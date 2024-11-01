The secret fourth final: fall photo dumps

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carls want their vote to count: students navigate absentee ballots
November 1, 2024
Ballroom dance team brings beginners to first competition
November 1, 2024
Candidate vie for Northfield School Board seats
November 1, 2024
Free detergent pilot program begins in Sayles
November 1, 2024
How Carls are preparing in the final days of the presidential election
November 1, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
October 18, 2024
Carleton students harvest indigenous tubers at Prairie Island Indian Community
October 18, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
The English Department’s book recommendations for winter break
November 15, 2024
Javier Zamora talks to Contreras’ Spanish 204 classes.
Carleton College hosts best-selling author Javier Zamora
November 15, 2024
SHAC’s Dude Talk therapy group challenges traditional masculinity
November 15, 2024
Peer leader hiring doesn’t consider Title IX violations: how Carleton hires students to be mentors and mandated reporters without considering past conduct
November 15, 2024
Halloween at Carleton: 1995-1996.
A spooky trip through time: Halloween throughout Carleton’s history
November 8, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Democrats lost the center, not the left
November 15, 2024
Battalions then and now: a history of Korean military presence in Europe
November 15, 2024
What was SUMO this term?
November 15, 2024
Democrats have lost touch
November 15, 2024
Today I called my gynecologist
November 15, 2024
The secret fourth final: fall photo dumps
November 16, 2024
Campus squirrel to take over DNC
November 16, 2024
Students grapple with dark new existence
November 16, 2024
Archdruid election too close to call
November 8, 2024
Last minute housing for Externships includes suspicious limitations on breadcrumb trails
November 8, 2024
Marcescence in the Arb
November 16, 2024
The two main ecological subsections of Northfield
November 8, 2024
Asian lady beetles in the Arb
November 4, 2024
The colorful Arb is just the trees preparing for the cold winter ahead
October 25, 2024
Snakes in the Arb
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

The secret fourth final: fall photo dumps

Tabitha Jones, Bald Spot Editor
November 16, 2024

Most Carls take 18 credits per term, which equates to three classes. Each of these classes usually has a final, either an exam or a paper. What many incoming students aren’t aware of is the secret fourth final — while it seems unofficial and informal, the quality of your end-of-term instagram photo dump is of the utmost importance. Since your success in this final will be heavily considered when forming groups for class projects, making linkedin connections or even room draw groups, it seemed necessary to provide advice, for the sake of all who post or scroll on instagram. 

The first thing you should know is that even though instagram allows users to add up to 20 photos to a post, more than 12 is simply unbecoming. This limit makes using those pictures wisely essential. 

Without further ado, here’s the Carletonian’s handy recipe for the perfect fall post.

  • 1-3 photos of nature; this should be largely oriented towards fall foliage, though you may include one close-up of a plant if you feel it is absolutely necessary. At least one of these images should include a three-quarter angle of Skinner Memorial Chapel.Frankly, if you leave out the blurry chapel pic, you may as well open your transfer applications now.
  • 1 sunset photo – this could also be a good place to include the chapel or the water tower.
  • 1+ mirror selfies with particularly noteworthy mirrors, such as on first nourse or in the third libe bathrooms. Avoid clean mirrors for these selfies — the grimier, the better. If you’re using more than one mirror selfie, one should be a fit check, and one should be a going out look.
  • 1 picture of you with a horrendously large group of people who can’t possibly all get along; your floor, your freshman fall friend group, or your club sport team all work here. Bonus points if you all hate each other by the time you post!
  • 1 picture of you (and possibly 2-3 friends) at some event or location that is slightly niche but signals coolness to a particular group of people. The KRLX studio works well for this, but sports socials and dorm lounges can also be used. 
  • 2+ shots of you and one friend going out. You will be given bonus points for not editing out the red eyes from your one friend’s digicam. For these pictures, it’s almost impossible to fail; blur, angle, and composition will not be held against you, as long as it’s clear you spent time on your hair and wore a cute top.
  • 1 (optional) picture of something else with particular individual significance – your favorite building, the arb, or town are all options. This is a moment to demonstrate your proficiency in photography, and show general character depth.
  • 1 photo of the northern lights. Sorry if you didn’t get one, but this is just about the easiest route to passing this test with flying colors. People who really want a high GPA will download apps that tell them what nights the lights are likely to be out. It’s a sure way to make your friends who went to University in the big city jealous. There’s simply nothing else that can do the job.

Once you’ve collected these ingredients, it is crucial to find a good order. Open a picture of you with 2-3 other people; end with either a silly photo of yourself (and have your northern lights/sunset photo as the penultimate image). Otherwise, the combination of images in the middle is entirely up to you, as the council of judges has asked us to keep some of their criteria private.

It’s crucial to remember that this is a serious matter; your next chance won’t come until March. Yes, it will determine who you sit next to in your dreadful intro class next term, but it’s so much more than that; it will determine how everyone perceives you for the rest of your life. 

People who do well on their photo dumps often end up making 10% more in their first 5 years out of college, according to a study we did.It’s not entirely clear what the connection is, but the Carletonian is doing research to determine whether the college administration has any hand in compensating or generally giving help to any students’ whose photos are so aesthetic that they aid recruitment. This research will follow on the tail of the scandal three years ago of the college paying students a stipend to post good northern lights flicks with Carleton location tags, so it would not be surprising. 

When you go to make your post on the bus to the airport in a few weeks, keep this recipe in mind: your future could truly depend on it.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Campus squirrel to take over DNC
Students grapple with dark new existence
Archdruid election too close to call
Last minute housing for Externships includes suspicious limitations on breadcrumb trails
Controversy brews amid new “Dress to Impress” Carleton update
Our nutty neighbors: a rage against Carleton’s campus squirrels