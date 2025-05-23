Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Language departments concerned about Language Associate hiring due to uncertain future of Fulbrights
May 23, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
CSA announces liaison election results
May 23, 2025
A migrant’s path through ICE detention facilities in Minnesota and Louisiana
May 23, 2025
Funding cuts to the Carletonian threaten status as a weekly newspaper
May 16, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
The percent of the CSA budget allocated to each expense category.
The CSA budget breakdown
May 23, 2025
The NCEC food shelf, where the donated bags and food go.
CCCE hosts bag drive to support Community Action Center food shelves
May 23, 2025
First Human Library Event Comes to Carleton
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
GOODHUE? GREATHUE!
May 23, 2025
Why is music all of the sudden so political?
May 23, 2025
What would cutting print issues mean for The Carletonian?
May 23, 2025
The case for The Carletonian, from someone who balanced the budget
May 23, 2025
CSA kills Carleton community
May 23, 2025
CSA offers recognition for “most interesting budget request”
May 16, 2025
Spring allergies believed to just be allergies to men
May 16, 2025
CCCE hosts emotional baggage drive
May 16, 2025
New Archdruid to be elected in conclave
May 9, 2025
Seniors explore new career opportunities as job market declines
May 9, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Categories:

What’s new in sports: May 14-21

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
May 23, 2025

Women’s Track and Field

Sophie McManus ’25 was selected for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio. She will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase event at 6:35 p.m. on May 22. She will come in as the 17th seed and finished 17th at last year’s outdoor national meet. 

Men’s Track and Field

Gabe Nichols ’26 finished his season at the UW-La Crosse Final Qualifier on May 15 by finishing 5th in the 1,500-meter event with a season’s best of 3:51.40. 

Women’s Golf

Carter Sichol ’26 tied for 59th and played in four rounds at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in Williamsburg, Virginia, on May 13-16. She totaled a 25-over-par 313 over four rounds of 18 holes. She battled severe weather to card a 6-over-par 78 in the first round, made the cut of six individuals on non-advancing teams with a one-under-par-71 in the second round and then carded an 80 in the third round and an 84 in the final round. It was her third consecutive trip to the national championship.

Men’s Golf

The No. 48 Knights, making the program’s NCAA Men’s Golf Championship debut, performed excellently in the first two rounds of play to earn a spot in the third and fourth round. They tied for seventh with a 21-over-par 603 after May 20 and 21. Ryan Choi ’25 led the way with a five-over-par 149, tying for 24th, Gordon Walker ’26 tied for 37th with two steady rounds for 150 strokes, Sam Higaki ’27 tied for 51st with 151 strokes, Justin Rodriguez tied for 63rd with 153 strokes, and Gareth Birney ’27 tied for 182nd with 164 strokes among the full, uncut field. The Knights’ quest for a high team finish will continue in Penfield, New York, on May 22 and 23.

