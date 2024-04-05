Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
This Week in Sports: Spring Break Edition
April 5, 2024
Carleton celebrates campus cat’s birthday
April 5, 2024
Admitting the Class of 2028: Admissions after affirmative action and legacy preference
April 5, 2024
IFSA tracks down community transit justice needs
March 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Feb. 16 – Feb. 23
February 23, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
RAs reflect on their communities
April 5, 2024
ECO hosts tote bag making event
April 5, 2024
Pride & Prejudice (2005) vs Pride & Prejudice (1995): A comparative review
March 1, 2024
Date Knight: a beloved unofficial tradition at Carleton
March 1, 2024
Build-a-Buddy builds community
March 1, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Support for CSA’s divestment resolution
March 10, 2024
The phony and the whiney: Defending Holden Caulfield
March 1, 2024
Carleton needs to rehumanize itself
March 1, 2024
Pride & Prejudice (2005) vs. Pride & Prejudice (1995): A comparative review
March 1, 2024
From the archives: Acid: the thinking person’s drug?
March 1, 2024
Carleton Connections
April 5, 2024
Carleton Crossword
April 5, 2024
SUMO budget slashed in CSA austerity measures, to be replaced by ‘very good shadow puppets,’ magician
April 5, 2024
Finding a new Bald Spot Editor: An inside look at the mystical process
April 5, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
The Arboretum’s home-grown coffee
April 5, 2024
The deadly designs of the Elm Bark Beetle
March 1, 2024
No ice? What does this mean for wildlife?
February 23, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Paddling the Cannon
Following the flow
February 9, 2024
Isolation – day 2
March 1, 2024
Also by Merriam Webster
February 23, 2024
Isolation – day 1
February 23, 2024
Posers
February 16, 2024
Little Victories
February 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

RAs reflect on their communities

Lizzy Johnstone, Contributing Writer
April 5, 2024

As Spring Term begins, students have started the process of applying for student employment for the upcoming fall. While some people initially considered applying to be an resident assistant (RA) because they had a low room draw number, many RAs also find their job very rewarding, and continue to be an RA for multiple years. Applications for these RA positions were due Thursday, March 28.

RAs help to maintain a safe and positive dorm space. According to Victoria Owusu ’26, the RA of third  Watson, “I decided to apply to be an RA because I thought this would be a good way to expand my leadership skills and push myself out of my comfort zone.” Owusu has enjoyed both the leadership role and planning fun floor events. “My favorite part about being an RA is building a community with my floor,” said Owusu. 

Penelope Steffen ’27, a first-year student who has applied to be an RA, said that the position was appealing because of the opportunity to build community and embrace collaboration. “I think one of the easiest places to cultivate community is on your floor, and I want to help spread the love of Carleton that I have,” said Steffen. Steffen views floor activities and floor culture as an important way that RAs can benefit students. 

Both Steffen and Owusu have found the application process useful, giving them practice writing resumes and cover letters, as well as polishing interview skills. “You get good experience communicating in a professional way and marketing yourself,” said Steffen. Owusu recommends going to the Career Center to  practice interviewing. As with many jobs, the process of applying can be valuable in addition to the job itself. 

Resident advisors are important because they also serve as a resource to help students and solve conflicts. “It can be hard to put myself out there at times, especially if there are issues that I need to help resolve,” said Owusu. RAs can find it difficult to balance being an authority figure among their peers. Although this can be a challenging aspect of the job, Owusu has also found this rewarding. This experience with leadership and conflict resolution is critical to many careers after Carleton. “My advice to new RAs would be to reach out to other RAs if you need help. This job is much more collaborative that I expected it to be, and everyone wants to help each other,” explained Owusu. She values the connections and collaboration that the job has provided. 

Bax Meyer ‘25, a junior who is currently the RA of ground Evans, noted,“Being an RA has an uncomfortable reality that you are effectively policing your peers.” He proposed a solution, which would be to allow RAs to set boundaries of what they are willing to enforce, which then might require hiring more area directors.

Meyer also wishes that Residential Life would do more to educate people about the history of oppression and displacement of indigenous people. “Since Residential Life is a residential facility, that is an especially pertinent part of its responsibility,” said Meyer. 

Overall, Meyer said that he has enjoyed being an RA, and is going to continue for a third year. “It has been rewarding. My sophomore year, I was with mostly first years, and I got to help make sure that first years made friends with other people on the floor. You can really make an impact on the people on your floor,” said Meyer.

RAs must show a positive attitude and a desire to help others. Steffen explained, “I like to bring a lot of enthusiasm to everything I do. I would like to help build an inclusive environment. Since Carleton is a residential campus, where you live is so important.” RAs have responsibility toward the physical and mental wellbeing of the people that they oversee, and a positive floor culture is the best way to ensure this. 

RAs serve important roles on campus to help fellow students. They have the opportunity to practice leadership skills that prove to be helpful when looking for plans after graduation. Although RAs sometimes struggle with being an authority figure over their peers, RAs also enjoy making connections with their floor and helping others. Meyer explained, “The RA applications have closed, but for the future, I would recommend people applying to be RAs. It’s a great social and professional environment.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
ECO hosts tote bag making event
Pride & Prejudice (2005) vs Pride & Prejudice (1995): A comparative review
Date Knight: a beloved unofficial tradition at Carleton
Build-a-Buddy builds community
Winter choir concert prompts reflection
Booking across the bay with CANOE
Booking across the bay with CANOE

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *