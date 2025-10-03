Everyone stole my FDOC outfit

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
How were students housed this summer?
October 3, 2025
Professor Michael Kowalewski explores links between Carleton and Gatsby in "F. Scott Fitzgerald: Carleton Connections"
Professor Michael Kowalewski explores links between Carleton and Gatsby in “F. Scott Fitzgerald: Carleton Connections”
October 3, 2025
Carleton defeats St. Olaf in annual rivalry game
Carleton defeats St. Olaf in annual rivalry game
October 3, 2025
Summer construction comes to a close
September 26, 2025
Carleton reacts to campus freedom of speech and protest guidelines
September 26, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
Language Associate program continues amid immigration concerns
September 26, 2025
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton's summer support for international students
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton’s summer support for international students
September 26, 2025
Violence, money and risk: studio art major hosts personal exhibition
September 26, 2025
Pedro Reyes’ “Ahimsa” exhibition opens at the Perlman
September 26, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
What’s the deal with Carleton’s party culture?
September 26, 2025
The new Burton taco bar needs to go
September 26, 2025
First Amendment? Never heard of it.
September 26, 2025
Carleton’s free speech policy is a joke
September 26, 2025
GOODHUE? GREATHUE!
May 23, 2025
Everyone stole my FDOC outfit
September 26, 2025
New SHAC
New SHAC
September 26, 2025
“I can’t handle all that…”: What are they going to do with that huge new SHAC building?
September 26, 2025
Fall wildflowers of the Arb
September 26, 2025
Carleton to add 5th floor to Myers: even worse
September 26, 2025
Canada Goose Family Swimming Along
Are you also getting hissed at?
May 23, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
New SHAC
New SHAC
September 26, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Everyone stole my FDOC outfit

Isaac Kofsky, Editor-in-Chief
September 26, 2025

After a summer where I did little more than sit in front of a computer playing New York Times games (I got the wordle in 2 guesses thrice, in case you were wondering), I was excited to finally start a new year of school. I found where all of my classes would be, panicked when none of my Moodle pages were up and most importantly, chose and laid out my stunning first day of classes outfit on top of my standard Carleton dresser.

It’s a whole ensemble, brand-new and EXPENSIVE. I’m talking four figures here. And it all matches, from head-to-toe. It’s an ordeal to get on and off too. I ordered it specially from a small bespoke store in Cambridge, Mass. You won’t have heard of it, and anyway, they take a very limited number of new names to their seven-year waitlist each year. But that’s alright, it will all be worth it in the end when I’m strutting around the Bald Spot in this fancy, put-together, completely unique outfit…wait…WHAT?

I walked out of Leighton after my last class and saw someone else wearing the EXACT SAME THING! Well, it was in a different color scheme I guess (Orange and black are NOT your colors, sir), but still! And it’s hot out today. I’m really starting to sweat under this thing. But it’s ok, just one other person wearing my stunning getup isn’t SO bad, right? Everyone will be able to tell that I wore it better, like a magazine from the early 2000s. 

But it gets worse. I started making my way towards the chapel and saw person after person wearing the exact same outfit. The same flowy style and identical bell sleeves that my tailor told me would perfectly complement my wrists, all in their own personal two-color set. AND the hat too! The same stupid octagonal felt hat with the same worthless tassel that I worked SO hard to find! 

All of a sudden, all of us get rounded up into a line. I guess they all duped us into wearing this outfit and wanted to show off how attached we are to the trends of the fast-fashion industry? Mine took a while at least, has a genuine quality, but I heard some of these posers talking about how it only took them 1 or 2 years to get a hold of theirs. These people have no dedication. Then I heard bells start to ring, and we all walked in a line towards the chapel in pairs. I was paired with this religion guy wearing red with black stripes. Copy-cat much? About half of us are wearing red and black. Whatever, at least I’m being processed into this building to show off my new outfit.

Besides getting this brand-new (dry clean only!) fabric bombarded with bubbles, it was a pretty cool event. We got to have a little fashion show at the beginning and end, even though the lady at the front of the line with the big medal and staff didn’t appreciate my model walking. And in between, I just got to zone out because these giant sleeves conceal my phone. Anyway, it’s probably time to put this diary away and put my moodle page up. And don’t worry, I have an even more unique outfit planned for tomorrow: a blue dress shirt and khaki pants!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
New SHAC
New SHAC
"I can't handle all that...": What are they going to do with that huge new SHAC building?
Fall wildflowers of the Arb
Carleton to add 5th floor to Myers: even worse
Ultiworld requires prospective viewers to sell their soul for streaming access
The Carletonian interviews the Pope
About the Contributor
Isaac Kofsky
Isaac Kofsky, Viewpoint Editor
Hi there! I’m Isaac (he/him) and I’m a first-year prospective religion or geology major. I’ve been described as “the chapel’s press liaison” and I love eating dinner at 4:45pm, reading non-fiction, wearing sweaters, and drinking two cups of black coffee at every meal. When I’m not in Carletonian pitch meetings or in religion class, you can normally find me doing homework in the chapel or drinking tea in the religion lounge.   Isaac Kofsky ’27 was previously a Beat Writer.  