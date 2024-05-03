CSA goes to Shark Tank to request Spring Allocation Funds

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
IFSA leaders and members introduce the speakers.
IFSA and Sustainability Office host state legislators, ISAIAH to discuss transit justice
May 3, 2024
Workday transition kicks off with the Registrar’s Office ‘Recipe for Registration Success.’
May 3, 2024
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
Northfield’s businesses and programs host Earth Day Celebration
May 3, 2024
Students dance at Sproncert 2023.
Hippo Campus announced as Sproncert headliner
May 2, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
This Week in Sports: Fall Break Edition
May 3, 2024
This week in sports: Apr. 19 – Apr. 26
April 29, 2024
This Week in Sports: Apr. 12-19
April 21, 2024
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
Empty Bowls 2023
CCCE hosts Empty Bowls to raise money for Northfield Community Action Center Food Shelf
May 3, 2024
A Conversation with Dr. John Kani
May 3, 2024
The Squid Games come to Carleton
April 26, 2024
Free speech and academic freedom with Professors Amna Khalid and Jeff Snyder
April 26, 2024
Organizing Carleton’s blood drive
April 26, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Boseman hits a home run, the director, not so much: A review of “42” (2013)
May 3, 2024
A Jewish student’s call for a closer look at the Israel-Hamas war
May 3, 2024
Loving something that hurts
May 3, 2024
I believe in abortions…and they suck
May 3, 2024
50 years of Carrie: A reflection on Stephen King and his impact
April 26, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
CSA goes to Shark Tank to request Spring Allocation Funds
May 3, 2024
Formal apology to whiny little Watsoners
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
CSA votes to approve weekly money burnings in the Bald Spot
April 28, 2024
A tiny delight
May 3, 2024
Trout Lilies abloom
April 28, 2024
A beautiful invader
April 24, 2024
The Cottonwoods of Minnesota
April 12, 2024
The Arboretum’s home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
Weekly comic: breaks
May 3, 2024
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
April 28, 2024
Weekly comic: post-grad
April 24, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: feeling bad
April 10, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

CSA goes to Shark Tank to request Spring Allocation Funds

Bax Meyer, Managing Editor
May 3, 2024

The Carleton Student Association (CSA) went before the Sharks of ABC’s reality TV show “Shark Tank” with their proposal for this year’s spring allocation. Many students wonder where the funding for spring allocations comes from, but this is the first instance of CSA having a solid and transparent proposal for where they plan to get the money.

A Carletonian investigation into the nature of the spring allocation funding revealed that the “activity fee” that CSA has previously claimed funds the spring allocations does not actually do so. A CSA insider, who wished to remain anonymous, stated the shocking truth: The activity fee is being carefully fed to squirrels. “The fund is put into a tree, the only safe place on campus,” said the source. “Unfortunately, the squirrels don’t seem to respect our right to not have our money eaten.”

Because of this, CSA has to request money from the sharks. The CSA representative opened the meeting by greeting the sharks and describing what CSA actually does, which took approximately fifteen seconds. “Sharks,” the representative said. “Do we have a proposal for you. You give us $1,000,000 in cash, and in exchange, we give you exclusive advertising rights on the back of our neon yellow shirts.”

The sharks seemed shockingly supportive of the proposal, but they still had several questions. Mark Cuban questioned whether CSA could actually keep the money. “You have a source of income,” said Cuban. “I’m not convinced that if we give it to you, it won’t be eaten by squirrels.”

The CSA representative responded to Cuban’s concerns with what many are calling impeccable logic. “We constantly overallocate,” said the representative. “So, if we don’t have any leftover money, how can the squirrels eat it? It’s called spending money to make money. And I’m sure individual clubs can find other places to hide their money. Maybe bushes.”

Unfortunately, this response wasn’t enough to convince Cuban, who left the stage, saying, “I’m out. I’m so out. Neon yellow shirt or no neon yellow shirt, I’m just sooooo out.”

Barbara Corcoran seemed far more interested in the proposal than Cuban. Corcoran, who is known as the only shark that doesn’t hate squirrels, asked the representative about the return on the investment. “What’s your expected profit?” asked Corcoran enthusiastically. “I don’t want to spend this kind of money if there’s no profit.”

The CSA representative responded to Corcoran’s concerns. “That’s the neat part. We don’t have one. The real profit is the friends we make along the way.” Corcoran refused to respond, looking very disappointed in the response, and sat in silence for the rest of the meeting. 

Part of the request to the sharks is a request for a squirrel-proof safe for all of the money collected from the activity fee every year. “Sure, we feed the squirrels money, it seems like a good use of our mone…I mean the CSA money,” said the representative to the crowd of puzzled sharks. “But we don’t want the squirrels getting greedy. We can’t afford for them to have snacks whenever they want. If they want snacks, they can request it from the Common Meal Fund like all the organizations on campus.” 

Many students were happy that CSA had to make a request to “Shark Tank.” Thomas Cruz, the grand poobah of the Carleton Scientology Association, thinks that this really makes the process come full circle. “We have to propose things to CSA, so why doesn’t CSA have to propose their budget to other people?”

Cruz, who made a splash at the last Carleton Scientology Association meeting by jumping on a couch to emphasize all the budget requests that have been sent to the Carleton Scientology Association instead of the Carleton Student Association, continued by stating, “CSA has no checks and balances. Who better to check their power than a bunch of billionaires?”

By the end of the meeting the sharks didn’t find the proposal enticing enough to offer their money to CSA, so the CSA representative walked away with no offer. CSA was told that they’d be welcome to come back and make a deal with the sharks at a later date by asking for a “smaller budget.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in The Bald Spot
Weekly comic: breaks
Formal apology to whiny little Watsoners
Weekly comic: Asteroid City
CSA votes to approve weekly money burnings in the Bald Spot
Arb Goblin 2: the squeaquel
Dormstrology
About the Contributor
Bax Meyer
Bax Meyer, Managing Director
Hey, all! I'm Bax (he/him), and I'm a junior Econ major with a Middle East Studies minor. I love talking about Middle East politics and American Indian Treaty Rights. I'll always send you good book or movie recomendations. You can probably find me on campus wandering the arb, on 1st libe, or at step areobics. I like dad jokes, American Indian Treaty Rights, shawarma, and publishing my hot takes in the Carletonian anonymously.
Red flags: econ major, will judge you for using the Oxford comma, and hates geese
Green flags: Middle East Studies minor, still uses the Oxford comma, and quotes the Star Wars prequels on the daily
Subscribe to the Carletonian newsletter for the best email sign-offs at Carleton
Bax was previously a Viewpoint Editor.

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *