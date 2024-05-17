Carleton College – an alternate universe(ity)

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Rising sophomores begin preparing for room draw
May 17, 2024
Office of the Chaplain hosts Yom HaShoah service with guest speaker Dr. Laura Levitt
May 17, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carletons game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
One of the new Lilac Hill houses during construction.
Inaugural Lilac Hill room draw begins
May 10, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Sam Zachs at Carletons game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
This week in sports: Apr. 19 – Apr. 26
April 29, 2024
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
“Weird, Disturbing, Scarlett Johannson Luring Men Into Her White Van”: A Review of “Under the Skin” (2013)
May 17, 2024
Students and faculty share diverse culture at annual Poetry Without Borders
May 17, 2024
“I say let ‘em crash!”: A review of “Airplane!” (1980)
May 10, 2024
Carleton theater’s spring performance “Intimate Apparel” runs
May 10, 2024
Carleton’s-a-drag hosts “the last refrain of Carleton confessions”
May 10, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Kendrick, Drake and where we go from here
May 17, 2024
Let’s not get into specifics
May 17, 2024
Beyond Yom HaShoah: We must stand up to antisemitism
May 17, 2024
In defense of Kristi Noem
May 17, 2024
Reflections on staying organized in the last few weeks of term
May 10, 2024
Weekly comic – hollywood
May 20, 2024
Campus Squirrels host storage workshop
May 20, 2024
CSA uses COVID activity fees to bring Aurora Borealis to campus
May 20, 2024
Donald Trump puts down Kristi Noem: “She was untrainable”
May 20, 2024
Carleton College – an alternate universe(ity)
May 20, 2024
Snapping turtles by Lyman Lakes
May 20, 2024
Cackling grackles
May 12, 2024
A tiny delight
May 3, 2024
Trout Lilies abloom
April 28, 2024
A beautiful invader
April 24, 2024
Weekly comic – hollywood
May 20, 2024
Weekly comic: gender
May 12, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
Weekly comic: post-grad
April 24, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Carleton College – an alternate universe(ity)

Cecilia Samadani, Features Editor
May 20, 2024

This week, Carleton students were privy to the beautiful Northern Lights, an uncommon phenomenon. Many students gathered behind the Goodsell Observatory or the Hill of Three Oaks to witness the lights. However, after Friday evening, those who witnessed the lights returned… different.

 

Students woke up as residents of Carlton College, which is basically just Carleton College without the “e.” It’s the version of the school featured in the subtitles of Academy Award winning film “Whiplash.” Besides missing a vowel, there are other minor, notable differences between the colleges.

 

For one, the president, Allison Beverly, announced a new admissions process that considers  students of all species. The attic of Nutting House is home to the school’s cohort of squirrels, and is particularly well known for its “sick ragers,” according to one freshman, Zeo Rutgers. It is Carlton’s first fraternity (and it’s co-ed!). The squirrels, it should also be noted, have another daunting tradition, celebrated all around Carlton’s campus, referred to as “All Nut November.”

 

Beverly refused to comment on the event, but disclosed how proud she is that Carlton is home to such “beautiful and diverse cultures.”

 

The “Engl-ish” department is also rather unique compared to our own. For example, its most popular course listings are “Writing Crack-Ship Fanfiction,” “The Art of Colleen Hoover” and “Chaucer.” Other popular areas of study for students include “Bungee Jumping,” “Mega-economics,” “Sex Studies,” “Political Science” and “Chilling.”

 

In fact, there are a handful of similarities between the colleges. For example, Carlton also has Sproncert. Except this year’s headliners — yes, Carls Seriously Abstinent (CSA) pooled together enough for a double headliner — are the newly popular Chappell Roan and the voice actors of the hit show, “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.” 

 

Their Sproncert will feature a collaboration between the artists. Famous masterpieces will undoubtedly be performed such as “HOT TO GO!” and “This Day Aria.” The artists even teased a collaboration on the track “Pink Pony Club,” which would both debut and be recorded live at Sproncert. The decision is unanimously appreciated by the Lesbians of Carlton, whose Vice President, Cecelia Salmondani ’26, imploded upon hearing the news.

 

Similarly, the campus features other familiar favorites, such as the chapel and the completely beloved Carltoenian. Isaack Ofsky ’27, a Demonic Studies major and future chaplain’s associate (no matter what world he’s in), appreciates the welcoming nature of the chapel. “It is great to see a place for religious atheists, furries and Pastafarians at the center of a prestigious campus,” he said. Ofsky is also an editor with the Carltoenian, and said that the paper’s competitive atmosphere makes for a really interesting approach to campus news.

 

Reporters are frequently seen throwing each other in front of buses, selling foot pics or committing minor arson just for the sake of a good scoop. Even more frequently, the paper is known to publish the truth (sometimes), extrapolating on interviews and smearing each other’s  good names. They also frequently publish Receding Hairlines — their version of the Bald Spot — in the news section, with no markings to indicate the satirical nature of it.

 

Wrecky Beinhold ’25, who requested to remain anonymous, said, “I’ve never read a paper like the ’Toenian before. I hear it’s even on the Pulitzer Prize shortlist for journalism.”

 

Instead of Frisbee, these Carls prefer skin-to-skin wrestling, recreational waterboarding and reading Chaucer in their spare time. Other staples of Carl culture are: “Having admin listen to you,” according to junior Maxter Beyer, and “Balls. Just tennis balls.”

 

One squirrel, who was definitely not a diversity interview (or admit), named Jimothy Pecan stated: “Nuts, too. Don’t forget the nuts — DEEZ NUTS!” (He majors in Sex Studies and Botany.) Though he made a point in telling the Carltoenian that BeaverFest was a “callous and blasé misrepresentation of rodent values and culture, and featured hate speech and slurs not used in the last century.” He has promised to stage a coup, which is surprisingly backed by three historically racist U.S. Presidential candidates (You’ll Never Guess! The Second One Will Shock You! Subscribe for More).

 

Preemptively, Beverly, upon hearing this news, promised to “divest from companies that support racism, war crimes and colonization.” 

 

While it is uncertain how long the effects of the Northern Lights will last, members of the Carlton commune are, in fact, and reportedly, much happier. Salmondani agreed: “I’ve never been happier. Ever.”

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Donald Trump puts down Kristi Noem: "She was just untrainable"
Weekly comic: gender
Room draw cancelled; replaced by gosling-focused process
Confusion between drag show and druid event
Weekly comic: breaks
CSA goes to Shark Tank to request Spring Allocation Funds
About the Contributor
Cecilia Samadani
Cecilia Samadani, Features Editor
I'm an English major with interests in Creative Writing and Middle East Studies minors. I love all things related to art whether that be writing, drawing, music or dance, and am an avid cat person. Cecilia '26 (she/her) was previously a Staff Writer.

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *