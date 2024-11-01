Spoon strategy: an exploration of Carleton’s spoon assassins

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carls want their vote to count: students navigate absentee ballots
November 1, 2024
Ballroom dance team brings beginners to first competition
November 1, 2024
Candidate vie for Northfield School Board seats
November 1, 2024
Free detergent pilot program begins in Sayles
November 1, 2024
How Carls are preparing in the final days of the presidential election
November 1, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
October 18, 2024
Carleton students harvest indigenous tubers at Prairie Island Indian Community
October 18, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
Halloween at Carleton: 1995-1996.
A spooky trip through time: Halloween throughout Carleton’s history
November 8, 2024
Barin Nwike '25 and Defne Arat '27 performing in "Anon(ymous)"
Theater department puts on Anon(ymous)
November 8, 2024
What’s new in sports: Halloween week
November 1, 2024
Lawns across Northfield display signs for a variety of candidates, including Zweifel and Dahl.
A new future or more fiscal responsibility: Northfield mayoral candidates split on priorities
November 1, 2024
CCCE and CarlsVote host Minnesota politicians for “All Politics Are Local” panel
CCCE and CarlsVote host Minnesota politicians for “All Politics Are Local” panel
November 1, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Carleton students could flip the house: vote in MN-02
November 1, 2024
Don’t forfeit your vote.
November 1, 2024
A final plea to vote blue in the 2024 election
November 1, 2024
Israel’s attack on Gaza – one year later
November 1, 2024
Fellas, you are enough
November 1, 2024
Archdruid election too close to call
November 8, 2024
Last minute housing for Externships includes suspicious limitations on breadcrumb trails
November 8, 2024
Controversy brews amid new “Dress to Impress” Carleton update
November 8, 2024
Our nutty neighbors: a rage against Carleton’s campus squirrels
November 4, 2024
Spoon strategy: an exploration of Carleton’s spoon assassins
November 4, 2024
The two main ecological subsections of Northfield
November 8, 2024
Asian lady beetles in the Arb
November 4, 2024
The colorful Arb is just the trees preparing for the cold winter ahead
October 25, 2024
Snakes in the Arb
October 18, 2024
The silent heroes of the Cannon: mussels
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Spoon strategy: an exploration of Carleton’s spoon assassins

Tabitha Jones, Bald Spot Editor
November 4, 2024

Over the last week, countless classes have been interrupted, innocent diners snuck up on and dorms camped-out in the interest of the spoon game. The fall term spoon assassins game is becoming a true Carleton tradition, much to the chagrin of professors everywhere. Earlier this week, Carletonassassins posted that 50% of players had already been eliminated – that’s 159 people. But how has the other approximate third survived this long? The Carletonian asked around, and is here to provide insights and strategies. However, all these strategies will be anonymized in order to protect the players’ secrecy.

One basic strategy that many ‘spooners’ (as they are often called) employ is the simple aversion of common spaces. It’s easier to get a Sayles couch now than ever. However, one student we spoke to is taking it a step further; “I haven’t left my house in four days,” they shared. “I got my first target early on, and so I’ve literally just stayed in this building. My friends visit me, and I try to get them to bring me snacks. I’ve also been having tiny bites of my housemates’ leftovers, but I get a little bit of each leftover so they don’t notice. Getting to class has been a real issue of course, but I’ve been doing my readings and assignments and pretending to be sick. It’s not much of a pretense anyway; I haven’t seen the sun in days.”

Often, assassins will wait outside of their target’s class before or after it occurs. One student, who doesn’t have the ability to avoid common spaces as much, told us how they protect themself from being caught in class. “I show up to all my classes seven minutes late in case my assassin is waiting. It’s enough time that I think they’d assume I’m sick or not coming. Obviously, I don’t know if they’re actually waiting, since I’m not there. I do feel bad for being disruptive, so I stay back after to apologize to my professors — which is super helpful if I see people loitering outside the room. It could be anyone, you know.” After conducting further interviews, we discovered that this person’s assassin actually has two classes with them, but is simply biding their time and enjoying the show.

For those who are serious about that $318 prize, the level of security gained from these strategies is simply not enough. One student, who was brutally eliminated on the steps of their dorm building last year, shared a more extreme strategy; “tunnels.” And this student was not discussing the old closed down tunnels! They elaborated, “I’ve been digging tunnels since week one. I have one from my dorm basement to Burton, and from there to Leighton. I took all of my classes in Leighton this term in case they did spoon assassins. When I’m in Burton or Leighton, I wear a wig and a mask. Sometimes, when I’m worried about my walk or my clothes being recognised, I go all out and wear a giant plastic apple costume.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Archdruid election too close to call
Last minute housing for Externships includes suspicious limitations on breadcrumb trails
Controversy brews amid new “Dress to Impress” Carleton update
Our nutty neighbors: a rage against Carleton’s campus squirrels
Train horn found to be enormous fart after student consumed Burton English Toffee Cappuccino
Train horn breaks sound barrier, sound bath continues as normal