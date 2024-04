How to play: Solve each trivia question, and then find the connection between the four answers!

Song on Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine: _________ can’t be friends 2. One under _________ is a birdie. Three letter word to exclaim surprise or disgust: _________ Website to buy custom shirts: _________ public

Connection: _______________

Last Week’s Answers:

Shaq Wreck Sales Slay

Connection: Homonyms for things on campus