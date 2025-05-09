Girl transfers after asking if you can run with the frisbee

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
CSA unanimously passes resolution for summer food pantry
May 9, 2025
Carleton announces changes to meal equivalencies, price reduction for 7 meal plan, other dining changes
May 9, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
April 25, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
April 18, 2025
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
May 9, 2025
Old Farm, New Farm: a relocated community expresses housing concerns
May 9, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
English department hosts award-winning poet Nick Makoha
May 9, 2025
Archive: Schiller: a community tradition turned exclusive
May 2, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Interstellar and Tenet: Impactful vs. Logical
April 25, 2025
Amtrak has a new Minnesota train. You should take it
April 25, 2025
A Jew and a Unitarian Universalist walk into a church
April 25, 2025
Harakiri and Martial Honor
April 25, 2025
Why I chose to learn a (new) language at Carleton
April 18, 2025
Girl transfers after asking if you can run with the frisbee
May 2, 2025
Hammocks sprout across campus, Allie B calls it an infestation
May 2, 2025
Carleton choir performs “Fight Song” while braving tornado
May 2, 2025
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
April 25, 2025
BonApp hosts Easter Grilled Chicken Hunt due to rising egg prices
April 25, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Girl transfers after asking if you can run with the frisbee

Olivia Gottlieb, Bald Spot Editor
May 2, 2025

Many students are drawn to Carleton for many reasons like its academic rigor, renowned professors or the exploratory internship and externship opportunities. Others, however, are drawn to Carleton for something a bit different: Ultimate Frisbee.

Many people know little about ultimate. Carleton, however, is a hub for frisbee fans and players. Frisbee is considered the center of social and athletic life on campus; players of the sport are widely considered amongst the “biggest chillers” on campus, often noticeable by their trailing throngs of unwavering supporters that trample everything in their wake. Students come out in overwhelming support for the flourishing frisbee culture on campus, participating in the frisbee toss during New Student Week and connecting with fellow students through pick-up frisbee on the Bald Spot during warmer months, trying to “frizz up” their crush by executing dangerous layouts. Women are drawn like magnets to the disc throwing, giggling to each other while watching, and on warm days, flock to the center of campus, clapping and cheering. 

“Just something about the way, they throw that disc … really gets me going,” said Peach Tree ’28.

Along with Syzygy, the women’s team, Carleton is home to the Carleton Ultimate Team (CUT), a member of Division I ultimate frisbee and a four-time national champion. Earlier this month, Carleton hosted sectional championships where CUT took on other local Division I ultimate teams such as the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD) and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN). The games drew many enthusiastic student spectators and players’ family members. Every spectator was well-versed in the rules of the game, clapping and ringing cowbells after a layout or goal. Well, all except for one. 

CUT’s final game on Sunday afternoon against UMN, the most contested game of the weekend, drew students celebrating the return of sunshine and warm weather. Students watched the game excitedly as CUT won comfortably with a score of 15-5. Nearing the end of the game, one anonymous first-year, who had been watching literally the whole time, suddenly turned to a friend and asked, “Wait … you can’t run with it?” 

Suddenly, witnesses reported that a hush fell over the crowd. Spectators looked up, and the game had stopped, each player craning their neck towards the first-year, their faces disgusted and horrified at her question. Witnesses such as Ulta Mitt ’27 reported that the “field darkened,” as a “dark cloud covered the sky” due to the first year’s stupid question.

 Other spectators, such as Frizz Bee ’25 scoffed, “freak.” 

Still others pointed and cackled at the first-year until she fled the field.

Over the next several days, witnesses watched as the girl was abandoned by every member of campus. In her classes, professors refused to call on her. Students left several seats between her to avoid sitting next to her. She even began eating dinner alone in LDC. At some point in the three weeks since sectionals, the girl ceased to appear on campus. Many suspect that she dropped out of school or is transferring to another institution, one with less of an ultimate frisbee influence.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Hammocks sprout across campus, Allie B calls it an infestation
Carleton choir performs “Fight Song” while braving tornado
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
BonApp hosts Easter Grilled Chicken Hunt due to rising egg prices
Ready for rain? A guide for Spring Term preparation
BonApp offers new Passover dining options