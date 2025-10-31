Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Carls engage with elections across the country through absentee voting
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Carleton updates Statement on Consensual Relations between fifth-year students and students
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Title IX Student Petition regarding Peer Leader Hiring
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Carleton Theater Department presents The Seagull
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Pro-Palestinian activists in and around campus respond to Israel/Gaza ceasefire
October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Carleton wins Homecoming game
October 24, 2025
What's New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
May 30, 2025
What's new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
May 23, 2025
What's New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
May 9, 2025
Language Associate program continues amid immigration concerns
September 26, 2025
September 26, 2025
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton's summer support for international students
September 26, 2025
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton’s summer support for international students
September 26, 2025
Violence, money and risk: studio art major hosts personal exhibition
September 26, 2025
September 26, 2025
Pedro Reyes' "Ahimsa" exhibition opens at the Perlman
September 26, 2025
September 26, 2025
What's New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
May 30, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
We need to save the vanishing "Tween Era"
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Gripes and Gratitudes From Midway Through The Term
October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
My Favorite Fall Films
October 24, 2025
What to Consider For a New Poster and Chalking Policy
October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
A Critique of Campus Water Fillers
October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
Carleton gives students a break
October 31, 2025
Men on campus officially declare four more weeks of shorts, despite temp drops
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Admin. announces plans to build outhouse behind Leighton
October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
Bigmouth Buffalo caught via hook and line in downtown Northfield, just upstream of the Arb.
The ancient fish of the Carleton Arb
October 24, 2025
Breaking (and entering) news: shocking connection between Carleton and French heist
October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
Bigmouth Buffalo caught via hook and line in downtown Northfield, just upstream of the Arb.
The ancient fish of the Carleton Arb
October 24, 2025
How'd that boulder get there?
How’d that boulder get there?
October 17, 2025
Tree rings under a microscope
Learning from the trees
October 10, 2025
Jewelweed
Explosive escapades: Spotted Touch-Me-Not
October 3, 2025
Canada Goose Family Swimming Along
Are you also getting hissed at?
May 23, 2025
New SHAC
New SHAC
September 26, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Simon Glassenberg, News Editor
October 31, 2025

From Thursday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 26, the Carleton Theater department presented its  fall play, The Seagull, originally written by Anton Chekhov and adapted by Anya Reiss. The play featured a student cast and crew and was directed by Visiting Assistant Professor of Theater, Jeanne Willcoxon.

The Carleton Theater Department puts on three major shows each year. This year, these shows include fall performances of “The Seagull,” an experimental piece in the winter and a musical in the spring. 

“Our theme this year is ‘transformation’ — so that gave the base for figuring out a play,” said Willcoxon. She added that last winter and spring terms, the department met with theater majors and minors to get student input on which plays they would like to do along that theme. One such idea was Chekhov.

Set in 1890s Russia, Chekhov’s original work combines tragedy and comedy and centers around a group of artists and their intertwined lives. 

“The show, in my eyes, is a story of one central family and then all of the connections to this one family,” said Kian Qinn-Calabrese ’28, who played the school teacher Semyon Semyonovich Medvedenko. 

This web of connections consists of the owner of a house, his sister, his employees and extends from there. Much of the action is driven by the character’s various love interests, particularly the protagonist’s. 

Willcoxon noted that some Chekhov plays benefit from older and more mature actors, which led her to Reiss’ adaptation of “The Seagull” that she felt was more appropriate for younger actors. This adaptation seeks to modernize this rendition and the Carleton production put yet another spin on it, setting the play in the Apostle Islands of Wisconsin rather than London, England.

 Quinn-Calabrese shared, “It’s a pretty good adaptation. I think there are some issues with it in that it kind of gets rid of some of the poetry Chekhov is known for, as he is supposed to be Russian Shakespeare and this adaptation kind of gets rid of that, but I think for the most part, it’s well done.”

Tabitha Jones ’27, who saw the play as part of an assignment for ENG 295: Critical Methods, said, “It made sense to me when I read the original script that it would be Moscow and somewhere else and Russia and I know that its been previously adapted to be about London and the UK countryside, but to me I feel like the relationship between the Apostle Islands of Wisconsin and Manhattan and New York does not map onto those pairings.”

Once the show was  identified, the process of bringing “The Seagull” to life began quickly. Casting and auditions were held during Week 1, while production and shop crews began considering scene, costume, sound and lighting design. After a meeting between Willcoxon and the designers and the student cast, rehearsals took off. 

Stage manager Bella Fiorentini ’28 said, “Student workers do a bunch of work in the weeks leading up to the show, which includes creating costumes, finding props, working on the lights and constructing the set.” Fiorentini added that one especially interesting set piece was a house, which is a background element in the first half of the show but is flipped in the second half to serve as a functional room, helping to demonstrate a transition from the outdoors to the indoors.

According to Qinn-Calabrese, rehearsals were generally about four hours and occurred three-to-four times a week. As the performances approached, the frequency of rehearsals increased. Special tech rehearsals were also held to incorporate the technological elements of the play.  

“Throughout this,” Willcoxin said, “I was taking notes and working with actors to navigate all these elements and dig deeper into the characters and the play.” She added that with a show like Chekhov’s there is so much subtext that actors must come to understand in order to truly connect with their characters and bring the show to life, which can be both fulfilling and quite a challenge.

Reflecting on the show, Quinn-Calabrese said, “My favorite part of the show would be the cast. It’s been such a spectacular experience to just work with them as every single person is just so incredible in their acting and in their personality, so just getting to interact with them on a daily basis has been so truly fun.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by Willcoxon: “There are so many ways to be involved and we welcome everyone to come and experience making theater with us! It is not only a way to learn about theater and working collaboratively to create something, it is also really, really fun!”

