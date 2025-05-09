This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field

Stephanie Baranov ’26 finished 14th at home at the MIAC Multi-Event Championships on May 1-2 in her heptathlon debut. She recorded PRs in the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and the javelin.

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field

Soren Kaster ’27 and Reese Anderson ’26 finished 4th and 5th in the MIAC decathlon on May 1-2, both recording personal-best total points. Anderson had PRs in the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put and the discus despite injuring his ankle in the long jump. At the Ole Open on May 3, James Gates ’28 cleared 4.25 meters to win the pole vault.

Women’s Golf

The No. 29 Knights closed out the regular season with a second-place finish at the St. Kate’s/Carleton Final Fling on May 3-4. Carter Sichol ’26 won the event and earned MIAC Player of the Week honors for her performance. A late change qualified Sichol to the NCAA Division III national tournament, her third year in a row qualifying.

Men’s Golf

The No. 41 Knights lost a dual match to No. 29 St. John’s College on May 3. Gordon Walker ’26 was the runner-up and Gareth Birney ’28 tied for 5th as an individual.

Women’s Tennis

The No. 30 (15-4) Knights defeated Bethel University 4-1 in the MIAC playoffs semifinals to advance to the championship round on May 2 and fell 3-4 to No. 21 Gustavus Adolphus College on May 3. Amelia Asfaw ’25 and Mariam Nechiporuk ’25 were leading a nationally ranked doubles team when play was stopped, Piper Brown ’25 won a comeback singles match, and Ryann Witter ’27 won her singles match to score a point for the Knights. Asfaw was named as the MIAC Singles Player of the Year.

Men’s Tennis

The No. 46 (17-4) Knights beat Bethel University 4-0 in the MIAC playoff semifinals on May 1 before falling to No. 31 Gustavus Adolphus College 0-4 on May 3 in the final round to finish off their season. Baiyun Jing ’27, Jasper Yang ’27, Ashkay Garapati ’28, Aiden Patel ’28, and Ezra Bernhard ’28 made the All-Singles All-MIAC team.

Softball

The (14-26, 8-14 MIAC) Knights swept Gustavus Adolphus College at home on Senior day on May 3, 6-0 and 8-7. Bryanna Schaffer ’25 ends her Carleton career with school records in games played and games started (149), at bats (478), doubles (42) and hits (186) among other top-10 statistics.

Baseball

The Knights ended their season with a split double header against Martin Luther on May 7, winning the first 13-6 and losing the second 11-2. They lost twice to St. Olaf on May 3, 0-3 and 8-9.