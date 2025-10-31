Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Carleton gives students a break

Zoe Magaletta, Staff Writer
October 31, 2025

On Monday, Oct. 20, a surprise edition of Carleton Today entered the inbox of students and faculty. Instead of listing upcoming campus events and lauding recent alumni accomplishments, Carleton president Allison Byerly’s message read “Midterm Break extended until further notice, please enjoy the additional respite from your studies. You kids work too hard and deserve to rest.”

 

Carleton’s midterm break happens every term, extending for 36 long, long hours from Saturday of 5th weekend through Monday of Week 6. Fall midterm break is also family weekend and homecoming, events where campus is swarmed by parents sporting Carleton sweatshirts and alums toting vintage Knights memorabilia at the Saturday afternoon football game. Additionally, some departments host trips over break, and students can choose to have an extended getaway from campus life.

 

“Our students have worked so hard through the first half of term,” said President Byerly. “This indefinite extension of break gives them a chance to relax and appreciate the beautiful weather without the stress of classes.”

 

Many students expressed their gratitude for Byerly’s surprise announcement.

 

“I have two full-length papers and a two hour midterm exam,” said Anita Napp ’28. “I’ve been bawling my eyes out at the Libe every day, but today, my tears are of joy. When I went outside today, I had to force myself to not go to my usual desk on first Libe.”

 

“My drawing professor gave me a project she said would take over 15 hours. I’ve been staring at this sketch for hours, so this break is a savior to not only my sanity, but also my eyesight,” said Iris Strain ’27.

 

Other students experienced more complicated emotions.

 

“I’m grateful for the break, don’t get me wrong,” said Ty Erd ’28. “I just finished my midterms and I wouldn’t have stressed myself out so much if I knew this announcement, which once again, I appreciate, was going to come out.”

 

“I am a bit afraid for when the break ends, though,” said Napp ‘26. “Hopefully more information comes out so I can emotionally prepare, but that’s a problem for future me!”

 

Indeed, President Byerly provided more information in an Instagram reel linked to her email with the text “if you can guess the name of my home, Nutting House, you will be able to end term with all As in your classes.” 

 

She subsequently released a second reel with instructions for student organizations: “if all members of the organization decide to skip the next meeting, they have no more responsibilities for the rest of the break. If one person shows up, they have to meet as they would if there were no break.” 

 

Some students have speculated why President Byerly gave them a break.

 

“Maybe she knew we were all wiped out from our classes, but also our families. I don’t think I ever fell asleep faster than I did after a day of showing my family campus. I love them, but the weekend has crushed any ambition I had to become a tour guide,” said Strain.

 

“I think [Byerly] also needs a break, because the first-years are just…a lot,” said Napp. “But I really think this is a turning point in us not getting crushed by homework every term.”

 

“To be honest, I’m not questioning it,” said Ehrd. “The universe works in mysterious ways, and I am thrilled to be done with homework until further notice.”

