16, 2025
CCCE hosts emotional baggage drive
May 16, 2025
New Archdruid to be elected in conclave
May 9, 2025
Seniors explore new career opportunities as job market declines
May 9, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
May 16, 2025

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights scored 52 points and finished 7th at the MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 9-10. Individuals placing fourth-sixth earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention status along with fourth-place relays, and relays and individuals in the top three earned All-MIAC status. Sophie McManus ’25 won the 3,000-meter steeplechase event and was the runner-up in the 1,500-meter event; Nora Daley ’27 ran a PR of 11:07.39 to finish second in the steeplechase; Aliya Larsen ’26 was the runner-up in the 5,000-meter event with a new PR of 17:23.16; the 4×800-meter relay finished third; and Lara Erickson ’25 ran a new PR of 2:13.13 to place third in the 800-meter final. McManus currently ranks 12th in the country in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and is  likely to qualify for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio, from May 22-24. 

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights finished 7th at the MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 9-10. Individuals placing fourth-sixth earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention status along with fourth place relays, and relays and individuals in the top three earned All-MIAC status. Gabe Nichols ’26 won the 5,000-meter run. Indy Lyness ’26 finished eighth in the 800-meter run and finished 4th in the 4×400-meter relay. and James Gates ’28 finished fourth in the pole vault with an outdoor PR of 4.37 meters. 

Baseball

The (12-22) Knights split two games with Luther to end their season. They won the first game 13-6 and lost the second game 2-11. 

Men’s Golf

The Knights lost a dual match to St. Olaf on May 10 at the Rusty Putter Match. As the fall MIAC champions, the Knights have automatically qualified as a team for the NCAA Championships from May 20-23 in Penfield, New York.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
Philosophy department overhauls major requirements
Student performances took place in Kracum Hall.
ISL hosts International Fest
Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.
Carls in Rome mourn Pope Francis’ death
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
Old Farm, New Farm: a relocated community expresses housing concerns
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
More in Sports
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
What's new in sports this week
What’s new in sports this week