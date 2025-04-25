The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
April 25, 2025
Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays
April 25, 2025
Emperor Tamarin performs during Battle of the Bands | Rachel Bingham '27
Original songs take center stage at Battle of the Bands
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
April 18, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
Whittling Wednesdays carve new connections in the Makerspace
April 25, 2025
Northfielders, Carls and Oles gather for Hands Off protest.
Carls, Northfield residents gather for “Hands Off” protest
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
Declaring a major without taking classes in the department? A quirk of major declaration
April 18, 2025
Siberian squill densely pack into lawns.
Spring has sprung, in the Arb and Northfield
April 18, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Interstellar and Tenet: Impactful vs. Logical
April 25, 2025
Amtrak has a new Minnesota train. You should take it
April 25, 2025
A Jew and a Unitarian Universalist walk into a church
April 25, 2025
Harakiri and Martial Honor
April 25, 2025
Why I chose to learn a (new) language at Carleton
April 18, 2025
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
April 25, 2025
BonApp hosts Easter Grilled Chicken Hunt due to rising egg prices
April 25, 2025
Ready for rain? A guide for Spring Term preparation
April 18, 2025
BonApp offers new Passover dining options
April 18, 2025
SHAC hosts support group for victims of male haircuts
April 18, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major

Bax Meyer, The Knower of All the Things
April 25, 2025

I hesitate to even ask this question. As an econ major, after all, there are very few things that I don’t understand. Like all econ majors, I was born as an econ major. Dare I say it, I was conceived as one. I came out of my mother’s womb in a Patagonia vest with a smug expression on my face. It was, of course, no great surprise to anyone when my first words were telling my preschool teacher that she was a “social planning commie” for telling me to share. But, as Ray Dalio — probably — once said, “nobody knows everything.” So, here’s the exhaustive list of things I still can’t wrap my head around as a senior econ major. 

  1. Why can’t we just print more money and not tell anybody? 

It makes total sense to me that we can’t just print more money. But what if we did it secretly? There’s no reason why prices would increase if nobody knew that we added a couple trillion to the total money supply. 

  1. Empathy 

This emotion feels economically inefficient to me. As my first crush and hero, Ayn Rand, once put it, “the only way civilization will survive is if we reject the morality of altruism.” If everyone simply looked out for themselves, then wouldn’t the world be better off? 

  1. Economic depression 

If the economy is depressed, have we tried looking at the root of the problem? We should try asking if it’s been outside lately and gotten enough sunlight. If that doesn’t work, we could always just accept that it’s going through “that time of the month.” 

  1. Why people dislike econ majors

This is possibly the wildest thought to me. Why wouldn’t people love us? You need us. Who doesn’t love being told that their experiences don’t matter because of a graph I found on Reddit? Or that diplomacy is overrated? Econ majors are the best devil’s advocates you could ask for, in no small part because we’re huge advocates of the devil. 

  1. Why don’t women throw themselves at me?

This is the most baffling concept to me. Do they not know that I survived Price Theory and that, as a result, I can slowly and painstakingly explain why everything they think is wrong? Do they not know that as an econ major, I am a paragon of all that is good and intelligent in the world, and have much to offer them in regard to assisting their moral development, as they are incapable of doing so themselves?

Please let me eat my crayons in peace. When I’m finished, I’ll talk at you to explain why Milton Friedman is practically God and why the wage gap is commie propaganda. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Myers laundry conflict results in fight ring
What's new in sports
ASC starts new accountability groups
Senior pleads insanity to arson, "I was compsing"
ENTS comps concludes after rocky start
Students gather outside Laird for a protest in favor of divesting
Students stage sit-in at Laird Hall
About the Contributor
Bax Meyer
Bax Meyer, Managing Editor
Hey, all! I’m Bax (he/him), and I’m a junior Econ major with a Middle East Studies minor. I love talking about Middle East politics and American Indian Treaty Rights. I’ll always send you good book or movie recomendations. You can probably find me on campus wandering the arb, on 1st libe, or at step areobics. I like dad jokes, American Indian Treaty Rights, shawarma, and publishing my hot takes in the Carletonian anonymously.
Red flags: econ major, will judge you for using the Oxford comma, and hates geese
Green flags: Middle East Studies minor, still uses the Oxford comma, and quotes the Star Wars prequels on the daily
Bax was previously Managing Director and Viewpoint Editor.