SHAC suggests students “masc up” in new email, bookstore starts stocking carabiners

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Trump is back in office. Here’s what it could mean for Carleton
January 24, 2025
CCCE runs clothing grab in Goodhue
January 24, 2025
A show on the Bald Spot ice rinks performed in 2001 (Credit: Carleton Archives)
The ice rinks are back at the Bald Spot!
January 24, 2025
New Multicultural Center and Black Student Center open
January 17, 2025
Language Center celebrates Japanese New Year
January 17, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
October 18, 2024
Carleton students harvest indigenous tubers at Prairie Island Indian Community
October 18, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
Peer leader hiring doesn’t consider Title IX violations
Peer leader hiring doesn’t consider Title IX violations
November 15, 2024
The English Department’s book recommendations for winter break
November 15, 2024
Javier Zamora talks to Contreras’ Spanish 204 classes.
Carleton College hosts best-selling author Javier Zamora
November 15, 2024
SHAC’s Dude Talk therapy group challenges traditional masculinity
November 15, 2024
Halloween at Carleton: 1995-1996.
A spooky trip through time: Halloween throughout Carleton’s history
November 8, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
What to do about California’s incarcerated firefighters
January 24, 2025
The Substance (2024): in some ways worth the watch
January 24, 2025
TikTok, your time is running out
January 24, 2025
In defense of the language requirement
January 24, 2025
Six new releases I watched over winter break and if you should watch them
January 17, 2025
Burton Caesar salad: why does it taste so good?
January 27, 2025
Breaking news: it’s been a bad day
January 27, 2025
SHAC suggests students “masc up” in new email, bookstore starts stocking carabiners
January 27, 2025
Guys in shorts: a gateway to our hearts?
January 20, 2025
Student complains that demon is a “nightmare” to live with after summoning it during dingle-protection ritual
January 20, 2025
Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum
January 27, 2025
Hefty pocket gophers just under your feet in the Arb
January 20, 2025
Marcescence in the Arb
November 16, 2024
The two main ecological subsections of Northfield
November 8, 2024
Asian lady beetles in the Arb
November 4, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

SHAC suggests students “masc up” in new email, bookstore starts stocking carabiners

Tabitha Jones, Bald Spot Editor
January 27, 2025

As more and more students test positive for the flu, and the temperature gets even colder,  student health and well-being is a top concern for SHAC, Dean Livingston and a select few professors. Recently, SHAC took it upon themselves to send out an email last week providing students with advice for how to cope with the cold and the contagious illnesses that often follow it. Their email provided lots of solid advice, such as “wear a scarf,” “cover your nose,” “barricade your coughing friend in their dorm for 7 days and 7 nights,” “don’t skimp out on sleep” and more. However, there was one strange idea: in what can only be assumed to have been a typo, SHAC recommended that students “masc up” to protect themselves from illness. And typo or not, this advice has spread like the flu, changing the face of Carleton’s campus perhaps forever.

When sophomore Chlo Seted received the email, she said, “I knew this was my true calling immediately. I’ve had a carabiner in my desk draw ready to go for months, I was just waiting for a sign. And you best believe I’ll be investing in a denim overshirt to do Adrianne Lenker denim suit looks. For my health.” Seted declined to comment on her identity or any changes to it, and she’s not the only one — the bookstore has started selling Carleton carabiners, due to high demand. However, this change isn’t being celebrated by everyone; Penelope Steffen ’27, who has been a proud belt-loop-carabiner wearer since freshman Fall, accuses those ‘mascing up’ of “stealing the valor of myself and my fellow true carabiner wearers,” asking, “how many of these people have even booked across the bay?”

However, the “masc up” campaign has also had some effects that are being celebrated campus-wide. Many members of the group informally known as “indie f*ckboys,” worried that the flu would derail their promiscuous activities, have donated their Phoebe Bridgers vinyls, Doc Martens and flared jeans, instead donning gray sweatpants and Nikes. They are finding these changes to be a challenge in and of themselves; junior Miso Geniste complained “I’ve had to post gym photos and Kendrick songs to keep my health, but I’m just not getting the same story likes I did on my chapel sunset with Lana song stories. It’s rough, y’know, those story likes are how I build my roster — I mean, of course — how I keep a positive self-image. It’s just been really hard for me. You’re not gonna print that, are you?” While students such as Geniste are finding this hard, Shreya Mehta ’27 is quite enthusiastic, “I feel like I’ve finally found inner peace,” she shares, “and I feel so much freer and safer now that the record libe is a female-dominated space again. It’s like a headache I didn’t even know I had has dissipated. Unfortunately, though, a bunch of guys have quit my acapella troupe, so if you’re a tenor, check us out.”

While SHAC later sent out a correctional email advising that students in fact “mask up,” it was too little too late. As students across campus masc-ed up, hundreds of individuals dapped each other up, clapped each other on the back, shared DNA-filled beanies and baseball caps and alternated sets on the lateral pull-down machine without wiping the seat. In fact, masc-ing up seems to have caused a greater flu, Covid and black plague outbreak across campus, which SHAC is not working to solve. A representative of the organization denied any intention on their part, stating, “why would we want students to be sick?” and “no, I swear I wasn’t winking, I just have something in my eye.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Burton Caesar salad: why does it taste so good?
Breaking news: it's been a bad day
Guys in shorts: a gateway to our hearts?
Student complains that demon is a “nightmare” to live with after summoning it during dingle-protection ritual
The secret fourth final: fall photo dumps
Campus squirrel to take over DNC