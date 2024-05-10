Reflections on staying organized in the last few weeks of term

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
One of the new Lilac Hill houses during construction.
Inaugural Lilac Hill room draw begins
May 10, 2024
Students recently set up an encampment on the Chapel lawn in support of Palestine.
Carleton students begin encampment amid nationally high campus tensions
May 9, 2024
IFSA leaders and members introduce the speakers.
IFSA and Sustainability Office host state legislators, ISAIAH to discuss transit justice
May 3, 2024
Workday transition kicks off with the Registrar’s Office ‘Recipe for Registration Success.’
May 3, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
This week in sports: May 3 – May 8
May 10, 2024
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
This week in sports: Apr. 19 – Apr. 26
April 29, 2024
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
Empty Bowls 2023
CCCE hosts Empty Bowls to raise money for Northfield Community Action Center Food Shelf
May 3, 2024
A Conversation with Dr. John Kani
May 3, 2024
The Squid Games come to Carleton
April 26, 2024
Free speech and academic freedom with Professors Amna Khalid and Jeff Snyder
April 26, 2024
Organizing Carleton’s blood drive
April 26, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Reflections on staying organized in the last few weeks of term
May 10, 2024
Testosterone therapy and Taco Bell
May 10, 2024
Clearly you were not a “precocious child:” a defense of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department
May 10, 2024
I need to be kind to myself
May 10, 2024
“I say let ‘em crash!”: A review of “Airplane!” (1980)
May 10, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
CSA goes to Shark Tank to request Spring Allocation Funds
May 3, 2024
Formal apology to whiny little Watsoners
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
CSA votes to approve weekly money burnings in the Bald Spot
April 28, 2024
A tiny delight
May 3, 2024
Trout Lilies abloom
April 28, 2024
A beautiful invader
April 24, 2024
The Cottonwoods of Minnesota
April 12, 2024
The Arboretum’s home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
Weekly comic: post-grad
April 24, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: feeling bad
April 10, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Reflections on staying organized in the last few weeks of term

Tabitha Jones, Bald Spot Editor
May 10, 2024

Every year in high school, I would more or less abandon any semblance of doing my homework or sleeping normal hours when the last few weeks of the school year arrived. I would simply check out early, which I’m sure many other freshmen can relate to. And while that instinct to go enjoy the spring weather and shirk my responsibilities is still absolutely present, things are different at Carleton. One of the greatest flaws I’ve observed so far with the trimester system is this strange period of time where I’m somehow both still stressed about midterms, and already worrying about moving out, which feels like it’s coming up fast. As an East Coaster who is flying home rather than being picked up, packing and storage are constant worries in my mind. 

Today, I decided to take matters into my own hands. I may not have any more control over how my psych exam went, and I may not have a solution to the stress that builds every day that I don’t get my GWSS midterm back, but I can handle how ready I am to move out. And not only that, but as a generally anxious person, I always feel a little bit less stressed when the space around me is neat. 

So I confronted the horror: my desk. On the literal surface level, it’s not so bad – I fix it up every week or so. A quick redistribution of papers and pens, a brisk wipe down and it’s fine. The real terror is within the drawers, which I had not examined until today. Somehow, all year, I have constantly put things in the drawers and never found occasion to remove anything. It was essentially a journey through my year – I think I found hard copies of at least 12 different essays that I didn’t need. In a moment of academic stress, it was nice to be affirmed by realizing that most of these assessments are nothing I haven’t seen before. It was also a wonderful way to revisit some personal effects: lists of “types” made with friends, my health insurance information and the free token margaritaville group photo were among the many random bits of paper floating around. 

I know myself well enough to know that if I’d waited for the next three weeks, every folded up bit of looseleaf would’ve been hurriedly and unjustly recycled. If you’re a bit of a hoarder, like me, and you want to actually keep some of your sentimental (or medically necessary) stuff, now is the time to start. 

Another unexpected aspect of organizing my dorm was in fact related to my hoarding: examining my more functional collections. Which books will I realistically open in the next four weeks? Which will I actually read this summer? How many tote bags could I possibly need to rotate in the next month? It has to be more than five. Based on my knowledge of my friends, and a number of previous viewpoints I’ve read, I know I’m not the only person on this campus who simply likes stuff. It can be hard to take items that externally reaffirm and project your identity and put them in a box for the fall. I may only wear my silly pink boots once more this term, but to me that’s worth the hassle of struggling to pack them later. And even if I don’t open it between now and September, my favorite poetry book is coming home with me – just to have it around. On the other hand, I can make the practical sacrifice of leaving a large volume of short stories in the Musser basement for a few weeks. A lot of my things bring me comfort, but when I don’t even know if my roommate and I will have our own closets next year, it’s important to find a balance. 

And having clarity in space in one area of my life is hugely impactful in how I process and prepare for other things, especially academics. With my desk cleared, I can quickly process and respond to an email bearing mediocre news about my psych exam, instead of looking at it on my phone in bed and just lying back down. When a reading is boring me, if I want to take a break to crochet or read personally, I don’t have to jump through the hoops of the disorder and tangled nature of my room. It doesn’t hurt to get a head start on packing, either –at the very least, it’s a good reminder to buy a bus ticket. 

While college can be busy at times, removing the physical clutter around you can really help clear your mind, and if you’re anxious like me and get overwhelmed easily, it’s a great distracting but productive task that will improve at least the next week. Do yourself a favor and open your desk drawers, remove the dead bugs sooner rather than later and maybe you’ll find something sentimental in the process.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
Testosterone therapy and Taco Bell
“I say let ‘em crash!”: A review of “Airplane!” (1980)
Boseman hits a home run, the director, not so much: A review of "42" (2013)
A Jewish student's call for a closer look at the Israel-Hamas war
Loving something that hurts
I believe in abortions...and they suck

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *