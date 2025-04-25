What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights competed at home at the Carleton Relays on April 19. Aliya Larsen ’26 won the 1,500-meter event in a PR of 4:43.1, while Lara Erickson ’25 and Sophie McManus ’25 finished 3rd and 5th; Michelle Musa ’27 and Alice Islam ’28 finished 3rd and 4th in the 100-meter dash; Charlotte Kusch ’28 finished 5th in the 400-meter dash; Libby Rowland ’25 finished 2nd in the 400-meter hurdles; Musa finished 5th in the 200-meter dash; the 4×400-meter relay won; Willa Bishop ’28 won the javelin throw; and Islam was 2nd in the high jump.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights competed at home at the Carleton Relays on April 19. Travis Brown ’28, Andrew Jamison ’26 and Ryan Bernstein ’26 went 1-3 in the 10,000-meter run. Gabe Nichols ’26 won the 1,500-meter run; Soren Kaster ’27 won the 110-meter hurdles while Reese Anderson ’25 finished 4th; James Alexander ’28 finished 3rd in the 400-meter dash; Nichols and Josh Meier ’25 finished 3rd and 4th in the 800-meter run; Anderson won the 400-meter hurdles; Asher Nathan ’27 was 2nd in the 200-meter dash; the 4×400-meter relay won; Dash Schwab ’27 and Kaster finished 3rd and 4th in the javelin throw; Max Jones ’28 finished 5th in the long jump; Kaster tied for 1st in the pole vault and James Gates ’28 finished tied for 3rd; and the 4×100-meter relay finished 2nd.

Women’s Golf

The Knights won the Rumble of the Ridge Tournament on April 19 at St. Benedict College, totaling a 24-over-par 312 strokes over 18 holes. Cynthia Lu ’26 led the team in 2nd place with a three-over-par 75, Carter Sichol ’26 tied for 4th with a five-over-par 77 strokes, Olivia Siebert ’25 and Mindy Zhai ’27 tied for 11th with 80 strokes, and Sarah Zheng ’26, playing as an individual, tied for 14th with 81 strokes.

Men’s Golf

The Knights finished 5th at the Bobby King Invitational, totaling 909 strokes over three 18-hole rounds. Ryan Choi ’25 and Sam Higaki ’27 tied for 24th with a 16-over-par 227 strokes, Justin Rodriguez ’26 tied for 29th with 228 strokes and Gordon Walker ’26 tied for 53rd with 236 strokes.

Baseball

The Knights were swept by St. Mary’s University (Minn.) 1-4 and 2-7.

Softball

The Knights swept Augsburg University 12-4 and 10-0 on April 19. Bryanna Schafer ’25 broke three school records in the first game, and now has 176 career hits, 99 Runs Batted In and 39 career doubles. The Knights were swept by St. Olaf 0-4 and 0-2 on April 22.

Women’s Tennis

The No. 29 Knights lost 3-6 to No. 29 Gustavus Adolphus College, putting them tied for one match off of a regular-season MIAC title so far. Amelia Asfaw ’25 took down the 14th-ranked singles player in the nation, while Piper Brown ’25 and Kiley Pickens ’27 also won their singles matches.

Men’s Tennis

The No. 41 Knights fell 2-7 to No. 30 Gustavus Adolphus College on April 19. Aiden Patel ’28 an Ezra Bernhard ’28 won the team’s points in singles.