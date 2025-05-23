What’s new in sports: May 14-21

Women’s Track and Field

Sophie McManus ’25 was selected for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio. She will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase event at 6:35 p.m. on May 22. She will come in as the 17th seed and finished 17th at last year’s outdoor national meet.

Men’s Track and Field

Gabe Nichols ’26 finished his season at the UW-La Crosse Final Qualifier on May 15 by finishing 5th in the 1,500-meter event with a season’s best of 3:51.40.

Women’s Golf

Carter Sichol ’26 tied for 59th and played in four rounds at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in Williamsburg, Virginia, on May 13-16. She totaled a 25-over-par 313 over four rounds of 18 holes. She battled severe weather to card a 6-over-par 78 in the first round, made the cut of six individuals on non-advancing teams with a one-under-par-71 in the second round and then carded an 80 in the third round and an 84 in the final round. It was her third consecutive trip to the national championship.

Men’s Golf

The No. 48 Knights, making the program’s NCAA Men’s Golf Championship debut, performed excellently in the first two rounds of play to earn a spot in the third and fourth round. They tied for seventh with a 21-over-par 603 after May 20 and 21. Ryan Choi ’25 led the way with a five-over-par 149, tying for 24th, Gordon Walker ’26 tied for 37th with two steady rounds for 150 strokes, Sam Higaki ’27 tied for 51st with 151 strokes, Justin Rodriguez tied for 63rd with 153 strokes, and Gareth Birney ’27 tied for 182nd with 164 strokes among the full, uncut field. The Knights’ quest for a high team finish will continue in Penfield, New York, on May 22 and 23.