What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights scored 52 points and finished 7th at the MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 9-10. Individuals placing fourth-sixth earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention status along with fourth-place relays, and relays and individuals in the top three earned All-MIAC status. Sophie McManus ’25 won the 3,000-meter steeplechase event and was the runner-up in the 1,500-meter event; Nora Daley ’27 ran a PR of 11:07.39 to finish second in the steeplechase; Aliya Larsen ’26 was the runner-up in the 5,000-meter event with a new PR of 17:23.16; the 4×800-meter relay finished third; and Lara Erickson ’25 ran a new PR of 2:13.13 to place third in the 800-meter final. McManus currently ranks 12th in the country in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and is likely to qualify for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio, from May 22-24.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights finished 7th at the MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 9-10. Individuals placing fourth-sixth earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention status along with fourth place relays, and relays and individuals in the top three earned All-MIAC status. Gabe Nichols ’26 won the 5,000-meter run. Indy Lyness ’26 finished eighth in the 800-meter run and finished 4th in the 4×400-meter relay. and James Gates ’28 finished fourth in the pole vault with an outdoor PR of 4.37 meters.

Baseball

The (12-22) Knights split two games with Luther to end their season. They won the first game 13-6 and lost the second game 2-11.

Men’s Golf

The Knights lost a dual match to St. Olaf on May 10 at the Rusty Putter Match. As the fall MIAC champions, the Knights have automatically qualified as a team for the NCAA Championships from May 20-23 in Penfield, New York.