Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
April 25, 2025
Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays
April 25, 2025
Emperor Tamarin performs during Battle of the Bands | Rachel Bingham '27
Original songs take center stage at Battle of the Bands
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
April 18, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
Whittling Wednesdays carve new connections in the Makerspace
April 25, 2025
Northfielders, Carls and Oles gather for Hands Off protest.
Carls, Northfield residents gather for “Hands Off” protest
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
Declaring a major without taking classes in the department? A quirk of major declaration
April 18, 2025
Siberian squill densely pack into lawns.
Spring has sprung, in the Arb and Northfield
April 18, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Interstellar and Tenet: Impactful vs. Logical
April 25, 2025
Amtrak has a new Minnesota train. You should take it
April 25, 2025
A Jew and a Unitarian Universalist walk into a church
April 25, 2025
Harakiri and Martial Honor
April 25, 2025
Why I chose to learn a (new) language at Carleton
April 18, 2025
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
April 25, 2025
BonApp hosts Easter Grilled Chicken Hunt due to rising egg prices
April 25, 2025
Ready for rain? A guide for Spring Term preparation
April 18, 2025
BonApp offers new Passover dining options
April 18, 2025
SHAC hosts support group for victims of male haircuts
April 18, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
April 25, 2025

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights competed at home at the Carleton Relays on April 19. Aliya Larsen ’26 won the 1,500-meter event in a PR of 4:43.1, while Lara Erickson 25 and Sophie McManus 25 finished 3rd and 5th; Michelle Musa 27 and Alice Islam 28 finished 3rd and 4th in the 100-meter dash; Charlotte Kusch 28 finished 5th in the 400-meter dash; Libby Rowland 25 finished 2nd in the 400-meter hurdles; Musa finished 5th in the 200-meter dash; the 4×400-meter relay won; Willa Bishop 28 won the javelin throw; and Islam was 2nd in the high jump.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights competed at home at the Carleton Relays on April 19. Travis Brown 28, Andrew Jamison 26 and Ryan Bernstein 26 went 1-3 in the 10,000-meter run. Gabe Nichols 26 won the 1,500-meter run; Soren Kaster 27 won the 110-meter hurdles while Reese Anderson 25 finished 4th; James Alexander 28 finished 3rd in the 400-meter dash; Nichols and Josh Meier 25 finished 3rd and 4th in the 800-meter run; Anderson won the 400-meter hurdles; Asher Nathan 27 was 2nd in the 200-meter dash; the 4×400-meter relay won; Dash Schwab 27 and Kaster finished 3rd and 4th in the javelin throw; Max Jones 28 finished 5th in the long jump; Kaster tied for 1st in the pole vault and James Gates 28 finished tied for 3rd; and the 4×100-meter relay finished 2nd. 

Women’s Golf

The Knights won the Rumble of the Ridge Tournament on April 19 at St. Benedict College, totaling a 24-over-par 312 strokes over 18 holes. Cynthia Lu 26 led the team in 2nd place with a three-over-par 75, Carter Sichol 26 tied for 4th with a five-over-par 77 strokes, Olivia Siebert 25 and Mindy Zhai 27 tied for 11th with 80 strokes, and Sarah Zheng 26, playing as an individual, tied for 14th with 81 strokes.

Men’s Golf

The Knights finished 5th at the Bobby King Invitational, totaling 909 strokes over three 18-hole rounds. Ryan Choi 25 and Sam Higaki 27 tied for 24th with a 16-over-par 227 strokes, Justin Rodriguez 26 tied for 29th with 228 strokes and Gordon Walker 26 tied for 53rd with 236 strokes. 

Baseball

The Knights were swept by St. Mary’s University (Minn.) 1-4 and 2-7. 

Softball

The Knights swept Augsburg University 12-4 and 10-0 on April 19. Bryanna Schafer 25 broke three school records in the first game, and now has 176 career hits, 99 Runs Batted In and 39 career doubles. The Knights were swept by St. Olaf 0-4 and 0-2 on April 22.

Women’s Tennis

The No. 29 Knights lost 3-6 to No. 29 Gustavus Adolphus College, putting them tied for one match off of a regular-season MIAC title so far. Amelia Asfaw 25 took down the 14th-ranked singles player in the nation, while Piper Brown 25 and Kiley Pickens 27 also won their singles matches.

Men’s Tennis

The No. 41 Knights fell 2-7 to No. 30 Gustavus Adolphus College on April 19. Aiden Patel 28 an Ezra Bernhard 28 won the team’s points in singles. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
Whittling Wednesdays carve new connections in the Makerspace
Northfielders, Carls and Oles gather for Hands Off protest.
Carls, Northfield residents gather for “Hands Off” protest
Declaring a major without taking classes in the department? A quirk of major declaration
Siberian squill densely pack into lawns.
Spring has sprung, in the Arb and Northfield
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
A postcard of Toff laying on the Bald Spot.
Carleton celebrates Toff the Cat’s posthumous birthday
More in Sports
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
What's new in sports this week
What’s new in sports this week
What's new in sports this week
What’s new in sports this week
What’s new in sports this week