Carleton Connections

How to play: Solve each trivia question, and then find the connection between the four answers!

1. This nickname refers to a former NBA player, known for his career as a center, and for

being 7 feet and 1 inch tall: _________

2. John C. Reily voices the title character in this 2012 animated movie: _________-It-Ralph

3. 6.875% is the current rate for Minnesota _________ tax

4. This slang word that is sometimes followed by “queen” is also the name of a young adult

novel by Brittney Morris: _________

Connection: _______________

Last Week’s Answers:

1. Son

2. Ali

3. Lee

4. Buyer

Connection: Carleton’s president (Alison Byerly)