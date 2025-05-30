Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

What’s New in Sports: Final Issue

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
May 30, 2025

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field

Sophie McManus ’25 closed out her Carleton career with a 17th-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio, on May 22.

Men’s Golf

The No. 48 Knights tied for 13th place at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships in Penfield, New York, from May 20-23. They carded a 50-over-par 1,202 strokes over 72 total holes. Ryan Choi ’25 tied for 12th place with a 5-over-par 293 strokes; Gordon Walker ’26 tied for 14th with a 6-over-par 294 strokes; Sam Higaki ’27 tied for 59th with 305 strokes; Justin Rodriguez ’27 tied for 79th with 312 strokes and Gareth Birney ’28 placed 94th with 333 strokes.

