Carleton Connections

How to play: Solve each trivia question, and then find the connection between the four answers!
1. This nickname refers to a former NBA player, known for his career as a center, and for
being 7 feet and 1 inch tall: _________
2. John C. Reily voices the title character in this 2012 animated movie: _________-It-Ralph
3. 6.875% is the current rate for Minnesota _________ tax
4. This slang word that is sometimes followed by “queen” is also the name of a young adult
novel by Brittney Morris: _________
Connection: _______________
Last Week’s Answers:
1. Son
2. Ali
3. Lee
4. Buyer
Connection: Carleton’s president (Alison Byerly)