First-years advised to watch out for trip wires and banana peels as annual day of falling approaches

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton makes major revisions to PE course offerings
September 27, 2024
Carleton shifts sustainability goals
September 27, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
CCCE and CarlDems work on Carleton voter turnout
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
Chapel welcomes new associate chaplain for Jewish and interfaith life
Chapel welcomes new associate chaplain for Jewish and interfaith life
September 27, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
The opening event hosted lots of visitors.
Carleton celebrates studio art majors at the senior art show
May 24, 2024
Carl Henry to throw first pitch at Rotblatt 158
May 24, 2024
A history of Carleton protests
May 24, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
The use of sound in the Zone of Interest
May 24, 2024
As Jewish alumni, we support protesting students and their demands
May 24, 2024
Do not divest: a defense of the endowment
May 24, 2024
What does student journalism mean?
May 24, 2024
Kendrick, Drake and where we go from here
May 17, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Recent floods in the Arboretum
October 5, 2024
Senior pleads insanity to arson, “I was compsing”
October 5, 2024
First-years advised to watch out for trip wires and banana peels as annual day of falling approaches
October 5, 2024
SHAC creates new therapy groups to respond to student issues
October 5, 2024
Recent floods in the Arboretum
October 5, 2024
Common shrubs of the Arb: dogwoods
September 30, 2024
Squirrels in the Arb
May 25, 2024
Snapping turtles by Lyman Lakes
May 20, 2024
Cackling grackles
May 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Weekly comic – hollywood
May 20, 2024
Weekly comic: gender
May 12, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

First-years advised to watch out for trip wires and banana peels as annual day of falling approaches

Tabitha Jones, Bald Spot Editor
October 5, 2024

Over the last few weeks, many first-years may have received emails regarding an event called First-Year Fall Day, promising joys such as t-shirts, snacks and tote bags to decorate. What the first years may not know, however, is that there is a more literal and ominous background to the tradition that started many years ago.

It’s true that the giving away of t-shirts has always been an important part of the scheme. When fourth week begins and homework picks up, it becomes 40% less likely for new students to leave the libe simply because of an emailed invitation, according to our super thorough and legitimate research. Because of this, the bribe becomes necessary in order to get the first years out of doors – in order to put them right in harm’s way. On this one day of the year, it seems that wherever a first-year goes, there will be a hazard, whether it’s a trip wire, a banana peel, or an unmarked wet floor. Or even a wet floor with a comically unnoticed sign! 

Every year, the college spends nine-hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to understand if this phenomenon is natural or the work of some underground anti-first-year group, and forties of thousands of dollars trying to prevent it, and finally a further thousand dollars providing bandages to those most seriously injured by the falls. 

In the past, these have been common spots and causes for falls:

Banana peels and wet floors in the hallway between the main room and dungeon-esque room at Burton, strings of leaves and decor randomly fallen in dorms and lounges particularly, stray water bottles popping up at the wrong moment in LDC, crabapples seemingly placed in strategic angles from the cracks in the pavement in front of Sayles, and of course, sometimes even a foot stuck out in the Great Hall during the actual event.

But it isn’t all bad – first-year fall day has been fatality-free since 1999! The spirit of the event is not about harming first-years, more about subjecting them to Looney Tunes-like humiliation. After all, it happened to everyone else who goes here, and most people still go here. There have been a couple of student-led protests against the event, which the college has made no comment about or attempt to intervene with. This may simply be because the protests are typically only made by the 2-3 upperclassmen foolish enough to fall for these tricks. In fact, the general invulnerability of upperclassmen is one of the hottest topics in the debate over the background of the event – those who believe it to be a natural phenomenon argue that the upperclassmen simply have learned their way around, while those who believe it to be the work of an underground anti-first-year group believe that that group elaborately maps out each trap in advance at the end of Spring and sends it to everyone else on campus such that they can study it over the summer. But that would require almost everyone on campus to be ‘in on it’, to be keeping the secret. Which would be ridiculous. 

Anyway, Max Fisher ‘27, a Student Ambassador involved in the organization of first-year fall day (and a suspected organizer of many of the actual falls) advises students “come to our event! We will have donuts and cider! We will mop the floors of the Great Hall right before to make it squeaky clean! There may even be buttons that will absolutely not be accidentally spilled  all over the floor! Don’t worry about it!” He did not mention any safety precautions or acknowledge the rumors around the organizing office’s involvement, so any first-years thinking of attending this event should proceed at their own risk.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Weekly comic: move-in
Recent floods in the Arboretum
Senior pleads insanity to arson, "I was compsing"
SHAC creates new therapy groups to respond to student issues
Weekly comic: dorms
Carleton hires court jester to teach juggling in efforts to eliminate student-taught P.E. classes