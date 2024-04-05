Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This Week in Sports: Spring Break Edition
April 5, 2024
Carleton celebrates campus cat’s birthday
April 5, 2024
Admitting the Class of 2028: Admissions after affirmative action and legacy preference
April 5, 2024
IFSA tracks down community transit justice needs
March 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
Perlman Museum caps off exhibit with Art Night
April 12, 2024
The photos are deliberately untitled.
Trans women of Kolkata exhibit debuts future comps project
April 12, 2024
Office of the Chaplain hosts Won Buddhist meditation with St. Olaf professor
April 12, 2024
“The Female Experience of War” with Classics professor Anastasia Pantazopoulou
April 12, 2024
RAs reflect on their communities
April 5, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Support for CSA’s divestment resolution
March 10, 2024
The phony and the whiney: Defending Holden Caulfield
March 1, 2024
Carleton needs to rehumanize itself
March 1, 2024
Pride & Prejudice (2005) vs. Pride & Prejudice (1995): A comparative review
March 1, 2024
From the archives: Acid: the thinking person’s drug?
March 1, 2024
Advice for spring
April 12, 2024
Carleton Connections
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Carleton Crossword
April 12, 2024
Resident decisions from CANOE house cause campus-wide upset
April 12, 2024
The Cottonwoods of Minnesota
April 12, 2024
The Arboretum’s home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
The deadly designs of the Elm Bark Beetle
March 1, 2024
No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?
February 23, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Weekly comic: judgement
April 12, 2024
Weekly comic: feeling bad
April 10, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Isolation – day 1
February 23, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

“The Female Experience of War” with Classics professor Anastasia Pantazopoulou

Zoe Roettger, Features Editor
April 12, 2024

On Tuesday, April 2 during Common Time, Visiting Assistant Professor of Classics Anastasia Pantazopoulou, who specializes in Athenian drama, presented a talk to Classics-interested students and professors entitled “The Female Experience of War: From Euripides’ ‘Trojan Women’ to Christine Evans’ ‘Trojan Barbie.;” This topic came from her current research project, which focuses on how the “stories of Euripides’ female characters” can be re-imagined and re-told through “the art of digital storytelling,” said Hazel Lillian Amland Grose Professor of Classics Chico Zimmerman, who introduced Pantazopoulou.

Pantazopoulou began by contextualizing the talk’s focus, stating that it was a “fairly recent project for [her]” that will “hopefully be part of a bigger project” in the future.  She then went on to summarize the main piece of modern media that she uses as a foil against Euripides’ “Trojan Women.” As an adaptation of “Trojan Women,” Christine Evans’ “Trojan Barbie” tells the story of a female tourist in current-day Troy who is sent back in time to the fall of Troy during classical antiquity, tackling Euripides’ tragedy from a modern perspective. This allows both pieces to highlight that war “always has an enduring effect on women’s lives,” said Pantazopoulou, “often [leaving them] to pick up the pieces” in both the ancient and modern-day world.

Other current sources for Pantazopoulou’s research included the book “Iraqi Women: Untold Stories from 1948 to the Present” by Nadje Sadig Al-Ali and the film “Queens of Syria” by Yasmin Fedda. These works served as research regarding the lives of women during the war in Iraq and the lives of Syrian refugee women in Amman, Jordan within these respective “widespread climate[s] of fear,” said Pantazopoulou.

Following this overview, Pantazopoulou dove into the central notion of her presentation: that the enslavement, physical and sexual abuse and displacement experienced by women during war at different points in history greatly “impacts [their] sense of self.” She added that “their bodies [serve] as an extension of the battlefield,” meaning that “the Trojan women” exist in a state [JUMP]of limbo” due to the disruption that war brings.

The Trojan women are “passive receivers of the decisions that others make for them,” said Pantazopoulou, as they withstand suffering in forms ranging from physical and sexual violence to enslavement, displacement and entrapment. This “reality of enslavement and displacement…fills the hearts of the Trojan women with despair,” continued Pantazopoulou.

This despair and devastation may be grounded in womens’ roles within the “oikos,” the Greek word for “household,” during classical antiquity and as portrayed in drama from this time. When war forces women to leave their household, or entirely destroys it, a woman in these Athenian tragedies may “exist in a deconstructed world as a shadow of her former self,” said Pantazopoulou.

Throughout this talk, Pantazopoulou tied the experiences of the Trojan women, as expressed by Eurpides and Evans, to her other modern-day examples to demonstrate how “women exist…detached from any sense of their past identities” due to war. Though the circumstances that affect women have changed — for example, displacement due to the fall of Troy versus entrapment in one’s home  due to the invasion of Iraq — these different contexts highlight the shared theme of a “sense of belonging, a sense of community” being “taken away” in that both groups of women were “still restrained” in their ability to determine their own actions “freely.”

To conclude, Pantazopoulou emphasized the importance of these female-centric stories, which are often ignored “in favor of their male counterparts,” as they foster a sense of solidarity by showing that “millions of others are suffering just like us,” hopefully encouraging the healing of women’s  trauma due to the “sense of relief [experienced] when you share, when you cry with other people.” These stories also compel individuals “to reconsider the impact of war” in the modern world through classical examples.

Bee Candelaria ’24, a Classics student department advisor and major, stated that she “decided to go to the talk because I’m interested in the research of the classics professors, and I had not seen much of Anastasia’s work…My main takeaway was that I wanted to now watch ‘Queens of Syria; and look at how the movie was evoking classical references to Hecuba and other tragic women.”

Another one of the talk’s attendees, Hope Yu ’26, was personally “left thinking about what sort of research could be done with the potential for horizontal social mobilization, especially with regard to loss of class status, and community between the women after Troy’s fall as a way to provide a sense of agency and independence for these women’s narratives,” after the presentation.

“Professor Anastasia Pantazopoulou is currently my Latin professor and I also took a classics course with her last term! She carries a lot of passion for her work on Athenian dramas in the classical period and I always love to hear her discuss her thoughts, especially with regard to women’s lived experiences,” continued Yu. “This specific presentation was especially enthralling because I read a book in the summer by Natalie Haynes about this exact idea of elevating the voices of the women left after the Trojan war. Hearing that Professor Pantazopoulou was taking a more cross-temporal approach and incorporating similar modern sentiments of women’s experiences post-Iraq and Afghanistan wars especially piqued my interest.”

A variation of this talk was presented by Professor Anastasia Pantazopoulou this past weekend at a conference hosted by the Classical Association of the Middle West and South (CAMWS) in St. Louis, Missouri through Washington University–St. Louis.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
Perlman Museum caps off exhibit with Art Night
The photos are deliberately untitled.
Trans women of Kolkata exhibit debuts future comps project
Office of the Chaplain hosts Won Buddhist meditation with St. Olaf professor
RAs reflect on their communities
ECO hosts tote bag making event
Pride & Prejudice (2005) vs Pride & Prejudice (1995): A comparative review
About the Contributor
Zoe Roettger, Features Editor
Hi there!  I'm Zoe (she/her), and I'm a prospective Linguistics major with a Classics minor.  I love anything language-related, arts-related, writing & reading, and cats.  I also have a spider plant named "Pulchra," which, against all odds, is still alive.  When not testing my plant's resiliency, I can usually be found in Anderson or Blue Monday. Zoe Roettger '27 was previously an Arts & Features writer.

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *